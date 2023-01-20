Peter Thomas Roth's Skincare Products Have Something for Everyone

While looking for products that were effective enough to treat his own personal skin concerns, Peter Thomas Roth just couldn’t find what he was looking for. His dissatisfaction with the skincare products then on the market led to the creation of his iconic namesake brand, which is still going strong after almost 30 years in the business. The entire line is designed for you to customize to your own skincare needs: From moisturizers containing an impressive 30% hyaluronic acid to vitamin C serums with boosts of vitamin E and ferulic acid, there's something for everyone.

Skincare is a huge part of Roth’s heritage. His grandparents owned a spa in Hungary, so he always knew that he’d eventually make his own foray into skincare. "Developing skin issues is what really pushed me to create my own skincare line. I had acne as a teenager and an adult and couldn’t find products that worked, so I did what any entrepreneur would do and created them myself," he tells Byrdie.

Peter Thomas Roth Founded: By Peter Thomas Roth, in 1993. Location: New York City Pricing: $10-$300 Best known for: Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer Standout product: FirmX Exfoliating Peel Gel, a favorite of long-time customers of the brand. The gel visibly exfoliates the skin by sweeping away buildup to unveil a fresh, radiant complexion. Fun fact: When Roth started his skincare line, he wanted to make sure customers knew what they were getting when they picked up one of his products, so he decided to put the active ingredients and percentages on the front of the packaging in a large font. He was one of the pioneers of this move, which has created space for more transparency within the beauty industry. Other brands you’ll love: Clinique, Dermalogica, Mario Badescu

From the moment Peter Thomas Roth launched, acne and anti-aging concerns have been at the heart of its purpose. The brand always aims to use the most effective ingredients at the maximum strength possible. It also sources ingredients from all over the world that promote a more radiant, clear complexion. ‘’I work with chemists in my state-of-the-art lab and manufacturing facility to ensure my products provide breakthrough formulas and astonishing results," Roth tells Byrdie. By leading on all research and development, Roth’s philosophy becomes a reality for the brand's growing customer base, and this is one of the reasons it's succeeded so well.

With over 100 products currently sold worldwide, there's something effective for all who want to take their skincare game to the next level. Keep reading for some of the best Peter Thomas Roth products that are worth every penny.

