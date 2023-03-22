10 Perfumes Similar to Baccarat Rouge 540

There’s no other type of beauty product that is more personal than fragrance. Individual scent preferences aside, even the same fragrance will smell slightly different on every individual, based on how it interacts with your skin’s chemistry and pH. The list of perfumes that are universal crowd-pleasers is short, but there’s perhaps no better example than Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540. It was intended to be a limited-edition launch when it first hit the market in 2016, when only 250 bottles were released. Flash forward to today and it’s arguably one of the most cult-classic fragrances out there.

What makes Baccarat Rouge 540 so special? For starters, it’s surprisingly versatile. “It’s exotic and luxurious, yet balanced enough to wear everyday,” says fragrance expert Leila Zagwolsky. (Clipboard that luxurious part, because we’ll come back to that in a minute.) In stark contrast to many other perfumes, it’s made of only seven ingredients, but blends a variety of notes that make it hard to put it into one olfactory category. Floral jasmine, spicy saffron, fresh cedarwood, and sweet ambergris are all combined together into one unique end result that has at least one element most people will gravitate toward. Now, back to the luxury part. It not only smells expensive—TikTokers have described it as “swimming in Scrooge McDuck’s vault”—it is expensive. Bottles range from $325 to a whopping $625 depending on the size. So, if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative—and/or just want something a little different than what everyone else is wearing—keep reading.