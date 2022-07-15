Humanrace's New Sun Care Collection Has a Barely-There Feel and No White Cast

It’s commonly assumed that people with darker skin tones don’t need to wear sunscreen. However, that belief is false. “We all have skin that we need to protect, and we need to protect our skin rain or shine,” urges Dr. Elena Jones, the Chief Dermatologist at Humanrace.

Unfortunately, mineral sunblocks often leave people of color with an unflattering white cast, causing the community to shy away from the product. “It’s important to wear sunscreen every day, and the best way to do that is to implement sunscreen into your daily routine, so it becomes a habit,” shares Dr. Jones.

This July, Humanrace is expanding into suncare to hopefully address both the misconceptions about sunscreen use for people of color and the importance of regular application with two products, the Ozone Face Protection Daily Moisturizer SPF 30 ($58) and the Ozone Body Protection Daily Cream SPF 30 ($52). Both protect from UV damage while also focusing on skincare benefits. “We believe there is room under the sun for everyone, and we all need to be wearing sunscreen daily,” says Humanrace Founder, Pharrell Williams via press release.

Ahead, learn more about the new products from Humanrace and the formula behind them.

The Inspiration

According to Dr. Jones, the creation of sunscreen products has always been in the team's vision. “We’ve spent the past two years developing the sunscreen to make it the best it can be for all skin types,” admits the doctor.

Naturally, summer proved to be perfect timing for the brand to launch the SPF, as we start to spend more time outdoors. “All too often, we only apply when we’re outside at the beach or the pool, but even if you’re having a normal day, you need to wear sunscreen,” Dr. Jones tells us about the most important step to take care of and protect the skin.

The Formula

Humanrace Ozone SPF 30 Protection Set $94.00 Shop

The Ozone Body Protection Daily Cream and the Ozone Face Protection Daily Moisturizer are 100% mineral-based and white-cast-free sunscreens formulated with key ingredients including non-nano zinc oxide, aloe, and snow mushroom extract for optimal sun and blue light protection and skin hydration. “We formulated them through the lens of skincare, so you have moisturizing, nourishing formulations that also protect your skin,” Dr. Jones describes.

Offering a barely-there feeling, the body cream and face moisturizer were created for all skin types. Since the sunscreens are broad spectrum, Dr. Jones explains that they’re not only protective but also preventative. “Broad spectrum means it protects from UVA and UVB rays. UVA rays are the rays known to cause early skin aging, dark spots, and sun damage,” she explains.

She advises re-applying sunblock at least every 2 hours to get the full benefits of the products. “It’s so important to reapply to continue to protect your skin from UV rays.”

“Apply as the last step, and apply it evenly. Massage it in, so it works into your skin," Dr. Jones concludes.

