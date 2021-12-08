The Best Red Carpet Beauty Looks From the 2021 PCAs

The 2021 People's Choice Awards was most certainly a night to remember—especially the glam on the red carpet. Last night’s ceremony, hosted by Kenan Thompson, celebrated some of the biggest pop culture moments of the year. And naturally, celebrities went all out for the star-studded affair with hair transformations, eye-catching makeup, and nail art that has us eager to recreate the look.

From People's Icon Award nominee Halle Berry wowing onlookers with her shimmery purple gaze to Becky G’s color-coordinated manicure that revealed her favorite color, there were plenty of red carpet beauty moments that left us thoroughly impressed. Ahead, see the photos that reaffirmed exactly why these are the trendsetters of our generation.