7 of the Best Personal Training Apps

Personal training apps can bring guided programs and workouts right to you without leaving home or hiring someone in person at the gym. Often, they are more affordable and accessible for those who’d like structured, professionally designed workouts tailored to their individual goals and needs.
When searching for a personal training app, you should create a list of what you most want out of the experience. For instance, consider versatility, price point, whether the trainer is personally accessible through messaging if you can receive critique on your form, whether you can track your progress and measurements, and if there’s a nutrition aspect to the platform. Figuring out what you need and expect from a personal training app can help you commit and feel more satisfied with your choice.
Here are the 7 best personal training apps.
Meet the Expert
- Tami Smith is an ACE-certified personal trainer and owner of Fit Healthy Momma.
Life Time Virtual Training
Life Time has a virtual personal training option along with virtual fitness classes. A personal trainer coaches you live through one-on-one video sessions. You can choose when you’d like to schedule your training sessions and tailor them to whatever equipment you have available. The training is goal-based, and you can log your progress data and photos for your trainer to see. You can also message your trainer directly with questions or concerns.
Price: $55/session
Future Co
Future Co is a personalized, in-depth coaching platform that matches you with an elite fitness expert. A trainer will design your plan to fit into even a busy lifestyle and fine-tune it to your goals. You can choose the type of exercise you want to do, and your coach will design a weekly program for you that includes audio coaching. Using the app, your performance is tracked, and the coach will make adjustments based on your results to keep you progressing towards your goals. A trainer will design your plan based on where you like to train and what equipment you have available, whether at home, gym, or group fitness.
Price: $150/month
Team RH App
The Team RH app calculates users’ calories, macros, and daily steps goals for fat loss. Also, it offers one-on-one personal coaching from a team of coaches, guided workouts, step-by-step videos, and a recipe database. The app also offers group support to provide a community that encourages you along your journey. The RH App is unique because you are in control of how much you want to move. The coach then personalizes your plan based on what you can commit to right now. You don’t have to join a gym or be an experienced exerciser to start. However, this app includes diet coaching and plans and is weight-loss-focused, so keep this in mind if your goals are not aligned.
Price: $85/year
Flexit Fit
Flexit Fit is a virtual one-on-one personal training app that lets you work out live with personal trainers at home. You can choose the type of workout you’d like to do from HIIT, boxing, athletic performance, Pilates, and barre, among others. You can join challenges to increase your motivation, mix and match trainers based on your preferences, and receive custom programming. In addition, you can add to your fitness training with physical therapy, nutritional coaching, meditation and mindfulness, and pre and post-natal support. Sessions range from 30 to 60 minutes, and you can buy a single session or a package of 4, 8, or 12 sessions with discounts for buying more sessions in a package.
“As a user, you fill out your profile that includes your current stats, goals, preferences, etc. Then, you can browse the list of available trainers, filtering by preferences and schedules so that you can get the right trainer for your needs. From weight training and cardio to yoga and dance, there’s something there for everyone. I love that you have the option to choose which trainer you want to train with, and then, if it's a good match, you can continue to train with them and build that relationship. Or, you can try as many different trainers as you'd like. There's a ton of flexibility. It's a great platform for those who want that personalized connection but can't make it to the gym. It's the next best thing,” says Tami Smith, ACE-certified personal trainer, and owner of Fit Healthy Momma.
Price: $40/session
99 Walks
All 99 Walks classes are group walking-focused classes where coaches engage one-on-one with members via email, social media, and within the teams that live within our app. Their coaching team is incredibly responsive and engaged and constantly offering advice, support, and dropping wisdom on their social channels and within the in-app teams.
All 99 Walks coaches have a group fitness and/or personal training certification and engage in ongoing training and continuing education with the Fitness Director.
They are very deliberate to ensure that classes are inclusive and suitable for everyone, from people just beginning their fitness journey to those who seek to really ramp up their walking practice. Coach Jenny from 99 Walks says, "I am not your boss, your body is your boss. I am just your guide," which sums up their coaching philosophy—"that part of our job is to help their members become in tune with their bodies."
Price: $16/month
WeStrive
From WeStrive, you can do everything from tracking your bodyweight to recording your progress photo journey. You will have a daily calendar filled with a to-do list provided to you by your trainer. From inside your assigned fitness program, you’ll have access to photos and videos of your workouts and will be able to swipe left to head to the next exercise or circuit.
The app also comes with a group inbox and a nutrition app sync-up so you and your trainer can track macros and daily food intake.
Price: Varies by the trainer, average $75/month
Caliber
Caliber is a personal training app that's uniquely individualized. When you sign up, you'll be matched with a CPT who will get to know you, your goals, what equipment you have access to, and workout preferences. From there, your trainer will create a customized training plan for you that includes movements that will help you move closer to your goal efficiently and safely. In addition, you'll be able to send videos of your form to your trainer for critique and optimal performance.
"I love Caliber’s level of personalization and the fact that you can reach out and message your trainer at any time, and they'll get back to you ASAP. They create innovative training and nutrition programs built to set you up with a healthy, sustainable lifestyle, not a quick fix or fad,” says Smith.
Price: Approximately $300/month