Reviewed: Philosophy's Renewed Hope in a Jar Soothed My Rosacea

Few things bring me such unadulterated delight as waking up in the morning, shuffling to my bathroom mirror, and gazing upon the handiwork my skincare routine has accomplished. You know what I'm talking about—those times when your face is finally reacting well to the products you're giving it and seems to improve day after day. It's like a small Christmas morning, every morning (easy to please over here).

For me and my temperamental complexion, the scenario above doesn't happen all too often; it's only when I find a product that's strong enough to improve my texture, but gentle enough to not send my sensitive skin into a downward spiral, that things seem to fall in place. Enter Philosophy’s Renewed Hope in a Jar, the multi-tasking moisturizer I'm waxing poetic about right now and the reason why waking up each morning is a smidge more exhilarating these days.

About My Skin: Sensitive and often red

I have normal to combination skin that's sensitive, prone to congestion, and more often than not, a noticeable shade of pinkish red. It's also very reactive; if I give myself a face massage or go for a run I look like someone who's just emerged from a piping hot sauna. Until very recently, I had started to lose hope that my skin would ever chill out and cool down. That is, until I started using Philosophy's Renewed Hope in a Jar.

I'm always skeptical about a product delivering fast results, but in the case of this moisturizer, I'm walking back that sentiment.

The Feel: Whipped to perfection

I've been applying this moisturizer twice a day, and I appreciate the texture’s lightweight versatility. It's whipped and hydrating, but it's also oil-free and doesn't feel like it's caked onto your skin. It works well for the morning when I want a quick refresh and also for the evening when I'm including a few other products in the lineup. Philosophy's Renewed Hope in a Jar moisturizer absorbs really beautifully into my skin and leaves no residue or stickiness.

The Ingredients: Hardworking and effective

Philosophy considers Renewed Hope in a Jar as a “refreshing and refining daily moisturizer that delivers continuous re-texturizing, hydration, and glow with clinically proven non-stop skin renewal technology.” How does it accomplish that? A few key ingredients:

Triple Blend of Alpha-Hydroxy Acids (AHAs): Glycolic, citric, and mandelic acids come together to exfoliate the skin’s surface. The way the science works is each of these three AHAs are different sizes, which allows for varying rates of penetration. Glycolic is the smallest and penetrates furthest, while larger citric and mandelic acids work on your skin’s upper layers. A dream team, if you will. Note that these acids can increase your sensitivity to the sun, so be sure to apply a good SPF and avoid excessive exposure to the sun (both of which we all should be doing anyway, really).

Hyaluronates: No moisturizer is worth its weight in gold if it doesn’t first and foremost hydrate. Philosophy's Renewed Hope in a Jar relies on hyaluronic acid, an epidermosil HA blend, and Prohyal+ to get the job done. The latter is an innovative and fairly new active from Mexican blue agave leaves that stimulate skin’s production of hyaluronic acid (something that, most regrettably, declines with age). In other words, the hydration is instant and lasts all day.

Extracts: This is where the glow comes in (and trust me, the glow runneth over with this moisturizer). Asian fruit extract, prickly pear flower extract, and micro-optics light reflectors intensify your natural color by helping the skin’s microcirculation. The Asian fruit extract is something you’ll find in traditional Chinese medicine, so it has a long history of benefits. The prickly pear flower extract restores your skin’s own exfoliation capacities, as its oligosaccharides stimulate your skin’s enzymes. Lastly, light reflectors reduce shadows and lend a blurring effect.

The Scent: Stress-relieving but not overpowering

The first thing I noticed when I opened up my jar was the refreshing scent. I don’t usually care that much how my skincare products smell (or if they smell like anything at all, for that matter), but Philosophy's Renewed Hope in a Jar has a very faint soft petal fragrance that makes me feel instantly relaxed. I generally don’t love a strong scent so if you’re like me, don’t worry—this is not that. I imagine it would appeal to even the pickiest of noses.

The Results: Blew me away

I'm always skeptical about a product delivering fast results, but in the case of this moisturizer, I'm walking back that sentiment. Within five days, my skin's redness was noticeably reduced, as was my visible pore size. With just one application, my skin was soft and stayed hydrated throughout the day. Obviously, everyone's skin reacts differently to products, but if you have sensitive combination skin like mine, I suggest you get yourself a jar and prepare to glow.

In an eight-week clinical study with 52 participants, 94% of the women saw an improvement in hydration and 81% saw glowing skin. Within one week, 100% saw an improvement in skin texture (Hi, hello that's me). In four weeks, 79% saw a reduction in pore size. In eight weeks, 78% saw the look of fine lines reduced. Let me just say, I'll be making Philosophy's Renewed Hope In a Jar a permanent fixture in my skincare routine if that's what I have to look forward to.

The Value: Worth it

The largest version of Philosophy's Renewed Hope in a Jar (4 oz.) retails for $65, and I'm not going to pretend like that isn't a lot to spend on a moisturizer—I know it is. But trust me when I say this moisturizer is worth the splurge. A small dollop spreads well across the skin, and the jar packaging ensures you won’t squeeze out more than intended. The standard 2-oz. jar is $39, and Philosophy also offers the moisturizer in a travel-size container (0.5 oz.) for $14, which means you have options to test drive the product before committing to the full size.

