The Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer revitalized my complexion by adding warmth to my skin without making it look dry or patchy. I love the hydrated glow it creates, and it has become a staple in my routine.

We put the Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

How many of you have ever felt personally victimized by a bronzer that made you look unnaturally tan? I know I have. Finding the right bronzer is a tricky process for me because I haven't been able to find a shade that doesn’t look too orange or muddy. I stopped using bronzer altogether for a while, but as brands came out with better shades, my love for it started to come back. My current dilemma has been finding a formula that works well alongside my cream contour. I was intrigued about the Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer since it has a satin finish, as opposed to matte like most powder bronzers. Keep reading for my full review to find out if this bronzer glides on as smoothly as I hoped.

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer Best for: Most skin types, especially those who prefer a hydrated, radiant finish. Uses: A bronzer for adding color and radiance to the cheekbones as well as the overall face and neck. Active ingredients: Murumuru butter, tucuma butter Potential allergens: Fragrance, ascorbyl palmitate Price: $16 Shade range: Eight shades About the brand: Physicians Formula is widely known for its lineup of affordable makeup and skincare products, all screened by a team of scientists and doctors. The brand prides itself on selecting effective yet gentle ingredients for sensitive skin. The team believes that all skin deserves wellness and fully commits to delivering that promise.

About My Skin: Works well alongside warm and neutral tones

When using makeup, I can make warm or neutral tones work, depending on the product. For example, I'm not too fond of warm-toned blushes; I always use more neutral tones. When it comes to contour, I prefer using neutrals and taupes, but I can sometimes use golden shades—it's truly a hit or miss depending on the brand. Once I find a good one, such as Makeup by Mario's SoftSculpt Shaping Stick, it will have a permanent home in my makeup bag. I have yet to find a favorite bronzer, so I was excited to see if the Physicians Formula bronzer could fill that space.

How to Apply: Choose your own adventure and blend well

I tried the Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer in the shades bronzer and deep bronzer. Both were great, but the deeper shade was more up my alley. The directions state that you can wear the product alone or over makeup—I opted for the latter. You can use the included sponge applicator to glide the bronzer over your face and neck for a natural-looking tan glow, but I found it easier to use a fluffy brush. To accentuate and contour, apply more product over the cheekbone area.

The Results: A natural, bronzed glow

The Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer was full of surprises. As someone who typically avoids fragrance, I fell in love with the scent once I opened this bronzer—it's not overwhelming and doesn't linger. As I swiped the bronzer with my finger, it felt so smooth and light. If you look closely, it has tiny specks of sparkle, but it isn't noticeable on the skin, so it still gives a natural glow.

Once I applied the bronzer to my skin, it glided on effortlessly and blended easily. I was in awe of how well the shade worked on me, making me look like I just came from being out in the sun. When I added contour, it deepened the color, but I also tried it without and still loved the result. The color lasted for hours, and I was happy it didn't streak or look patchy, even after some time.

The Value: Worth every penny

The Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer retails at $16, and while there are cheaper options out there, this one is reasonably priced for the quality you get. You get more product than with other drugstore bronzers, plus the formula adds a lovely warm finish to the cheekbones that feels moisturizing. It's also available in eight shades, so you can pick whichever one fits best.

Similar Products: You've got options

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Up to 24hr Fresh Wear Soft Matte Bronzer: A lightweight bronzer that provides a summery glow with eight different shades, this product ($16) is a great choice if you're looking for more of a matte finish while still maintaining a long-lasting result.

Gucci Poudre De Beauté Éclat Soleil Bronzing Powder: A luxurious bronzer, this Gucci find ($64) has a soft, silky feel and contains hyaluronic acid for a hydration boost. While the formula is great, it's expensive and only comes in five shades, so Physician's Formula is ideal if budget is your priority or you typically have trouble finding a good bronzer match.