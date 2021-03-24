Pedicures for Men: The Complete Guide

04 of 04

How to DIY a Pedicure at Home

While a visit to the salon could leave you with a pedicure for men par excellence, there are still plenty of ways to achieve similar results in the comfort of your own home.

Tools and products you’ll need:

Nail clipper (or nipper for thick nails that are hard to cut with a regular clipper)

Disposable nail file

Pedicure file with disposable buffing sheets

Disposable nail buffer

Disposable wooden nail stick

Epsom salts (unscented is best) or foot soap

Thick foot cream

Cuticle oil

Step 1: Soak your feet

Correa recommends soaking feet in warm water for 15 minutes with Epsom salts or foot soap to soften the nails and make them more pliable to cut. If you’re in a hurry, Cabrera recommends waiting until after you’ve showered to get the same effect. But if you have the time, kick back with some quality TikTok and enjoy a good soak.

Step 2: Cut and file your nails

Cut each nail straight across, and follow up by gently filing each.

Step 3: Cuticle care

Using cuticle oil or jojoba oil, massage into your toenails and cuticles before gently pushing back with a wooden cuticle stick. Remember never to cut your cuticles!

Step 4: Heavy-duty exfoliation

After you’ve cleaned and moisturized your nails, Correa recommends putting lotion on the bottom of your feet. Then take your foot file and file away the skin in an up-and-down motion (as opposed to straight-across or back-and-forth) to follow the skin's natural cracks.

Step 5: Rinse and dry

Rinse off your feet and dry thoroughly, especially around the toes. Correa suggests using a blowdryer to make sure feet are dry, which is especially important if you’re treating nail fungus or athlete’s foot.

Step 6: Moisturize and buff

Finish up with a healthy dollop of thick foot cream and gently buff nails to bring out their natural shine.

Extra step for athlete’s foot: Correa suggests cleaning the inside of shoes as well, using a UV-sterilizer, if possible, to kill fungus and bacteria that could threaten the freshness and longevity of your new pedicure.