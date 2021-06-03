Physicians Formula: Best Products and Brand Review

It's likely that you've browsed the makeup aisles at the drugstore and have come across something from Physicians Formula, yet there's so much to learn about the brand, from the beginning concepts to the best products to invest in. Dr. Frank Crandall, known for his work as a leading allergist, actually developed Physician's Formula in 1937 (yes, you read that right) as a love ode to his wife, Edith, who suffered from lupus and wanted beauty products that wouldn't cause skin flare-ups. (Now that's true love if we've ever heard it)!

Ahead, we spoke with Physician's Formula Senior VP of Marketing, Alice Chen, to get the full inside scoop of Physician's Formula and rounded up our favorite products for you to shop. Spoiler alert, there's a good reason why the bronzer is so popular.

Physician's Formula Founded By: Dr. Frank Crandall in 1937 Based In: Los Angeles, California Pricing: $ Most Popular Products: Butter Bronzer, Eye Booster Ultra-Fine Liquid Eyeliner, Organic Wear Natural Origin, Mascara and the new Diamond Plumper Lip Gloss and All-Star Face Palette, Fun Fact: Collectively, employees of Physician's Formula refer to themselves as "Beaumanitarians" and are proud to support EARTHDAY.ORG to reforest the world and continue to aim to drive zero-waste packaging. Other Brands You'll Love: Pur Cosmetics, Jones Road Beauty, Honest Beauty.

Crandall was the first to create a physician-curated, hypoallergenic makeup line that is still widely popular today (and we deem that a real success story). From a wide range of product offerings from eyeshadow to face makeup and skincare, there's something for everyone from Physicians Formula, especially those looking for an alternative to any products containing talc.

"Every one of our products is carefully designed to be clean, effective, and high-performing, yet gentle on the most sensitive skin. With top physicians, our team combines unique, natural ingredients with science-backed technologies to create the most powerful form of 'scientific naturals,' rigorously tested for safety and efficacy."

Aiming to be larger than just a beauty brand, Physician's Formula ensures that everything they do is to better consumers' health and the planet as a whole. "We are actively continuing our sustainability efforts to reduce waste. We are proud to support EARTHDAY.ORG to help reforest the world. Physicians Formula continues to aim to drive zero-waste packaging, and we’ll always be cruelty-free and strictly No Child Labor to eradicate animal testing and child slavery."

Anyone can benefit from using products from Physicians Formula, and the brand tends to attract consumers whose interest is in overall holistic health and wellness.

"Physicians Formula truly works to be free from all things bad and stand for good. We want our consumers to look good, feel good, and know they’re doing good by supporting real causes when they use our products.''

Have you ever tried anything from Physicians Formula? Keep scrolling for our round-up of some of the best products and top picks from the brand that we've happily made easily accessible for you to shop.