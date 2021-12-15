Peach & Lily's New Lactic Acid Serum Made Me a Believer in Instant Results

Let's be honest: Skincare is a long game. With powerful products and consistent application, you may start to see visible results... in a few months. So if you're a fan of instant gratification, skincare probably isn't your favorite form of self-care. That said, there are exceptions to every rule, and Peach & Lily's Power Cocktail Lactic Acid Repair Serum ($49) is proof that skincare can (on very rare occasions) involve instant results.

Alicia Yoon, Peach & Lily's founder and cosmetic mixologist, tells me, "The results are mind-blowing. They even surprised me. The company that runs the third-party clinical research studies actually gave me a call to be like, 'Alicia, what is this formula?'" But, of course, those drastic, phone call-worthy results take time.

"Realistically, within seven days, you’re not seeing the results from more collagen production," Yoon adds. So no, the instant gratification isn't coming from some top-secret anti-aging powers. It's coming from the lactic acid. "Lactic acid is one of the alpha-hydroxy acids that help increase your natural moisturizing factors," Yoon explains. It nourishes and calms your skin with a serious boost of hydration. Skincare, meet instant gratification.

Ahead, get all the details on the new Peach & Lily Lactic Acid Repair Serum, and read our honest review.



Peach & Lily's Power Cocktail Lactic Acid Repair Serum Best For: All skin types Key Ingredients: Lactic acid, red algae, black gensing, and probiotics Uses: Hydrates, rejuvenates, and supports skin Why We Love It: Instant results and long-term benefits without irritation Price: $49 Other Peach & Lily Products You'll Love: Glass Skin Refining Serum ($39), Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask ($43), The Good Acids Pore Toner ($39)

The Inspiration



Yoon's inspiration for the Power Cocktail Serum came from a source close to home: her mother. "My dream product would be something that helps me restart my skin and restore youth," Yoon's mom once told her. "My skin knows what to do, I just need it to have a bit more support."

Turns out, Yoon takes the phrase, "Mother knows best," very seriously. She explains that Peach & Lily's latest launch was inspired by her mother's skincare needs. Yoon wanted to create a heavy-duty, potent formulation that reduces visible signs of damage without being too harsh on your skin. "Then, all of a sudden, your skin is no longer focused on making collagen. It's focused on repairing the skin barrier," she explains.

However, this serum is not designed to transform your skin, Yoon adds. Instead, it's made to remind your skin how to transform itself. "Our skin knows how to do cell turnover," she says. "It just slows down when we’re older." Think of this serum as your skin's guide to getting back on track.

But the real question: What does Yoon's mom think of the serum? "She absolutely loves it, and I can see a visible, profound difference in her skin."



The Formula

It took time to perfect Peach & Lily's powerful new serum. According to Yoon, "Cosmetic chemistry is a lot like cooking"—or cocktail making. No recipe is perfect on the first try.

"Ten percent lactic acid was just the starting point," she explains, pointing to four of the formula's key ingredients that make all the difference. Of course, lactic acid helps moisturize and hydrate the skin. But that's only one piece of the Power Cocktail puzzle. The natural actives—specifically red algae, ginseng root extract, and botanical ferment complex—are equally important to the formula's success, which is why they took so long to pin down.

"Red algae is great at helping to fill in fine lines and wrinkles from the inside out, and it helps firm up skin," Yoon explains. "Ginseng is a commonly-touted luxury wellness ingredient in Korea. It's known to be a phenomenal adaptogen, helping to rejuvenate and renew skin."

Plus, a "medley of fermented ingredients" add probiotic benefits to the mix. According to Yoon, fermentation in skincare has been popular in Korea for some time now. "The idea is that when an ingredient goes through the fermentation process, the purest form of that ingredient is what is left." She adds, "The molecules are smaller so it sinks deeper into skin, and it's more easily used by your skin receptors."



Peach & Lily Power Cocktail Lactic Acid Repair Serum $49 Shop

The Review

Hannah Kerns, Beauty News Writer

I tend to avoid making changes to my skincare routine (with sensitive, acne-prone skin, I'm always wary to experiment), but this serum gave me a reason to reconsider. I noticed results from this product after one (one!) application. As a general skeptic when it comes to anti-aging products, I originally chalked up the glowing, refreshed skin to the placebo effect. But then it kept happening.

My skin looked better. No, my fine lines didn't disappear entirely, and no, my skin didn't suddenly turn baby soft despite the dry winter air. But I had a brighter complexion, and a glow that made me pause in the mirror. With a light, silky texture that sinks right into your skin, this serum was able to give my skin some much-needed moisture without drowning it. I think the glow was my skin's way of thanking me.

Results aside, the Power Cocktail Lactic Acid Repair Serum is actually nice to use. There's no icky smell (it's scentless) nor the urge to instantly wash your hands (I actually rubbed the extra product into mine). Safe to say, this serum is on its way to becoming a permanent fixture in my nighttime skincare rotation, and I may even get my mom a bottle.

