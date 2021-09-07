The Best Philosophy Products Are Worth Every Penny

Every single one of us can relate to struggling with some sort of common skin problem or condition—think breakouts, sunburn, rosacea, or skin texture, to name a few. Chances are you've also experienced trying a barrage of treatments or products to successfully or unsuccessfully banish or cure whatever it was.

Cristina Carlino, Philosophy's founder, has also had a similar experience, struggling with acne, sun damage, and hyperpigmentation, which is why, in 1996, she decided to create Philosophy. "She believed that these concerns should be treated by medical professionals but also understood that not all women wanted to shop for their skincare at the doctor's office," says Margot Humbert, Philosophy's senior vice president of global.

Philosophy Founded by: Cristina Carlino, in 1996 Based In: Phoenix, AZ Pricing: $7–$151 Best Known For: Quality yet simple, multifunctional skincare products that can be used by everyone Most Popular Products: Purity One-Step Facial Cleanser and Amazing Grace eau de toilette Fun Fact: In 2014, the brand started the Hope & Grace initiative to support mental health and well-being. Since its start, the initiative has donated almost $5.7 million, which has impacted nearly 1.8 million women. Other Brands You'll Love: Kiehl's, Origins, and L'Occitane.

The line was not only intended to be sold outside the doctor's office but also to help treat a whole slew of common skincare concerns. "She wanted to offer highly efficacious products that could be sold directly to the consumer and used right at home," says Humbert. In other words, the brand's goal was to help make efficient skincare accessible for everyone, which isn't always how things play out today.

But that's not all: Philosophy also aims to help women improve their lives by encouraging the practice of self-care—which is another reason why the brand was developed. With life getting busier, it can be tough to carve out time for ourselves, so having a few moments to take care of ourselves can shift our entire mindset (sometimes even our entire day).

Ahead, the best skincare products from Philosophy to upgrade your self-care game.

