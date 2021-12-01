Reviewed: Peace Out's Acne Dots Deflated My Zit Overnight

Don't let the cute packaging and name fool you—Peace Out Acne Healing Dots pack in some pretty serious science to help tackle blemishes at their worst. These have the power to reduce zits overnight in a way that's protective rather than abrasive, making them well worth it if you deal with the occasional stubborn breakout.

If you have persistent acne, the safest bet to help get it under control is ideally to see a dermatologist, and at the least to adopt a targeted anti-acne skincare routine. But if your acne troubles amount more to the occasional zit, a spot treatment may be more up your alley.

As someone who’s experienced varying degrees of acne over the years, I’ve dealt with my share of spot treatments, from the so-called “vanishing creams” of the '90s that would basically burn the blemish off, leaving behind a sore dry spot that took a few days to recover, to “traditional” remedies like toothpaste and baking soda, to the smelly—and, again, way too aggressive—tea tree oil antidote that burns so much. To be honest, they all worked to some degree, but not without inflicting considerable collateral damage on my skin.

Luckily, we’ve come a long way, and thanks to major breakthroughs in skincare technology, we no longer have to take a “no pain, no gain” approach to helping spot-treat acne. In fact, taking on breakouts with gentle ingredients and a dash of science may be way more effective. Peace Out's Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots take a revolutionary approach to blemishes, combining hydrocolloid polymer technology with a chorus of skin-loving ingredients to help reduce breakouts in just a few hours while respecting skin’s vital barrier health. In other words, they’re the peaceful way to work through your acne troubles.

As a veteran of the aforementioned acne treatment horrors, you can imagine my excitement when a zit popped up in one of the most stubborn, persistent places on my face—my temple—and I got to finally put Peace Out's Acne Dots to the test. Keep reading for my full review.

Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots Best for: All skin types, especially for people who deal with stubborn breakouts on an occasional basis. Uses: A salicylic acid-infused hydrocolloid patch that works to clear up pimples while soothing the skin when applied directly to blemishes. Active ingredients: Salicylic acid, vitamin A

About the brand: Peace Out Skincare embraces a simple-is-best approach to skincare with a lineup of unique, one-step products that combine innovative technology with effective ingredients.

About My Skin: Combination, sometimes cranky

I’ve been on both sides of the acne fence. Persistent acne stuck around through much of my teenage years, but I managed to tame it once I hit young adulthood and my oil glands decided to calm down. Nowadays, I’m able to keep my skin in check while staving off signs of aging, all thanks to a simple skincare routine. I still deal with a bit of sensitivity and general crankiness, and every so often, like an old frenemy, a zit will pop up out of nowhere, sending me grasping for a trusty spot treatment.

The Feel: Barely there

Peace Out's Acne Dots have a unique texture. They’re quite thin but a bit squishy in a silicone-y sort of way, so when you stick them onto your skin, they easily work against the shape of the blemish, delivering powerful ingredients to the immediate surface area while remaining flat on the skin. Once applied, the dot itself is translucent but still a bit noticeable, but as the product is primarily designed to be worn overnight, that doesn't matter in many cases.

The Ingredients: Heavy on the science

The first time I read the ingredients list of Peace Out's Acne Healing Dots, I wondered how the small patches could contain so much. But it’s not so much the number of ingredients as the synergistic way they work together. Here’s what the mixture entails:

Hydrocolloid Polymer Technology: The starring role goes to hydrocolloid polymer film, which provides a breathable barrier that protects the zit from external aggressors (like picking) and bacteria, all while trapping secretions and keeping the area moist in order to create optimal healing conditions.

Salicylic Acid: An acne staple known for its ability to stimulate skin’s natural exfoliation process, salicylic acid penetrates into pores to get to the root of the problem.

Aloe Vera Leaf Extract: It turns out the same anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and pain-reducing qualities that make aloe vera a necessity for sunburned skin can also help to soothe the redness brought on by blemishes.

Vitamin A: When it comes to spot-treating something as unwelcome as a breakout, it makes all the sense in the world to include a skincare essential like vitamin A, known for helping to promote cell renewal.

The Results: Drastic improvement in just one use

I first used a Peace Out Acne Dot on a pimple that emerged on my temple. While small in size, these usually end up sticking around for a while, no matter what I do. After washing my face and applying my usual nighttime skincare, careful to avoid the zit as best as possible, I stuck on a dot and tapped it a few times to make sure it was on securely. When I removed it the next morning, about 12 hours later, the spot looked significantly deflated. It was still red on top, but it had lost its shape, as though the worst of it had been sucked out.

The Value: It does what it says

Peace Out's Acne Healing Dots retail for $19 per set of 20 dots, or a little over $17 if you sign up for a monthly subscription—putting each treatment at just under a buck. This can be a bit pricey, but if you’re someone who deals with occasional stubborn breakouts, you’ll definitely want a constant supply of these in your medicine cabinet because they definitely work.

