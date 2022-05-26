Peter Thomas Roth’s Memorial Day Sale Has Tons of Celeb-Loved Skincare for Up to 60% Off

Peter Thomas Roth has achieved the trifecta all skincare brands strive for: Its products are highly rated and popular among shoppers, viral on social media, and beloved by celebrities like Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, and Kim Kardashian. And while the trusted beauty brand has price tags that reflect its high-end status, its Memorial Day weekend sale is a great time to finally experiment with or reup your stock of Peter Thomas Roth formulas—and the discounts are already live now.

Through Monday, May 30, you can save up to 60 percent on 29 customer-favorite items by using the promo code MEMORIALDAY at checkout. Included in the discounts is the sensitive skin-safe, jumbo-sized Pumpkin Enzyme Mask ($60), which is a clear choice to stock up on while it’s 50 percent off. It’s one of the brand’s hero products thanks to a combination of exfoliating alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and aluminum oxide crystals that decongest and brighten skin while minimizing the appearance of wrinkles. Shoppers love that the gentle-yet-effective formula “helps skin look healthier, younger, and firmer.” One reviewer even called it the “best mask on the market” and said it “transformed” their complexion.

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask $120.00 $60.00 Shop

On the other hand, a less obvious choice that I’d like to point you in the direction of is Margot Robbie’s go-to Max Complexion Correction Pads ($29), which are also half-off right now.

In 2019, Robbie told Byrdie that she first “stumbled across” the pads and now “can’t live without them.” She continued, “Your skin is better after. They’re really strong.” Reviewers on the Peter Thomas Roth site agree, including one fan who said the pads feel “refreshing” and leave skin feeling “wonderfully clean.”



Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads $58.00 $29.00 Shop

Usually $58, the super-size of the product includes 90 pads and is marked down to $29. It harnesses a maximum-strength combination of the chemical exfoliants salicylic and glycolic acid to calm blemishes, improve skin texture, and reduce the appearance of pores. While the potency of the active ingredients can cause irritation and skin sensitivity, the formula balances it out with soothing aloe and allantoin.

The brand recommends starting with the pads once a day before ramping up (or down), depending on how your skin handles it. But if you, like me, have sensitive skin, play it safe and begin with once a week to avoid potential irritation. As with many other active ingredients—like vitamin C or retinol—the PTR Max Complexion Pads will make you more susceptible to sunburn, so remember to use SPF like your skin health depends on it. If you keep all of this in mind, these pads might just be the secret to a baby-soft complexion like Robbie’s.

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm $58.00 $41.00 Shop

For a treatment you can integrate into your existing routine, consider the Hilary Duff-approved 24K Gold Mask ($41) that’s 30% off. Made with skin-tightening caffeine and colloidal gold extracts, the travel-size version of the mask has more recently gotten some attention on TikTok thanks to its firming and brightening benefits, which many users mention.

The Peter Thomas Roth Memorial Day sale only lasts through the weekend, so don’t hesitate to save up to 60 percent on these luxe skincare finds while you still can.