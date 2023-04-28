32 Penélope Cruz Fashion Moments That Showcase Her Timeless Style

Penélope Cruz is an international icon. The Spanish actress has been on the screen since 1992, acting in English and Spanish films that have brought her Goya awards and an Oscar. She's also a style icon who has honed her signature red carpet look. For years, Cruz was the muse of the late Karl Lagerfeld, creative director of Chanel, and wore the label often throughout the years. Naturally, she was chosen as a co-chair of the 2023 Met Gala—its theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

Below, 32 of Penélope Cruz's best fashion moments over the years.