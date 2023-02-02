The Phoebe Bridgers x Catbird Collab Is Full Of Dainty Charms and Hidden Messages

Band tees are a classic way to support your favorite musicians—but, let’s face it, you really can’t wear a band tee everywhere. If you’re looking to retire your “Stranger in the Alps” merch, yet still want to show your love for Phoebe Bridgers on a daily basis, consider a piece from Bridgers's brand-new jewelry collection created with dainty pendant destination, Catbird.



Catbird

The Collaboration

Catbird is a jewelry studio that first came to life in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2004. The brand specializes in creating dainty fine jewelry pieces, including everything from baroque engagement rings to cannoli-shaped charms. Everything from the brand is made in Catbird’s Brooklyn studio with conflict-free stones and ethically-sourced gold.

The brand's signature delicate style and whimsical sense of humor drew Bridgers to the brand in the first place. “I’m obsessed with tiny jewelry and tiny tattoos,” she told T Magazine in regards to the collab. “Whenever I asked where a cool person got their jewelry, the answer was always Catbird.”

According to the interview, Catbird reached out to the singer about creating a collection together in spring of 2022, and Bridgers immediately shot back a “yes” to the brand. “We’ve long admired Phoebe’s work and reflective lyricism,” Catbird says on its website. “After years of quietly outfitting her in Catbird jewelry, we decided to design a small collection together.”

In honor of this collaboration, Catbird donated $25,000 to The National Center for Transgender Equality to support its mission to push forward transgender equality.



The Collection

The Phoebe Bridgers x Catbird Collection first debuted on December 14, 2022, with the Kissing Skeleton Friends Charms, which are sold in pairs (and separately from chains, like all of the collection's pieces) and made from recycled 14k yellow gold for $490, and sterling silver $130. “The kissing skeletons, a nod to visual themes in Phoebe's world, are accompanied by lyrics engraved in Phoebe's handwriting on the back: ‘Everything's growing in our garden / You don't have to know that it's haunted’” Catbird wrote in an Instagram post in December 2022.

Today, Catbird adds two more charms to the collection.

Give You The Moon Charm

Catbird Give You The Moon Charm $198.00 Shop

As the name suggests, this mini pendant resembles the moon in all her glory. It features an 8mm round cabochon cut rainbow moonstone with a sterling silver or 14k yellow gold border. The back, however, features a hidden crescent shape along with the lyrics “I’d give you to the moon” from the song “Moon Song," handwritten by Pheobe herself.

I Want To Go Home Charm

Catbird I Want To Go Home Charm $290.00 Shop

If you’re looking for something otherwordly, this charm features a UFO disc made of sterling silver or 14k yellow gold with a 4.5mm round white pearl at its top and a cluster of small chains hanging from the bottom.

You can shop the full collection for $98-$490 on catbirdnyc.com.