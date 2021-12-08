The Best Red Carpet Beauty Looks From the 2021 PCAs

The 2021 People's Choice Awards was most certainly a night to remember—especially the glam on the red carpet. Last night’s ceremony, hosted by Kenan Thompson, celebrated some of the biggest pop culture moments of the year. And naturally, celebrities went all out for the star-studded affair with hair transformations, eye-catching makeup, and nail art that has us eager to recreate the look.
From People's Icon Award nominee Halle Berry wowing onlookers with her shimmery purple gaze to Becky G’s color-coordinated manicure that revealed her favorite color, there were plenty of red carpet beauty moments that left us thoroughly impressed. Ahead, see the photos that reaffirmed exactly why these are the trendsetters of our generation.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry never fails to leave us speechless. Clearly, purple eyeshadow owned the night. The Bruised actress and People’s Icon 2021 honoree looked stunning in her vibrant violet glitter eyeshadow that shimmered below her polished side-swept bangs.
H.E.R.
H.E.R. and hairstylist Nina Monique linked up to create the singer’s full and voluminous look. While the songbird’s hair and pink Carolina Herrera suit caught our attention, we loved the gold eyeshadow detail, which made the singer's eyes pop underneath her signature shades.
Leslie Jones
Leslie Jones was all smiles in a neon green halter dress and purple box braids, which featured playful pink highlights. The Supermarket Sweep host’s matching purple eyeshadow and pink lip gloss brought the entire look together.
Charli D'Amelio
Charli D'Amelio wowed fans with her retro curls thanks to hairstylist Laura Polko. Kelsey Deenihan Fisher, the TikTok phenom's makeup artist for the night, completed her glam with soft makeup and a vampy lip, achieved using Pat McGrath's Matte Trance McMenamy 200 Lipstick ($38).
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox never misses the mark, and last night was no different. Hairstylist Larry Sims created a voluminous purple and pink updo that complemented her gorgeous Jean-Louis Sabaji gown and beautifully framed her face.
Christine Quinn
From her golden locks to her bold red lips, Christine Quinn says she channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe for the star-studded night. The reality star flawlessly reimagined Old Hollywood glam, right down to her vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress.
Becky G
Becky G looked incredible in a yellow and black Cavalli gown with a cool oblique cutout. Because the Treslúce founder's favorite color is yellow, it was only natural that her nails, done by @PattyGamez nails, matched her dress.
Makeup artist Deanna Paley provided a subtle glam that included long lashes to complete the look.
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland exuded the grace and beauty of a "Parisian Doll" as she stepped onto the red carpet with a stylish cropped bob. Inspired by French beauty, the actress accompanied her new look with whimsical makeup that included long lashes, black liner with a dramatic wing, and a nude lip.