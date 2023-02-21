Peter Thomas Roth’s 24K Gold Eye Patches Helped Me Fake 8 Hours of Sleep

We put Peter Thomas Roth's 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Lately, I've been devoting more time to my eye care routine. It's partly in the name of self-care and partly due to the fact that tons of traveling and lack of sleep have caught up to me (think: puffy, dark circles). I've started slathering my under-eye with creams and using ice globes to calm things down. However, my favorite way to show my eye area some TLC has been using masks. Applying under-eye patches always helps make my skin look and feel refreshed. The newest ones to land a spot in my routine? The Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches. Ahead, discover how they work for me.

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches Best for: All skin types Uses: Depuffing, smoothing, and hydrating the under-eye area Potential allergens: Gold Active ingredients: 24K gold and colloidal gold, caffeine, and hydrolyzed collagen Clean?: No, contains PEGs. Cruelty-Free?: No Price: $75 About the brand: Peter Thomas Roth is best known for skincare that’s driven by effective, innovative ingredients to target virtually any skin concern, from acne to aging.

About My Skin: Puffy, dull under eyes

As mentioned, puffy and tired under-eyes are my main concern at the moment. I'm only 23, so I don't really look to under-eye patches to address fine lines or sagging. Instead, I love using them to help depuff, hydrate, and illuminate. Besides my under-eye issues, I deal with all-over dryness.

Ingredient Quality / Concentration: A soothing blend

Olivia Hancock

The 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches are powered by three key ingredients—24K gold and colloidal gold, caffeine, and hydrolyzed collagen. Gold is known to reduce inflammation, minimize the appearance of fine lines, and protect the skin from free radicals. Hydrolyzed collagen also helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles while also moisturizing the skin. Caffeine is great for tired eyes as it helps reduce the appearance of puffiness and boost radiance.

The Results: Smooth, radiant skin

Before getting into my results, I was immediately impressed by the design of the patches. They're not slimy or slippery like some of the others I've tried, so they stay in place once you put them on. Now, onto the before and after. With some eye patches I've tried, it can be hard to notice an immediate difference. However, the 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches promise to lift and firm in as little as 10 minutes. As I let them sit on my skin, I appreciated how cooling and soothing they felt. When I removed the patches, I definitely noticed a decrease in puffiness, and my skin appeared more radiant. My under-eye area also felt super smooth, hydrated, and bouncy. To date, I've used them twice a day for a week, and I'm impressed thus far.

The Value: A considerable splurge

Retailing for $75, these eye patches are definitely a luxury beauty buy. For that price, you get 60 patches (30 pairs). If you're looking to treat yourself to a lavish eye treatment, these are worth investing in. However, if you're looking for something more budget-friendly, you have options.

