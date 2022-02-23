Peach & Lily's Effortless (and Effective) Oil Cleanser Took 6 Years to Perfect

After establishing themselves as the gateway to achieving glass skin perfection, Peach & Lily is introducing a new standout to their skincare collection: the Ginger Oil Melt Cleanser ($32). But this particular product has been a long time coming—six years to be exact.

"We wanted this to be one of the first products we introduced since an oil cleanser comes first in a skincare routine," Alicia Yoon, founder and CEO of Peach & Lily, explains to Byrdie. "What's more important, though, is our brand promise: craft formulas with zero compromises. So we waited until we perfected the formula and believed it to be a cut above what's already available."

Suffice to say; they met that goal. Designed to cleanse and replenish skin, the Ginger Oil Melt Cleanser is melty-makeup-removing goodness in a bottle. But it's not all about removing makeup—this cleanser also keeps your skin refreshed and balanced.

Peach & Lily Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser Best For: All skin types Price: $32 Key Ingredients: Ginger root extract, pineapple extract, pineapple ferment extract, sunflower seed oil, and grapeseed oil Why We Love It: Gentle formula, makeup removing powers, and zero residue Other Peach & Lily Products You'll Love: Glass Skin Refining Serum ($39), Power Cocktail Lactic Acid Repair Serum ($49), Pure Peach Retinoic Eye Cream ($42)



The Inspiration



As anyone who's worn a full day's worth of makeup knows, taking it all off can be a pain. With their Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser, Peach & Lily intends to change that. "If you want to have a day of full-on glam and go in with the waterproof formulas, the setting sprays, [etc.], you can go for it completely—and know that at the end of the day, it'll be both super easy and super satisfying to watch it all melt away within seconds," Yoon says.

Not only will this formula remove "makeup, SPF, and the day's impurities," per Yoon, but it will also leave your skin hydrated and healthy. In other words, it takes the chore of cleaning your face and turns it into a highlight of your nighttime skincare routine. She adds, "I love how the delightful experience and the immediate rewards (super clean, soft, supple skin!) may very well make the Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser your favorite skincare step."

The luxe texture and oil-based formula feel spa-worthy—and the fact that you can safely dry off with your white towels only adds to that effect. "You no longer need to worry about that remnant mascara or foundation stain on towels," Yoon tells Byrdie. "I can confidently bring all my white towels back to the bathroom!"



The Formula



With this cleanser, Peach & Lily aims to meet several objectives at once. First things first, they wanted it to work for every skin type. "We made sure that the formula is great for all skin types. Super dry, we got you. Super oily, this won't clog pores. Super-sensitive skin, this is calming," Yoon explains.

To hit all these marks and efficiently remove makeup, Peach & Lily turned to some powerhouse ingredients. The Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser includes ginger root extract (of course), pineapple extract, pineapple ferment extract, sunflower seed oil, and grapeseed oil, all of which help keep skin clear and even-toned thanks to anti-inflammatory properties.

It's an impressive list, and it took some time to perfect. "[The development process was] extensive—it took a village!" Yoon says. "It took incredible creativity and teamwork across top tier chemists, several labs, ingredient innovators from around the world, and our Peach & Lily team to iterate and test for many years to develop the Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser."



Peach & Lily

The Review



Whether you have a full face of makeup or just a day's worth of sunscreen, this cleanser is a great option to clean it all away. I loved the way it felt on my face—not too heavy like some oils, but definitely thick enough to melt all my makeup (sans any harsh scrubbing). Although I'm usually wary of oil-based products, constantly worried they'll break me out, I was pleasantly surprised by how this cleanser felt, particularly when I rinsed it off. It didn't leave any filmy residue—just soft skin fully prepped for the rest of my nighttime routine.