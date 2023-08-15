15 Pretty Pearl Nail Ideas to Elevate Your Manicure

From the coquette aesthetic to the rise of mermaidcore, pearls are having a major resurgence this year in a myriad of ways. We're all embracing a bit more decadence in our everyday style, be it through unapologetically adorned hair accessories, over-the-top jewelry, or mesmerizing manicures. The best part about pearlcore nails is that there are countless ways to do them—get a chrome mani in a pearlescent shade for a minimalist feel, or deck your nails to the nines in 3D pearls and gems to really make a statement. Ahead, see 15 stunning pearlcore nail ideas to get you started on jumping on the trend.