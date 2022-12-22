Phlur Tangerine Boy Eau de Parfum is a daring addition to the existing fragrance line from Phlur—but it fits in beautifully. It’s not for those who prefer scents that stay close to the skin, but its boldness, vibrancy, and tangy nature are perfect for people on the hunt for an unexpected fragrance that transports them to warmer weather. I have a feeling we’ll be smelling it all throughout the spring and summer of 2023.

Fragrance is deeply personal, intimate, and sometimes controversial. What you gravitate towards might be the antithesis of your friend’s fragrance preferences, but isn’t that what makes it fun? I, for one, get easily burnt out on brands releasing fragrances that feel too safe—after a while, so many releases all blend together into what feels like one collective musky, floral scent. But the newest addition to the Phlur line-up, Phlur Tangerine Boy Eau de Parfum, is anything but ordinary. It’s bold, unashamed, and, dare I say: risky. The brand pushed the boundaries with this new fragrance, and ahead, I’m sharing my unfiltered thoughts.

Scent Family: Citrus Spice Key Notes: Tangerine, Lemon, Amber Byrdie Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $26 for 0.32 oz, $96 for 1.7 oz

The Scent: Tangy, bold, and unique

Unlike so many citrusy scents that lean clean, fresh, and light, this one is in-your-face, tangy, and a little bit biting—making it a daring release in an age where more and more consumers are purchasing fragrances online. People might have preconceived notions of what a citrus-labeled perfume smells like, but I’ll bet those predictions are proven wrong when this one lands on their doorstep. That could understandably lead to disappointment, which wouldn’t be ideal for the consumer or the brand—but I think the risk will be worth the reward because no matter how you slice it, this fragrance smells fantastic.

When you initially spritz it, the opening is undoubtedly citrusy. Lemon and tangerine notes are easy to detect, though there’s also a hint of apple, jasmine, and ginger which provides some spice. As it warms on the skin, the sharpness of the citrus notes is subtly balanced out by amber and moss, grounding it in a cool, comforting, and earthy base.

It’s a far cry from most citrusy scents on the market, given that the tanginess is impossible to ignore, yet that’s what makes it so great. It’s completely unexpected, but it’s not so far off that it leans rindy or too bitter—it strikes a nice balance between tart and fresh. And while citrus scents often feel daytime appropriate but lack a sexy twist for nighttime, this one is fitting for both. Tangerine notes are perfectly fresh and juicy for daily wear, while the addition of amber and moss gives it a provocative flare for a night out.

If you’re into light, airy scents that really only you can detect, this isn’t the fragrance for you. But if you enjoy an obvious fragrance that makes a statement—and you enjoy citrus scents—I have a feeling it will be right up your alley.

The Wear: Impressive

Just one spritz is all you need to get the full-bodied effect of this fragrance. In fact, I think it’s a bit too easy to go overboard with this scent, so I highly recommend treading lightly and building up from there if you desire. Once it sets on the skin, it’s there to stay. The biting nature certainly tones down as you wear it, but hours later, you can still smell it lingering on your skin. I’m able to get away with just one spray for around five hours. To make it last a bit longer, I recommend spraying just a bit on your clothes—I always find perfume has better-staying power on fabric than it does on my skin.

The Packaging: Chic and functional

Consistent with the other members of the Phlur perfume family, this fragrance is housed in a minimalistic glass bottle with a magnetic white cap. The magnetized top is functional while giving the packaging a luxurious feel, and the bright orange base makes this bottle stand out in my sea of perfumes. I also appreciate that while it contains a standard 50 milliliters of liquid, the packaging is pretty compact, making it easy to store.

The Value: Excellent

Phlur’s fragrances fall in the mid-range price category. They’re high-end and sold at Sephora, but they’re not nearly as expensive as many luxe options. Considering that this one costs $96 for a full-size bottle, and you truly need just one spritz to make an impact, I can’t overstate how great the value is.