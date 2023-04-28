32 Penélope Cruz Fashion Moments That Showcase Her Timeless Style

Penélope Cruz is an international icon. The Spanish actress has been on the screen since 1992, acting in English and Spanish films that have brought her Goya awards and an Oscar. She's also a style icon who has honed her signature red carpet look. For years, Cruz was the muse of the late Karl Lagerfeld, creative director of Chanel, and wore the label often throughout the years. Naturally, she was chosen as a co-chair of the 2023 Met Gala—its theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.
Below, 32 of Penélope Cruz's best fashion moments over the years.
Inauguration of the Nita Makes Amani Cultural Center (2023)
Cruz is already creating breathtaking fashion moments in 2023, as seen with this stunning Tamara Ralph Couture gown in bubblegum pink. Cruz isn’t one to follow trends, but Barbiecore has certainly taken over.
Goya Awards (2023)
The Goya Awards (also known as the Spanish Academy Awards) is a place where Cruz has given some of her best looks. This year was no different with her black bustier gown with a ruffled taffeta skirt. With the black lace shawl around her shoulders, she served up some serious drama.
"L'Immensita" Photocall (2022)
Cruz blends classic and trendy together with a tweed Chanel dress. With the fun black hair bow, black bag, and simple black heels, this is an outfit she could wear anywhere.
Venice International Film Festival (2022)
Cruz is no stranger to the LBD, as she's worn many forms of it throughout her career. However, this black Chanel dress from the fall 2022 haute couture collection is particularly elevated with a semi-sheer embellished skirt.
Academy Awards (2022)
Cruz balanced playful and dramatic with this custom black Chanel dress with a halter front, open back, and button details down the front. In total, this gown took 680 hours to make. Plus: it has pockets!
Oscar Nominee Luncheon (2022)
Cruz nails her more casual looks just as much as her formalwear. This watermelon pink Chanel dress was giving polished Barbiecore.
Chanel Cruise Fashion Show (2021)
Cruz seems to love an all-white look, especially this stylish Chanel sequin jacket and skirt set. This classic set has a sexy twist with an open back where she draped Chanel jewelry.
San Sebastian Film Festival (2021)
This lilac Atelier Versace mini embellished dress has a little more pizazz than Cruz's usual looks. She added some more glitz with hoop earrings and silver heels.
Venice International Film Festival (2021)
Cruz sticks to her favorite black-and-white combination in this Chanel haute couture gown. This dress has plenty of stunning details, including a flutter sleeve, small bows, and petal flounces.
Academy Awards (2020)
Cruz’s fashion often gives nods to Audrey Hepburn, especially this custom-made Chanel haute couture gown. This silk high-low dress gave a romantic vibe with a white flower on the bustier and pearl beading at the waist.
Goya Awards (2020)
Cruz brought it at the 2020 Goya Awards with this stunning Ralph & Russo couture organza gown. She moved away from her monochrome color palette for pink and green florals and cut-out flower decals.
"Pain And Glory" UK Premiere (2019)
This crystal and ostrich feather gown from Ralph & Russo is both playful and dramatic. The embellishments are made up of opals, pink crystals, and light peach glass. She kept her hair and makeup simple to make the dress stand out.
Met Gala (2019)
While we could debate if Cruz’s look met the criteria for “camp,” we can all agree this gown is stunning. Inspired by the 1987 Chanel spring haute couture collection, this black-and-white tired gown brought vintage glam to the pink carpet.
Forgue Awards (2019)
Cruz doesn’t always wear red, but when she does she really stands out. She wore this floor-length red sequin gown from Galvan London to the 2019 Forgue Awards.
Golden Globes (2019)
Cruz’s Ralph & Russo Haute Couture gown is truly out of this world with its swirl of metallic purple, silver, and blues, making it look like the night sky. The velvet halter straps and Cruz’s bun create a romantic and dazzling look.
Emmys (2018)
Cruz brought old Hollywood glam at the 2018 Emmys with this Chanel haute couture silver dress with silver feathers on the bodice and bottom of the skirt.
Cannes Film Festival (2018)
Cruz kept the vintage Chanel coming as she attended the screening of her movie Everyone Knows during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. This elegant black dress looked stunning with the dramatic tulle.
César Award (2018)
Cruz picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 César Awards in Paris—and looked stunning doing it. Cruz doesn’t wear color often, but this royal blue looked amazing on her.
Goya Awards (2018)
Cruz and a white dress is an iconic duo, especially when she adds some drama. The devil was in the details on this Versace gown with the long leg slit, bold shoulders, and mock corset and beaded embellishments on the back.
Fun fact: the red fan she’s holding says #MasMujeres—“more women”—to support more women in Spanish cinema.
Venice Film Festival (2017)
Another dramatic white gown, this time for the Loving Pablo premiere at the Venice Film Festival. She completed the look with Versace silver heels and Atelier Swarovski jewelry.
Goya Awards (2017)
Cruz gave a classic movie star look with this custom black velvet Atelier Versace dress. The crystal-accented bustier and thigh-high slit gave it some sultry drama.
"Zoolander 2" Premiere (2016)
Cruz showed off her blue steel at the Zoolander 2 premiere with this black and gold Balmain gown. Her long hair and bronzed makeup gave some serious supermodel vibes.
Goya Awards (2015)
Cruz looked like a princess in this strapless Oscar de la Renta gown. This tiered gown is covered in silver embellishments and made her look like the bell of the ball.
Academy Awards (2014)
Cruz was pretty in pink at the 2014 Oscars in this custom Giambattista Valli Couture dress. This one-shoulder gown is elegantly wrapped with romantic details like a chiffon cape and black bow.
Academy Awards (2009)
Cruz won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Vicky Cristina Barcelona at the 2009 Academy Aways. Her winning outfit was a beaded off-white Balmain gown.
Academy Awards (2007)
Cruz’s pink strapless Atelier Versace dress sparked plenty of conversations back in 2007. The drop waist and full skirt made it one of the best Oscar dresses of all time.
Academy Awards (2005)
Cruz brought a pop of color to the 2005 Oscars in this light yellow Oscar De la Renta gown with a fun bow in the back for a playful touch.
Cannes Film Festival (2003)
In one of her most iconic outfits to date, Cruz brought the drama in this dark green Dior haute couture ball gown with black lace details. The off-the-shoulder sleeves highlight the dramatic green choker around her neck, making the look a work of art.
Latin Grammy Awards (2000)
Cruz attended the first-ever Latin Grammys with this sleeveless high-neck dress that could easily be on a best-dressed list in 2023.
Academy Awards (2000)
Cruz attended her first Oscars in this electric blue gown with matching blue wrap. Apparently, Cruz has always been a fan of diving into the archives—the dress was from Chanel's 1995 haute couture collection.
Golden Globe Awards (2000)
Cruz’s first all-white look was a smash at the 2000 Golden Globes. Her wind-blown hair and light makeup gave a beachy vibe to the red carpet.
European Film Awards (1999)
For one of her first red carpet appearances, Cruz wore a black strapless dress with plenty of accessories. She punched up the look with long black gloves, bold golden earrings, a gold watch, and a fedora.