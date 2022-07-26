Forget Slugging: The Newest Viral Skincare Products Are All About Snails

Some things sound too good to be true—slathering your face with snail secretions for glowing, acne-free skin surprisingly isn't one of them. Snail mucin has a years-old reputation in K-beauty as a blemish-clearing, majorly moisturizing powerhouse. But in recent months, TikTok's obsession with the naturally-sourced ingredient is putting new focus and attention on all things snail. Peach Slices, the adorable (and always fun-loving) offshoot line of K-beauty favorite Peach & Lily, found that out firsthand when their Snail Rescue Snail collection went wildly viral—like sold-out-for-months viral. Now, Peach Slices is tapping into snail mania once again with the launch of three all-new snail-powered products designed to clear breakouts, mainline moisture, and leave skin looking soft and radiant. Below, everything you need to know about the new snail showstoppers.



About The Products

If you haven't been able to get your hands on Peach Slices' original Snail Rescue lineup, you're not alone. The three-step set (it features a toner, oil-free moisturizer, and a wash-off mask) have achieved that coveted viral status thanks to heaps of rave review TikToks and Reels. Now, Alicia Yoon, brand founder and celebrity esthetician, is upping the ante with three new additions to the collection—and they're already causing their own stir. The Snail Rescue cleanser, serum, and deep moisture cream expand on the same ingredient foundations that made the OG products such a runaway success. Now, it's possible to harness the power of snail mucin in every aspect of your skincare routine.

Peach Slices

The Snail Rescue Purifying Cleanser ($15) serves as a springboard for everything that comes after. A robust yet gentle face wash, the juicy-jelly texture melts away makeup, dirt, debris, and sunscreen while maintaining that all-important moisture level for balanced, refreshed skin. Though the included snail mucin and cica (more on that in a sec) make it excellent for irritated or acne-prone skin, it's a smart pick for all skin types. The Snail Rescue Intensive Serum ($18) is arguably the centerpiece of the entire collection, all six products included. Dry skin seems to drink in the viscous mucin almost immediately, leaving none of that sticky residue sitting on the surface. It too is infused with cica and pine bark, which can aid everything from improved elasticity to fading hyperpigmentation—a rare truly-does-it-all product. "If you're new to Snail Mucin, this intensive serum is a great place to rapidly see results while still keeping it gentle for all skin types—even those with sensitive skin, breakout-prone skin, or anything in between," Yoon says. Finally, the Snail Rescue All-In-One Deep Moisture Cream ($17) serves as the final step in the routine. A thick, hydrating cream that liquefies into a buttery balm, it's crucial for keeping moisture sealed in even overnight.

About The Formulas

Of course, the star ingredient throughout the complete collection is snail mucin. Made from actual snail excretions, it's a powerful natural moisturizer prized in K-beauty for ages. Over the past half-decade, more and more western brands have gotten wise to its soothing, hydrating, and skin-clearing properties—and how well it pairs with other top-billed ingredients—leading to a snail mucin surge. Yoon has long been a fan of snail mucin, and applied her years of expert knowledge to take those benefits to the next level. "We took our formula a step further and paired our purified Snail Mucin with calming cica," she explains, "two celebrated and time-tested K-beauty ingredients give you a fast track to clear, hydrated, brighter skin." She says it's especially great for breakout-prone skin as it can gently exfoliate (thanks to the snail's inherent glycolic acid content, among others) and soothe bumps thanks to the cica.

Peach Slices

My Review

I was already a fan of Peach Slices and snail everything in general, so word of these new releases was exciting on its own. But the day the trio arrived on my doorstep (talk about snail mail), it felt more like divine intervention than a standard U.S. Postal delivery. I've just graduated to a full 1% tretinoin concentration, and my skin was still adjusting—as in, it was red, irritated, tight, dry, and starting to break out. My usual power player moisturizers and even slugging weren't doing much to help soothe the area. But where slugs failed, snails prevailed!

I ripped the package open and immediately slathered on some of the Deep Moisture Cream. When I tell you the relief was instant, I mean it. It's taken up residence on my nightstand ever since, ready to layer over my moisturizer both morning and just before bed. The cleanser also left my skin feeling soft, supple, and not totally zapped of hydration, but the Intensive Rescue Serum was another special standout. Its soft, easy-squeeze bottle packaging alone should be the gold standard of all hydrating serums—no mess, no waste, no worrying about my butterfingers shattering a glass viral all over the bathroom floor! The snails (and Peach Slices) really did come to the rescue, and I'll be leaning on them from here on out.

