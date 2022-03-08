10 Socially-Conscious Brands Championing Environmental Initiatives

In 2022, it's not enough for beauty brands to just produce buzz-worthy products. It's important they make an impact outside of the industry as well. Aligning with causes that embody their values is one way beauty brands are engaging in activism and giving back.

There are countless worthy movements to get behind, including environmentalism. Many brands have become increasingly outspoken about protecting the planet, developing their own eco-conscious initiatives or partnering with existing programs. Below, we've rounded up 10 beauty brands that are giving back through environmental philanthropy.

Origins

Origins created its Green The Planet initiative to address the disproportionate environmental degradation and global warming have on disadvantaged communities. Through the program, the skincare brand has committed to restoring ecosystems through tree planting. Since 2009, Origins has planted more than 2.12 million trees across Asia, Europe, and North America.

Chantecaille

Chantecaille founder Sylvie Chantecaille has been committed to environmental philanthropy for over two decades. Through its philanthropy-focused makeup collections, the brand raises money to support endangered species such as sea turtles and environmental concerns like melting glaciers.

ĀTHR Beauty

ĀTHR Beauty's mission is to leave the world better than they found it. Since launching in 2018, the makeup brand has worked with impactful nonprofits like The Water Project and The Rainforest Foundation. Currently, the brand partners with 1% For The Planet. They donate 1% of all sales to the organization's environmental initiatives in climate, food, pollution, water, and wildlife.

Burt's Bees

Burt's Bees takes pride in respecting nature and supporting conservation efforts. Since the brand is particularly passionate about bees, they have donated $3.5 million in grants to help advocate for honeybee health and biodiversity. The brand has also invested in water restoration by purchasing certificates from the Bonneville Environmental Foundation. This has allowed them to return millions of gallons of water to watersheds like the Colorado River and Middle Deschutes Watershed region in Oregon. Additionally, Burt's Bees has teamed up with non-profit organization Fresh Energy to help boost biodiversity around solar installations.

La Mer

La Mer is deeply devoted to ocean conservation, launching the La Mer Blue Oceans Fund in 2017. The brand's ongoing commitment has allowed them to protect marine ecosystems across the globe. In 2019, La Mer helped plant 30,000 mangroves in the Caribbean. In 2020, they aligned themselves with EarthEcho's OceanEcho 30x30 initiative (a program striving to build a global youth movement to protect 30% of our ocean by 2030).

Meow Meow Tweet

Meow Meow Tweet allocates at least 1% of its sales to organizations related to earth and nature, social justice, and animal justice. In the past, they've given to environmental justice organizations like Ocean Conservancy and One Tree Planted.

Rahua

Rahua aims to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the Amazon rainforest. Working alongside Amazonian Indigenous natives, Rahua has helped preserve about 150,000 acres of pristine rainforest. The haircare brand is also passionate about protecting wildlife. 10% of proceeds from the brand's Enchanted Island Collection goes towards preserving the Galapagos coastal areas. Rahua works with locals to clear plastic bottles and entrapment fibers off of the beaches. This work is keeping habitats clean and safe for the animals that live there.

Alpyn Beauty

Alpyn Beauty is a proud partner of the Grand Teton National Park Foundation. The beauty brand sponsors their Wild Treasures campaign, which funds the park’s highest priority wildlife and natural resource program needs. Additionally, Alpyn Beauty is a member of 1% for the Planet, giving back 1% of all sales to environmental causes.

Leonor Greyl

Leonor Greyl has dedicated itself to two causes: ocean conservation and protecting the bees. The brand proudly supports the nonprofit Sea Cleaners, which is on a mission to build the first seagoing vessel capable of collecting and processing more than 100 tons of plastic per trip. Leonor Grey has donated more than $50,000 since 2019 and is currently donating $1 with every product sold. To help protect and preserve the bee population, the brand has partnered with Beeopic. Today, they are currently fostering about 100 hives in France

Davines

Since 2014, Davines has worked with The Slow Food Foundation for Biodiversity. The brand supports projects that help protect local farming practices at risk of extinction, promote specific territories, and rekindle historical professions and processing techniques. Davines is also a member of 1% for the Planet and donates 1% of all sales to environmentally-focused charities.

Ilia

Ilia is committing 1% of its Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 sales to environmental causes like reforestation. The brand wants to plant one million trees by the end of 2023 in partnership with One Tree Planted.

