Pharrell Williams Is Officially Taking Over For Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton

Over a year has passed since we lost the beloved designer and creative force, Virgil Abloh, to his battle with cancer. And today, February 14, Louis Vuitton announced that Pharrell Williams will succeed Abloh as the creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear.

Abloh founded his first fashion house, Off-White, in 2013, which paved the way for him to become one of current fashion's most influential figures. In 2018, he made history at the French fashion house, becoming Louis Vuitton's first Black artistic director. Abloh breathed new life into the brand's menswear, elevating it to hype-beast status thanks to his holographic accessories and streetwear-inspired looks.

There was much speculation about who would follow Abloh, which comes to an end today. "I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men's Creative Director," said Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton's chairman and CEO in a statement. "His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter."

Although you may know him from his hits like "Happy," or "Get Lucky" (which he created alongside Daft Punk), Williams has had his hand in the fashion world for years. Back in 2003, WIlliams teamed up with the Artistic Director of Kenzo, Nigo, to create his brands Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream, which were immediate successes in the early streetwear days, and has several fashion collaborations including Tiffany's and Chanel under his belt.

In a statement, the brand described Williams as a "visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion. The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a cultural maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit and entrepreneurship."



We're on the edge of our seats to see what Williams brings to the table at Louis Vuitton. His first collection will debut in June 2023 during Men's Fashion Week in Paris.