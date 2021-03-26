If you have combination, sensitive skin and want the appearance of smaller pores, you won't regret adding the Paula's Choice Skin Balancing Pore-Reducing Toner to your routine.

I have a love-hate relationship with toner. You know the liquid dirt and makeup sweeper that is supposed to be everyone's second skincare step. Unfortunately, my combination skin loses its luster and becomes as dry as a desert just days after using any toner. But like the beauty industry, formulations are continually changing due to innovation and new ingredients.

Paula's Choice has long been a skincare pioneer and a brand I look to for skincare education, thanks to its ingredient dictionary. The informative website made me a fan. So as I searched for a new toner, the brand's Skin Balancing Pore-Reducing Toner continued to come up. When I saw that the toner had niacinamide, I decided this was the one to try first. The powerhouse ingredient is one that I recently added to my skincare lineup in serum form.

However, my skin didn't love it when I mixed it with other actives like retinol and vitamin C. But, in a toner, I thought this might be a better combo. Keep scrolling to read more about my experience with this skin-balancing toner.

Paula's Choice Skin Balancing Pore-Reducing Toner Best for: All skin types Uses: Hydrating, toning, and minimizing the appearance of pores Potential Allergens: Burdock root Active Ingredients: Niacinamide, chamomile, burdock root extract, ceramide, and hyaluronic acid Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $21 About the brand: Paula's Choice Skincare was founded by Paula Begoun in 1995, becoming one of the first online skincare brands. Paula's Choice is known for its science-backed, clean skincare products along with their online ingredient dictionary.

About My Skin: Hormonal acne-prone, combination skin with hyperpigmentation

My skin is a character, but I now have a much better grasp of what my skin needs to flourish after much trial and error. My skin is combination and sometimes appears to have large pores with never-ending hyperpigmentation. But, it also thrives when it's properly hydrated with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, retinol, and even the right face oil. For this reason, I gave up toners because even the most gentle formulas would leave my skin scaly after a few cumulative days of use.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Feel: Light and hydrating

The feel of this toner is lightweight and hydrating.

The Packaging: Easy to use and recyclable

The toner packaging is about what you'd expect—easy to use with a twist-on cap to seal the bottle securely. One thing to note is the blue bottle is recyclable. Paula's Choice partners with TerraCycle so you can send your empties back and earn rewards that you can redeem to support schools and nonprofits. You can also recycle your empties (and shipping materials) on your own.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Ingredients: A powerhouse with a star standout

The ingredients in this toner are what skincare dreams are made of with five components that hydrate, calm, and help even the skin tone: Niacinamide, chamomile, burdock root extract, ceramide, and hyaluronic acid. Of all of the powerhouse ingredients, niacinamide is the star. For those with uneven skin tone and large pores, niacinamide, aka vitamin B3, fades discoloration, prevents breakouts, and repairs the skin barrier.

The Results: Solid, especially in one key area

When I read the words "non-irritating" on the back of the bottle, I thought, yeah, right. But I still went into this experience with high hopes. I was at the tail end of an over-exfoliation skin breakout because I was using niacinamide alongside actives, and my skin visually said, please stop. The first night I used this after double cleansing, I gently rubbed a toner-soaked cotton pad across my skin and looked down to see residue left from my makeup.

I continued to use this day and night until I felt my skin getting drier. I then made the switch to only using the toner at night. I had zero irritation, my active breakout became less inflamed, and I could layer my retinol without my skin being overstimulated. I also got immense satisfaction from looking at my cotton pad and seeing the toner capture the debris left on my skin even after a double-cleanse. I now need less makeup on my jawline and cheeks which is always a win since that is where I have the most hyperpigmentation. I can’t say for sure if this toner alone was responsible, but I know it’s become a star performer on my team.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Value: Worth it

This product retails for $21. Value is in the eye of the skincare lover, but for me, a non-irritating toner is worth moving a few things around in my beauty budget. A little goes a long way with this toner. Since I use it only in the evening, I can see this bottle lasting a while.

I had zero irritation, my active breakout became less inflamed, and I could layer my retinol without my skin being overstimulated.

