Physicians Formula: Best Products and Brand Review

It's likely that you've browsed the makeup aisles at the drugstore and have come across something from Physicians Formula, yet there's so much to learn about the brand, from the beginning concepts to the best products to invest in. Dr. Frank Crandall, known for his work as a leading allergist, actually developed Physician's Formula in 1937 (yes, you read that right) as a love ode to his wife, Edith, who suffered from lupus and wanted beauty products that wouldn't cause skin flare-ups. (Now that's true love if we've ever heard it)!
Ahead, we spoke with Physician's Formula Senior VP of Marketing, Alice Chen, to get the full inside scoop of Physician's Formula and rounded up our favorite products for you to shop. Spoiler alert, there's a good reason why the bronzer is so popular.
Physician's Formula
Founded By: Dr. Frank Crandall in 1937
Based In: Los Angeles, California
Pricing: $
Most Popular Products: Butter Bronzer, Eye Booster Ultra-Fine Liquid Eyeliner, Organic Wear Natural Origin, Mascara and the new Diamond Plumper Lip Gloss and All-Star Face Palette,
Fun Fact: Collectively, employees of Physician's Formula refer to themselves as "Beaumanitarians" and are proud to support EARTHDAY.ORG to reforest the world and continue to aim to drive zero-waste packaging.
Other Brands You'll Love: Pur Cosmetics, Jones Road Beauty, Honest Beauty.
Crandall was the first to create a physician-curated, hypoallergenic makeup line that is still widely popular today (and we deem that a real success story). From a wide range of product offerings from eyeshadow to face makeup and skincare, there's something for everyone from Physicians Formula, especially those looking for an alternative to any products containing talc.
"Every one of our products is carefully designed to be clean, effective, and high-performing, yet gentle on the most sensitive skin. With top physicians, our team combines unique, natural ingredients with science-backed technologies to create the most powerful form of 'scientific naturals,' rigorously tested for safety and efficacy."
Aiming to be larger than just a beauty brand, Physician's Formula ensures that everything they do is to better consumers' health and the planet as a whole. "We are actively continuing our sustainability efforts to reduce waste. We are proud to support EARTHDAY.ORG to help reforest the world. Physicians Formula continues to aim to drive zero-waste packaging, and we’ll always be cruelty-free and strictly No Child Labor to eradicate animal testing and child slavery."
Anyone can benefit from using products from Physicians Formula, and the brand tends to attract consumers whose interest is in overall holistic health and wellness.
"Physicians Formula truly works to be free from all things bad and stand for good. We want our consumers to look good, feel good, and know they’re doing good by supporting real causes when they use our products.''
Have you ever tried anything from Physicians Formula? Keep scrolling for our round-up of some of the best products and top picks from the brand that we've happily made easily accessible for you to shop.
Murumuru Butter Bronzer
This bronzer is the #1 selling Physician Formula product in the US, and for good reason; the silky texture and buildable color allow for an even, sunkissed glow that looks incredibly natural. Not to mention, it has a light fragrance that makes you feel like you've escaped to a tropical paradise. Apply all over the face with a fluffy brush for best results; you can also add warmth by contouring with it, too!
Organic Wear Fake Out Mascara
A buildable mascara that's high-performing, lengthening, and curling, it's infused with Organic Lash Boosting Complex and natural fibers to help lengthen and separate each lash for a dramatic eye.
Eye Booster Waterproof Ultra-Fine Liquid Eyeliner
A waterproof liquid liner with an exact tip for easy application, the quick-drying black pigments allow for a beautiful liner look that dries down quickly and lasts all day.
Organic Wear Silk Foundation Elixir
If you're looking for a weightless foundation that feels and looks natural on the skin, this is the product you need to try. This organic foundation elixir has buildable coverage while delivering nourishing ingredients and benefits of Organic Jojoba Oil, Organic Coconut Oil, and Botanical Cactus Flower, to name a few.
Mineral Wear Talc-Free Mineral Airbrushing Pressed Powder SPF 30
Give your complexion an airbrushed finish with this powder, the talc-free formula is suitable for anyone with skin sensitivities, and SPF 30 is the perfect touch to protect your skin from harmful UV and UVB rays. Apply all over the face alone or on top of a liquid foundation for a flawless finish.
Rosé All Day Serum
Apply this serum liberally all over your face before makeup; the pearlescent finish will have your skin glowing in seconds. Along with Goji berry and Kakadu Plum, Rosewater gives a high dose of Vitamin C for a complexion that's smooth and radiant.
Murumuru Butter Eyeshadow Palette
Create some stunning eyeshadow looks with this versatile palette composed of matte and shimmery formulas. Natural colors allow for daytime looks, while more fun shades give room for creativity for something more fun.
Mineral Wear Diamond Lip Plumper
Give your lips a nourishing treatment with this shimmering lip gloss; in just one application, your lips appear fuller and more hydrated. Wear alone or with your favorite lipstick for some added shine.
Rosé Kiss All Day Velvet Lip Color
If you're looking for a long-lasting lipstick that delivers great color and doesn't cause lips to flake, this is the perfect solution for you. An easy, glide-on formula gives beautiful pigment while lips are defined and smooth. Pick up a few different shades; you're going to love them all.
Murumuru Butter Highlighter Palette
Give yourself the ultimate glow with this highlighter palette composed of three different shades that deliver a soft-focused, shimmering highlight to eyes, cheeks, or anywhere else you might want it.