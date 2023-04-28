32 Penélope Cruz Fashion Moments That Showcase Her Timeless Style

Published on 04/28/23
PenÃ©lope Cruz at the 2020 Oscars.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Penélope Cruz is an international icon. The Spanish actress has been on the screen since 1992, acting in English and Spanish films that have brought her Goya awards and an Oscar. She's also a style icon who has honed her signature red carpet look. For years, Cruz was the muse of the late Karl Lagerfeld, creative director of Chanel, and wore the label often throughout the years. Naturally, she was chosen as a co-chair of the 2023 Met Gala—its theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

Below, 32 of Penélope Cruz's best fashion moments over the years.

01 of 32

Inauguration of the Nita Makes Amani Cultural Center (2023)

Penelope Cruze is wearing a pink gown with a pink feather lined cape around her. Her shoulders are bare. She is on a pink carpet against a pink background. Her hair is in a ponytail.

Prodip Guha / Getty Images

Cruz is already creating breathtaking fashion moments in 2023, as seen with this stunning Tamara Ralph Couture gown in bubblegum pink. Cruz isn’t one to follow trends, but Barbiecore has certainly taken over.

02 of 32

Goya Awards (2023)

Penelope Cruz is wearing a black bustier gown with a ruffled taffeta skirt and a black shawl around her arms. She is against a blue-purple background. Her hair is in a ponytail.

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

The Goya Awards (also known as the Spanish Academy Awards) is a place where Cruz has given some of her best looks. This year was no different with her black bustier gown with a ruffled taffeta skirt. With the black lace shawl around her shoulders, she served up some serious drama.

03 of 32

"L'Immensita" Photocall (2022)

Penelope Cruz is wearing a black blazer dress with a black and silver belt around her waist. She has a black bow in her hair and holding a black bag.

Pierre Suu / WireImage

Cruz blends classic and trendy together with a tweed Chanel dress. With the fun black hair bow, black bag, and simple black heels, this is an outfit she could wear anywhere.

04 of 32

Venice International Film Festival (2022)

Penelope Cruz is outside wearing a long black dress with a semi-sheer sequin embellished skirt. Her hair is up and her left hand is touching her face.

Maria Moratti / Getty Images

Cruz is no stranger to the LBD, as she's worn many forms of it throughout her career. However, this black Chanel dress from the fall 2022 haute couture collection is particularly elevated with a semi-sheer embellished skirt.

05 of 32

Academy Awards (2022)

Penelope Cruz is wearing a long black dress with black buttons and a black and white bow on top. Her hair is wavy and her hands are in the pockets of her dress.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Cruz balanced playful and dramatic with this custom black Chanel dress with a halter front, open back, and button details down the front. In total, this gown took 680 hours to make. Plus: it has pockets!

06 of 32

Oscar Nominee Luncheon (2022)

Penelope Cruz is wearing a pink mini dress with silver buttons down the front and visible front pockets. Her hair is in a long bob. She is standing in front of a purple and gold background.

Momodu Mansaray / WireImage

Cruz nails her more casual looks just as much as her formalwear. This watermelon pink Chanel dress was giving polished Barbiecore.

07 of 32

Chanel Cruise Fashion Show (2021)

Penelope Cruz is wearing a white suit and skirt set with rainbow embroidery on the cuffs. She has a coral pink purse. She is standing against a white background with "CHANEL" in bright lights.

Cedric Ribeiro / Getty Images

Cruz seems to love an all-white look, especially this stylish Chanel sequin jacket and skirt set. This classic set has a sexy twist with an open back where she draped Chanel jewelry.

08 of 32

San Sebastian Film Festival (2021)

Penelope Cruz is wearing a light purple beaded dress with beaded fringe on the bottom. She is standing behind a black background.

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

This lilac Atelier Versace mini embellished dress has a little more pizazz than Cruz's usual looks. She added some more glitz with hoop earrings and silver heels.

09 of 32

Venice International Film Festival (2021)

Penelope Cruz is outside wearing a black and white dress. Her hair is pulled back and has on dark red lipstick

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Cruz sticks to her favorite black-and-white combination in this Chanel haute couture gown. This dress has plenty of stunning details, including a flutter sleeve, small bows, and petal flounces.

10 of 32

Academy Awards (2020)

Penelope Cruz is outside wearing a black silk high-low dress. Her hair is down and she has her hands in her pockets.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Cruz’s fashion often gives nods to Audrey Hepburn, especially this custom-made Chanel haute couture gown. This silk high-low dress gave a romantic vibe with a white flower on the bustier and pearl beading at the waist.

11 of 32

Goya Awards (2020)

Penelope Cruz is wearing a purple and green floral dress with 3D flowers on the top and sleeves. She is outside and her hair is up.

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

Cruz brought it at the 2020 Goya Awards with this stunning Ralph & Russo couture organza gown. She moved away from her monochrome color palette for pink and green florals and cut-out flower decals.

12 of 32

"Pain And Glory" UK Premiere (2019)

Penelope Cruz is standing outside on some red carpeted stairs. She is wearing a pink crystal dresses with white feather tiers. She has a gold clutch in her hands.

Joe Maher / Getty Images

This crystal and ostrich feather gown from Ralph & Russo is both playful and dramatic. The embellishments are made up of opals, pink crystals, and light peach glass. She kept her hair and makeup simple to make the dress stand out.

13 of 32

Met Gala (2019)

Penelope Cruz is wearing a black-and-white tired gown with bow detail on the front. She is standing on a pink carpet with prink roses in the background. Photographers are trying to get a picture.

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

While we could debate if Cruz’s look met the criteria for “camp,” we can all agree this gown is stunning. Inspired by the 1987 Chanel spring haute couture collection, this black-and-white tired gown brought vintage glam to the pink carpet.

14 of 32

Forgue Awards (2019)

Penelope Cruz is wearing a red sequin floor length gown. Her hair is down and slightly wavy.

Carlos R. Alvarez / WireImage

Cruz doesn’t always wear red, but when she does she really stands out. She wore this floor-length red sequin gown from Galvan London to the 2019 Forgue Awards.

15 of 32

Golden Globes (2019)

Penelope Cruz is outside wearing a black gown with swirl of metallic purple, silver, and blues on it making it look like the night sky. She is standing in front of a bush.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Cruz’s Ralph & Russo Haute Couture gown is truly out of this world with its swirl of metallic purple, silver, and blues, making it look like the night sky. The velvet halter straps and Cruz’s bun create a romantic and dazzling look.

16 of 32

Emmys (2018)

Penelope Cruze is wearing a silver ball gown with feather trim on the bodice and edges. Her hair is pulled back in a ponytail.

Neilson Barnard / FilmMagic

Cruz brought old Hollywood glam at the 2018 Emmys with this Chanel haute couture silver dress with silver feathers on the bodice and bottom of the skirt.

17 of 32

Cannes Film Festival (2018)

Penelope Cruz is outside wearing a black lace dress with tulle, there are black feather on the top and bottom of the drop down waist. She has her hands on her hips. Photographers are in the background taking photos.

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage for Swarovski

Cruz kept the vintage Chanel coming as she attended the screening of her movie Everyone Knows during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. This elegant black dress looked stunning with the dramatic tulle.

18 of 32

César Award (2018)

Penelope Cruz is outside wearing a royal blue ballgown with a matching royal blue wrap draped around her. She has her hair back and wavy. She is looking to the side.

Rindoff / Charriau / Getty Images

Cruz picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 César Awards in Paris—and looked stunning doing it. Cruz doesn’t wear color often, but this royal blue looked amazing on her.

19 of 32

Goya Awards (2018)

Penelope Cruz is outside. She is wearing a long-sleeve white dress with corset beaded detailing. She is holding a red fan. Her hair is long and wavy.

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

Cruz and a white dress is an iconic duo, especially when she adds some drama. The devil was in the details on this Versace gown with the long leg slit, bold shoulders, and mock corset and beaded embellishments on the back.

Fun fact: the red fan she’s holding says #MasMujeres—“more women”—to support more women in Spanish cinema.

20 of 32

Venice Film Festival (2017)

Penelope Cruz is standing outside at night. She is wearing a white dress with embellishments and a feathered skirt. Her hair is pulled back in a tight bun. There are photographers behind her. embr

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Another dramatic white gown, this time for the Loving Pablo premiere at the Venice Film Festival. She completed the look with Versace silver heels and Atelier Swarovski jewelry.

21 of 32

Goya Awards (2017)

Penelope Cruz is wearing a black velvet dress with a long slit up the thigh with a cowl wrapped around her shoulders. Her hair is up and her bangs are parted to the side. She has one hand on her hip.

Juan Naharro Gimenez / WireImage

Cruz gave a classic movie star look with this custom black velvet Atelier Versace dress. The crystal-accented bustier and thigh-high slit gave it some sultry drama.

22 of 32

"Zoolander 2" Premiere (2016)

Penelope Cruz is in side profile on a purple carpet. She is wearing a black and gold gown and her hand is on her hip. Her hair is long and wavy as she smirks at the camera.

D Dipasupil / Getty Images

Cruz showed off her blue steel at the Zoolander 2 premiere with this black and gold Balmain gown. Her long hair and bronzed makeup gave some serious supermodel vibes. 

23 of 32

Goya Awards (2015)

Penelope Cruz is wearing a strapless navy tiered ballgown, covered in silver embellishments. She is holding a black clutch in her hand.

Fotonoticias / WireImage

Cruz looked like a princess in this strapless Oscar de la Renta gown. This tiered gown is covered in silver embellishments and made her look like the bell of the ball.

24 of 32

Academy Awards (2014)

Penelope Cruz is outside in front of the Oscar statue. She is wearing a light pink dress with one shoulder strap and a matching pink wrap down her arm. She has a black bow around her waist. She has her hair in a ponytail and one hand on her hip.

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Cruz was pretty in pink at the 2014 Oscars in this custom Giambattista Valli Couture dress. This one-shoulder gown is elegantly wrapped with romantic details like a chiffon cape and black bow.

25 of 32

Academy Awards (2009)

Penelope Cruz is standing outside with a lot of people behind her. She is wearing a white beaded gown with a sweetheart neckline. Her hair is in a bun and she is holding a gold clutch.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Cruz won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Vicky Cristina Barcelona at the 2009 Academy Aways. Her winning outfit was a beaded off-white Balmain gown.

26 of 32

Academy Awards (2007)

Penelope Cruz is standing outside with lots of people in the background. She is wearing a sleeveless blush pink dress with a ruffled skirt. She has her hair pulled back in a tight pun with one hand on her hip.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

Cruz’s pink strapless Atelier Versace dress sparked plenty of conversations back in 2007. The drop waist and full skirt made it one of the best Oscar dresses of all time. 

27 of 32

Academy Awards (2005)

Penelope Cruz is standing outside with a lot of people standing behind her. She is wearing a strapless light yellow dress holding a gold clutch. Her hair is up and she is smiling.

Dan MacMedan / WireImage

Cruz brought a pop of color to the 2005 Oscars in this light yellow Oscar De la Renta gown with a fun bow in the back for a playful touch.

28 of 32

Cannes Film Festival (2003)

Penelope Cruz is standing between two men outside. She is wearing a dark green ballgown with black lace details and a green choker. Her hair is pulled back. She is holding a small black clutch.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

In one of her most iconic outfits to date, Cruz brought the drama in this dark green Dior haute couture ball gown with black lace details. The off-the-shoulder sleeves highlight the dramatic green choker around her neck, making the look a work of art.

29 of 32

Latin Grammy Awards (2000)

Penelope Cruz is standing outside wearing a long black turtleneck dress. Her hair is long and she has bangs. She is wearing red lipstick.

Scott Gries / ImageDirect

Cruz attended the first-ever Latin Grammys with this sleeveless high-neck dress that could easily be on a best-dressed list in 2023.

30 of 32

Academy Awards (2000)

This is a slightly candid shot taken outside. Penelope Cruz is surrounded by people. She's wearing a bright blue gown with matching wrap. She has her hair pulled back and wearing a necklace. There is part of a table and camera in the picture.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Cruz attended her first Oscars in this electric blue gown with matching blue wrap. Apparently, Cruz has always been a fan of diving into the archives—the dress was from Chanel's 1995 haute couture collection.

31 of 32

Golden Globe Awards (2000)

Penelope Cruz is wearing a white beaded dress. Her long hair is a little messy. She is smiling.

 Steve Granitz / WireImage

Cruz’s first all-white look was a smash at the 2000 Golden Globes. Her wind-blown hair and light makeup gave a beachy vibe to the red carpet.

32 of 32

European Film Awards (1999)

Penelope Cruz is standing near a red carpet, there are people around her. She is looking up smiling wearing red lipstick. She has on a long sleeveless black dress with matching long black gloves. She is wearing big earrings and a gold watch. She has on a black menswear hat.

Ronald Siemoneit / Sygma / Sygma via Getty Images

For one of her first red carpet appearances, Cruz wore a black strapless dress with plenty of accessories. She punched up the look with long black gloves, bold golden earrings, a gold watch, and a fedora.

