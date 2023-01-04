This Micellar Milk Will Convince You to Put Down the Makeup Wipes for Good

If you describe any beauty product as “milky,” you’ll immediately have my attention. Milky cleansers, milky foundations, milky moisturizers—I’ve truly tried them all. After all, who wouldn’t want to add a soft, creamy texture to their beauty routine? Plus, the promise of a little extra something (usually moisture if we’re talking about so-called “milky” products) always piques my interest. So, when I heard about Payot Paris’s new Micellar Milk, I knew I had to try it.

Payot Paris Cleansing Micellar Milk $23.00 Shop

The Inspiration

Makeup remover isn't exactly the most exciting of skincare categories. At best, you find a utilitarian product that works with your complexion type. At worst, you stick with the makeup-removing wipes from your teenage years (maybe a little too long) and convince yourself you can skip the cleanser when you're tired (the horror!) in the process. But Payot's micellar cleansing trio—which includes Micellar formula iterations in milk, water, and cream—is aiming to change that.

We all take our coffee differently (black, heavy on the cream, a splash of almond milk on the side), so why shouldn’t we be able to do the same with our cleansers? That’s exactly the thought behind Payot’s latest drop. The brand already offers micellar water (it’s excellent if that’s your preference) and a micellar cleansing cream, so only it was only natural to add an in-between milk texture for those of us who like to live in the in-between.

The Formula

Like any micellar formula, this milky cleanser clears your skin of makeup by acting like a magnet to wash off debris. In terms of texture, the product feels like a lotion and acts like a cleanser, giving you the best of both worlds, especially if you have sensitive skin. Oh, and it works on all skin types, so if you’re acne-prone and usually drawn to lighter formulas, you have nothing to worry about.

With a host of gentle-yet-effective ingredients, Micellar milk will nourish your skin as it cleanses. The formula contains orange blossom floral water, which softens and soothes the skin; micelles, its namesake ingredient that binds to oil and makeup; watercress, which will detoxify and remove pollutants; and cotton oil, which helps to protect your skin from free radicals and other environmental aggressors.

Payot Paris

My Review

This formula lived up to its intriguing name and more. I already love micellar water for nighttime cleansing, but add in a creamy texture that’s not too thick, not too watery, and you’ve got yourself a micellar goldilocks situation. The formula’s ability to remove my eye makeup with only one cleanse is what really sold me, but I love that I can still follow it up with a second face wash without feeling like I’ve stripped my skin.

While I still love my oil cleansers for a deep clean, this milky formula is a great alternative to any potentially irritating makeup removers (I've had my issues with makeup wipes in the past). If nothing else: Let micellar milk be your guide when you’re looking to upgrade from makeup wipes.