These 7 Pickleball Outfit Ideas Guarantee You'll Ace Courtside Style

Fashion's fascination with sports refuses to waver, from the resurgence of tennis skirts to balletcore's en-pointe takeover. Now, as pickleball rises in popularity—New York City is opening courts across the parks this spring and summer, and the sport is finding itself at the center of social life all over (think themed parties and weekly exercise classes)—more and more people are figuring out how to dress the part. To serve a look that scores major points, switch things up from tennis-adjacent takes and build your ensemble around trend-forward workout gear, finishing with preppy yet stylish accessories and layering pieces (and don't forget your coolest pair of kicks).

Ahead, discover seven pickleball outfit ideas to try this summer, whether you're dreaming of becoming the fledgling sport's equivalent of the Williams sisters or simply looking to master the art of the courtside photo opp.

The Wear-Everywhere Jumpsuit

The workout jumpsuit has been a rising trend in recent seasons, but it doesn’t always feel like the most practical option for the gym. However, the piece does happen to be an ideal choice for low-impact activities like hiking, a “hot girl walk,” or pickleball. Style it with minimalist jewelry and stylish sneakers for a look that can take you straight from the courts to brunch.

Early Aughts-Approved

Flared leggings (AKA yoga pants, as those of us who remember their last era call them) have been making their way back to the fitness scene as a nostalgic twist on your activewear assortment. For a top option that’s equally retro and cool-girl-approved, try a halter silhouette. Styled with a soft headband, you’re ready to rival the queen bee in any early aughts teen movie, in the best way possible.

Retro Nylon

If the early aughts aren’t quite your thing, look to the ‘80s for courtside inspiration. Nylon is the best breathable fabric for anything active, and opting for a matching set in a trending color makes for a retro ensemble that feels equally of-the-moment. Style the look with crisp white sneakers, or opt for a cool color-blocked pair to really lean into the decade’s signature aesthetic.

The Workout Onesie

The workout onesie has been the it-girl’s answer to a look that can take you from pilates to your smoothie run—just ask Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Try out the look for the pickleball court with a onesie in a trending color, and finish with a cool graphic hoodie and shades to pretend to hide from the paps on your way home.

Tennis Moment

Nothing says courtside like a tennis skirt, and since this trend has been back for a moment now, our favorite brands are starting to get creative with fresh details to make the look feel updated yet still nod to its prep-approved roots. Pair it with a little white tank and crew socks for a look suited for an East Coast summer in style.

Ribbed and Knit

If you’d rather stick to the tried-and-true legging and tank combo for your activewear, there’s still ways to take it up a notch. Ribbed fabric is a chic and comfortable way to upgrade the look—plus, in a bright color with lace-up details, it’s never been cooler. For post-game layering, try a conversational sweater to drape over your shoulder for a fresh take on a preppy styling cue.

The "LCD"

Lean all the way into the court-ready aesthetic with an LCD—a little collared dress, of course. This is a specific piece for which it can sometimes be hard to find the right occasion, but for pickleball, it feels just right. While this may be peak tennis aesthetic, punctuate the look with a “diamond” tennis bracelet and huggies for an undoubtedly elevated take that proves that your journey to the pickleball big league is just around the corner.