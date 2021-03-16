Peter Thomas Roth’s Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum is a gentle and effective exfoliant. It’s earned my stamp of approval for being a good introduction to facial retinol serums.

From hyaluronic acid serums to vitamin C creams, I’ve tested out several of the trendiest skincare ingredients on my face. Despite experimenting with skincare over the years, one ingredient I’ve surprisingly never really dabbled with is retinol. Retinol has been used for decades to treat acne and lessen wrinkles. It has also garnered praise for its ability to smooth skin texture.

I finally gave facial retinol serums a whirl when I was asked to try Peter Thomas Roth’s Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum. The potent product is formulated with 1.5 percent time-released micro-encapsulated retinol that helps to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, reduce uneven skin tone, improve texture, and boost radiance. For the last three weeks, I’ve been using the serum to see how it performed on my skin and if it lived up to its claims.

Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum Best for: Normal, dry, combination, and oily skin types Uses: Improving the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, texture, and radiance Active ingredients: 1.5 percent microencapsulated retinol, vitamin C, vitamin E Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $65 About the Brand: Peter Thomas Roth is known for using innovative ingredients in its line of effective skincare products.

About My Skin: Often dry and sometimes dull

When it comes to my skin, my main pain point is dryness. This is only exacerbated during the cooler months. Because of my skin’s chronic dryness, my skin can sometimes feel a bit rough. Aside from that, I’ve dealt with uneven skin tone on certain areas of my face. But, I’ve never turned to a retinol serum to target these issues before. So, I was excited to put this one to the test to see the results.

The Feel: A lightweight serum

This serum has an almost water-like consistency. It’s comparable to any other serums you may have lining your bathroom counter. It's incredibly lightweight and soaks into the skin immediately, leaving behind no residue or oiliness.

Most importantly, this serum lived up to its claim of being gentle as I experienced no irritation or redness while using it.

Ingredients: A potent retinol formula

Of course, the star ingredient here is retinol. The formula contains 1.5 percent microencapsulated retinol, which is released in continuous bursts over a period of eight hours.

The exfoliating ingredient improves the look of skin smoothness, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and enhances the skin’s tone and texture. This serum is also formulated with vitamin C and vitamin E, which provide antioxidant benefits.

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

Interactions & Sensitivity: Use with caution

There are a few things to keep in mind when using retinol. Our Byrdie guide on retinol points out that it should not be used with Vitamin C, exfoliants like glycolic acid and alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), and astringents, as doing so may irritate your skin (especially sensitive skin). The brand also recommends gradually building to nightly use of this serum and applying SPF protection during the day to avoid irritation and redness.

The Results: Subtle improvements over time

I looked forward to applying the retinol to my skin every night to see how well the retinol exfoliated and renewed my skin. Over the last three weeks, I’ve noticed a few subtle but pleasing changes to my skin. At 21 years old, I’m not focused on reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles (which is one of the product’s benefits). Instead, I paid attention to the texture and tone of my skin. And I am happy to report that my skin is the smoothest it's ever been and it looks refreshed all-around. Most importantly, this serum lived up to its claim of being gentle as I experienced no irritation or redness while using it.

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

The Value: Pricey but worth it

For the 30 ml bottle, you can expect to dish out $65. While the price tag is a bit steep, this product offers incredible value and worthwhile skin benefits. If you’re not ready to splurge on the full-size bottle, the brand also offers a smaller 12 ml bottle for $35. But regardless of the size, a little bit of the serum goes a long way so you’ll definitely get your money’s worth.

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

Similar Products: You have options

The Ordinary Retinol 0.5% in Squalane ($6): If you’re looking for a super budget-friendly retinol to add to your skincare routine, look no further than this one from The Ordinary. The water-free solution contains 0.5% pure retinol and costs just $6.

Shani Darden Retinol Reform ($88): For those willing to splurge a bit, Shani Darden’s Retinol Reform is worth a try. This retinol and lactic acid serum costs $88 and has been dubbed the best of the best by Byrdie editors. If that wasn’t impressive enough, the product has also garnered praise from celebs like Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Jessica Alba.