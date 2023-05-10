TikTok Loves This Long-Wear Viral Lip Stain — and It’s on Sale for $8

Nothing says instant glamor like a fabulous lip color. A lip stain can polish your look with one fell swipe, and if it’s a good one, stay put all day. Enter Peripera, the K-beauty brand behind Amazon’s top-selling lip stain, with over 28,000 4-star reviews. Team Byrdie is a longtime fan of the brand, which is running a flash Mother’s Day sale on Amazon. Prime members will receive product in time for Mother’s Day gifting, but at this price, we wouldn’t blame you for stocking up and treating yourself as well.

TikTok loves the pigmented and versatile lip color, which comes in two finishes, matte and glossy. We love to experiment with a dual finish, like Bella Ramsey, who paired the Ink the Velvet Lip Tint in 17 Rosy Nude and the Ink Glasting Gloss in 01 Clear for their Met Gala look, accessorizing a pin-striped Thome Brown suit to perfection.

The Formula: Long lasting and pigmented

As we mentioned, the formula comes in two different finishes, matte and glossy. Each finish is ultra brilliant, with just the right amount of pigment to make the formula last for hours, even after eating and drinking.



Ink The Velvet Lip Tint

Amazon

Buy now: Amazon, $8 (originally $11)

This formula goes on like a liquid lipstick, but unlike most liquid lipstick formulas, Ink The Velvet Lip Tint is ultra pigmented and long lasting, and functions more like a lip stain. But where this product really distinguishes itself is in the texture. Lip stains can be thin and watery, settling into creases in the lips leaving you with a dry and cracked pout. The Peripera formula, on the other hand, feels like a decadent mousse upon application, creamy and rich. It dries in a couple of seconds and sets to a matte finish. It’s available in 30 color options. Word to the wise: the viral Velvet Lip Tint in 027 Strawberry Nude sells out fast, so scoop it up while you can.

Ink Glasting Gloss

Amazon

Buy now: Amazon, $10 (originally $12)



This product launched in the fall, and is essential for a glazed donut pout that lasts the day (the name derives from what you get when you combine glow and lasting). Available in three shades, including clear, this gloss is thick and lustrous, without feeling sticky. It gives dimension and sheen, and can be layered on top of hued lips like Ramsey did for their Met Gala look, or on its own, for a barely-there makeup look. Formulated with mango, olive fruit, and jojoba oils, and a hint of flavor, the good-for-skin ingredients help to nourish, making chapped lips so last season.

Something else that makes this lip product awesome: the diagonally shaped, large tip applicator. We love how easy it is to apply when you’re on-the-go.

The Deal

Both Peripera products, the Ink The Velvet Lip Tint and Ink Glasting Gloss, are on sale for 20 percent off on Amazon, now through May 15.

Final Verdict

At 20 percent off, Ink The Velvet Lip Tint and Ink Glasting Gloss, will sell out quickly, especially in popular shades. A viral lip product that’s long lasting, hydrating, and feels amazing on—all $10 and under—the hype is real.

