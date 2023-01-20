Peter Thomas Roth's Skincare Products Have Something for Everyone

While looking for products that were effective enough to treat his own personal skin concerns, Peter Thomas Roth just couldn’t find what he was looking for. His dissatisfaction with the skincare products then on the market led to the creation of his iconic namesake brand, which is still going strong after almost 30 years in the business. The entire line is designed for you to customize to your own skincare needs: From moisturizers containing an impressive 30% hyaluronic acid to vitamin C serums with boosts of vitamin E and ferulic acid, there's something for everyone.
Skincare is a huge part of Roth’s heritage. His grandparents owned a spa in Hungary, so he always knew that he’d eventually make his own foray into skincare. "Developing skin issues is what really pushed me to create my own skincare line. I had acne as a teenager and an adult and couldn’t find products that worked, so I did what any entrepreneur would do and created them myself," he tells Byrdie.
Peter Thomas Roth
Founded: By Peter Thomas Roth, in 1993.
Location: New York City
Pricing: $10-$300
Best known for: Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer
Standout product: FirmX Exfoliating Peel Gel, a favorite of long-time customers of the brand. The gel visibly exfoliates the skin by sweeping away buildup to unveil a fresh, radiant complexion.
Fun fact: When Roth started his skincare line, he wanted to make sure customers knew what they were getting when they picked up one of his products, so he decided to put the active ingredients and percentages on the front of the packaging in a large font. He was one of the pioneers of this move, which has created space for more transparency within the beauty industry.
From the moment Peter Thomas Roth launched, acne and anti-aging concerns have been at the heart of its purpose. The brand always aims to use the most effective ingredients at the maximum strength possible. It also sources ingredients from all over the world that promote a more radiant, clear complexion. ‘’I work with chemists in my state-of-the-art lab and manufacturing facility to ensure my products provide breakthrough formulas and astonishing results," Roth tells Byrdie. By leading on all research and development, Roth’s philosophy becomes a reality for the brand's growing customer base, and this is one of the reasons it's succeeded so well.
With over 100 products currently sold worldwide, there's something effective for all who want to take their skincare game to the next level. Keep reading for some of the best Peter Thomas Roth products that are worth every penny.
Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Moisturizer
With a 30% hyaluronic acid complex, this light and fluffy fan favorite hydrates the skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, promoting a radiant, well-nourished complexion. Hyaluronic acid is one of a few potent skincare ingredients that are suitable for all skin types, so even if you have sensitive skin, you’re likely to find it helpful and gentle. When the Water Drench line first launched, it was a hit with Peter Thomas Roth fans, selling out almost immediately. We love the key ingredients section on the brand’s website, which has an outline of everything you'll find within each product.
Potent-C Power Serum
From anti-aging to moisturizing to increasing the skin’s elasticity, vitamin C is a super ingredient with an array of benefits, and Peter Thomas Roth’s Potent-C Power Serum is no exception. It contains 20% THD ascorbate vitamin C, a scientific breakthrough ingredient that may be up to 50 times more powerful than traditional vitamin C. The brand describes the serum as the ‘’ultimate trifecta that helps defy signs of aging and improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone." Customers are raving about the serum, with many hailing its ability to deliver results in a short amount of time. So if you're looking for a vitamin C serum like no other, give this one a try. For best results, the brand recommends applying one to two pumps to clean, dry skin twice daily.
FirmX Peeling Gel
Exfoliating on a regular basis is important if you want to get the most out of your skincare routine. Scrubbing away excess oil and other buildup can help prevent clogged pores and even increase collagen production in the long term. The FirmX Peeling Gel visibly exfoliates the skin by rolling, lifting, and sweeping away grime and excess oil as you massage it in. With the addition of pineapple and pomegranate multi-action enzymes, it isn’t long until you uncover a fresh, radiant, and smooth complexion.
According to a study by the brand, 96% of customers reported healthier-looking skin, and 93% of customers said their skin looked smoother. If you need any more convincing to give this product a try, then go check out the before and after pictures—prepare to be amazed. To apply, saturate a cotton pad with the peel and spread it evenly onto clean skin at night. Be sure to avoid the eyes and expect a slight tingling sensation. Leave it on for two minutes, then rinse thoroughly. For best results, the brand recommends using the product two to three times a week at night.
Anti-Aging Cleansing Oil Makeup Remover
This cleansing oil glides onto the skin to melt away all types of makeup, excess sebum, and surface debris. As far as the ingredients list goes, it's the best of the best. With pore-balancing salicylic acid, mandelic acid, and a variety of natural oils including avocado, clear and balanced skin is practically a guarantee. To use the product, glide a generous amount onto skin and massage the oil in with wet fingertips. The product is suitable to use once or twice daily, or as often as needed. Peter Thomas Roth fans have complimented the smell and non-drying formula.
Pro Strength Microdermabrasion Blackhead Eliminator
Blackheads are one of the most common (and stubborn) forms of acne out there. According to experts, the best way to eliminate blackheads is to use a product rich in salicylic acid. This one works to treat and prevent blackheads using salicylic acid, kaolin, and bentonite clay. The latter two work to absorb excess oil and prevent acne. Triple action exfoliation (chemical, physical, and enzymatic) is one of the most powerful ways to leave skin looking more radiant. To apply, lightly pat the product onto clear, dry skin. Leave it on for one to four minutes depending on your skin’s sensitivity, then gently massage it in using your fingertips. Rinse thoroughly. For best results, use it one to two times a week.