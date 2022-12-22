Phlur Tangerine Boy Eau de Parfum
Bold, invigorating opening
Cool, tangy dry-down
Versatile for day and night
A little bit goes a long way
Fun, chic, functional packaging
Impressive longevity
Can be a bit overpowering
Phlur Tangerine Boy Eau de Parfum is a daring addition to the existing fragrance line from Phlur—but it fits in beautifully. It’s not for those who prefer scents that stay close to the skin, but its boldness, vibrancy, and tangy nature are perfect for people on the hunt for an unexpected fragrance that transports them to warmer weather. I have a feeling we’ll be smelling it all throughout the spring and summer of 2023.
Keep reading for our full product review.
Fragrance is deeply personal, intimate, and sometimes controversial. What you gravitate towards might be the antithesis of your friend’s fragrance preferences, but isn’t that what makes it fun? I, for one, get easily burnt out on brands releasing fragrances that feel too safe—after a while, so many releases all blend together into what feels like one collective musky, floral scent. But the newest addition to the Phlur line-up, Phlur Tangerine Boy Eau de Parfum, is anything but ordinary. It’s bold, unashamed, and, dare I say: risky. The brand pushed the boundaries with this new fragrance, and ahead, I’m sharing my unfiltered thoughts.
Scent Family: Citrus Spice
Key Notes: Tangerine, Lemon, Amber
Byrdie Clean?: Yes
Cruelty-Free?: Yes
Price: $26 for 0.32 oz, $96 for 1.7 oz
About the brand: Phlur is a modern fragrance brand that creates fine fragrances and body care products inspired by memories, moments, experiences, and feelings—while maintaining sustainability as a core value. Chriselle Lim serves as the owner and creative director of the brand, drawing on her love of fashion as a source of inspiration.
The Scent: Tangy, bold, and unique
Unlike so many citrusy scents that lean clean, fresh, and light, this one is in-your-face, tangy, and a little bit biting—making it a daring release in an age where more and more consumers are purchasing fragrances online. People might have preconceived notions of what a citrus-labeled perfume smells like, but I’ll bet those predictions are proven wrong when this one lands on their doorstep. That could understandably lead to disappointment, which wouldn’t be ideal for the consumer or the brand—but I think the risk will be worth the reward because no matter how you slice it, this fragrance smells fantastic.
When you initially spritz it, the opening is undoubtedly citrusy. Lemon and tangerine notes are easy to detect, though there’s also a hint of apple, jasmine, and ginger which provides some spice. As it warms on the skin, the sharpness of the citrus notes is subtly balanced out by amber and moss, grounding it in a cool, comforting, and earthy base.
It’s a far cry from most citrusy scents on the market, given that the tanginess is impossible to ignore, yet that’s what makes it so great. It’s completely unexpected, but it’s not so far off that it leans rindy or too bitter—it strikes a nice balance between tart and fresh. And while citrus scents often feel daytime appropriate but lack a sexy twist for nighttime, this one is fitting for both. Tangerine notes are perfectly fresh and juicy for daily wear, while the addition of amber and moss gives it a provocative flare for a night out.
If you’re into light, airy scents that really only you can detect, this isn’t the fragrance for you. But if you enjoy an obvious fragrance that makes a statement—and you enjoy citrus scents—I have a feeling it will be right up your alley.
The Wear: Impressive
Just one spritz is all you need to get the full-bodied effect of this fragrance. In fact, I think it’s a bit too easy to go overboard with this scent, so I highly recommend treading lightly and building up from there if you desire. Once it sets on the skin, it’s there to stay. The biting nature certainly tones down as you wear it, but hours later, you can still smell it lingering on your skin. I’m able to get away with just one spray for around five hours. To make it last a bit longer, I recommend spraying just a bit on your clothes—I always find perfume has better-staying power on fabric than it does on my skin.
The Packaging: Chic and functional
Consistent with the other members of the Phlur perfume family, this fragrance is housed in a minimalistic glass bottle with a magnetic white cap. The magnetized top is functional while giving the packaging a luxurious feel, and the bright orange base makes this bottle stand out in my sea of perfumes. I also appreciate that while it contains a standard 50 milliliters of liquid, the packaging is pretty compact, making it easy to store.
The Value: Excellent
Phlur’s fragrances fall in the mid-range price category. They’re high-end and sold at Sephora, but they’re not nearly as expensive as many luxe options. Considering that this one costs $96 for a full-size bottle, and you truly need just one spritz to make an impact, I can’t overstate how great the value is.
Tangerine Boy is a daring take on a citrus fragrance, and the brand nailed it. It's juicy, tangy, and a bit mysterious, leaving the wearer wanting more and those who come in contact with them intrigued. It's a unique offering in a saturated fragrance market, and I have a feeling it will find a dedicated fanbase through 2023.
Specs
- Product Name Tangerine Boy Eau de Parfum
- Product Brand Phlur
- Price $96.00
- Weight 1.7 oz.
- Fragrance Notes Lemon, ginger, black pepper, apple, tangerine, jasmine petal, amber, moss
- Ingredients Tetramethyl acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, triethyl citrate, citrus limon (lemon) peel oil, dipropylene glycol, methyl dihydrojasmonate, citrus aurantium dulcis (orange) oil, ethyl linalool, citrus nobilis (mandarin orange) peel oil, methylenedioxyphenyl methyelpropanal, citrus aurantium bergamia (bergamot) fruit oil, 3a,6,6,9a-tetramethyldodecahydronaphtho[2,1-b]furan, amyl cinnamal, citral, citronellol, geraniol, isoeugenol, limonene, linalool.