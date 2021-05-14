The Paula's Choice PC4Men Nighttime Repair treatment does just what it says, hydrating instantly for a smooth and soft result while improving skin's condition over time using retinol. While the price may seem steep at first for a small bottle, the treatment is incredibly effective and a little goes a long way, making it a worthwhile purchase.

We put Paula's Choice PC4Men Nighttime Repair to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

When it comes to men’s skincare, potent actives like retinol can be quite rare, so I was all too happy to take Paula’s Choice PC4Men Nighttime Repair for a test drive. Packed with retinol, various antioxidants, and skin-soothing ingredients, it seemed like the perfect treatment to restore and re-hydrate my 30-something skin overnight.

But before we change gears, let’s tackle that age-old question: is night cream really that important? And by “night cream,” I’m referring to any treatment intended specifically for use at night rather than the day, be it a cream, gel, serum, oil, or lotion. The answer lies in your individual skincare goals: if your only concern is to deal with dry skin, by all means slap on the same moisturizer anytime you like. But if you’re more concerned with addressing signs of aging or other aspects of your skin's condition, then the answer is absolutely, without a doubt, yes. At night our body goes into “repair” mode—this includes your skin—so supplying it with antioxidants and nutrients can help restore damage, while including an ingredient like retinol can boost collagen production and even out skin tone and texture. And since retinol can make skin photosensitive, using these products at night tends to make more sense.

Got all that? Great. Keep reading to see what I thought of PC4Men Nighttime Repair.

Paula's Choice PC4Men Nighttime Repair Best for: All skin types, including normal to dry and combination skin. Uses: Addresses the signs of aging and other common skin concerns by diminishing fine lines and wrinkles, healing sun damage, and firming skin. Active ingredients: Retinol, adenosine, squalane Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $33 About the brand: Paula's Choice is a no-nonsense, ingredients-driven brand created by Paula Begoun, whose mission to educate people on the science behind skincare has led to her eponymous line of high-quality, high-performance products.

About My Skin: Dry with surface oiliness, sensitive, early signs of aging

My skin has its moods. I can wake up looking even-toned and well-rested, but end up blotchy and irritated by noon with no explanation. I experimented with multiple actives throughout my 20s and early 30s, all in the name of prevention, but a recent visit to the dermatologist revealed my skin certifiably falls into the “sensitive” category. I’m somewhat dry but can experience quite heavy surface oiliness, so I need to stick with products that don’t dry me out or end up being too aggressive or occlusive. I’m big on serums and lightweight moisturizers that hydrate and fortify my skin without making it act up.

The Feel: Lightweight, yet emollient

Bryan Levandowski/Design by Cristina Cianci

PC4Men Nighttime Repair earns extra points for texture. Silky and lightweight, the lotion-y formula spreads nicely over the skin with a cool, refreshing feeling. It doesn’t immediately sink in either, which gave me a chance to massage it gently over the focus points of my face—namely around my eyes, which is where my fine lines are most prominent. Once it does sink in, skin feels smooth and soft, not tacky or greasy. PC4Men Nighttime Repair is also fragrance-free.

The Ingredients: Retinol and antioxidants

One thing I love about all Paula’s Choice products is that the website teaches you how each ingredient functions, so you know exactly what you’re getting and what it does. Thanks to this strategy, the PC4Men Nighttime Repair formula sounds a lot like a skincare wish list.

Adenosine : Derived from yeast, adenosine soothes skin and contributes to restoring proper barrier function.

: Derived from yeast, adenosine soothes skin and contributes to restoring proper barrier function. Retinol : Retinol is as close to a “do-it-all” ingredient as we’ve got, helping to even out skin tone and restore collagen production, thus smoothing over fine lines and wrinkles, erasing sun damage, and addressing other inconsistencies in tone and texture.

: Retinol is as close to a “do-it-all” ingredient as we’ve got, helping to even out skin tone and restore collagen production, thus smoothing over fine lines and wrinkles, erasing sun damage, and addressing other inconsistencies in tone and texture. Squalane : Mimicking a compound found in our natural sebum, squalane helps moisturize skin by replenishing fatty acids and antioxidants.

: Mimicking a compound found in our natural sebum, squalane helps moisturize skin by replenishing fatty acids and antioxidants. Shea Butter : Famous for its super-moisturizing abilities, shea butter is great for keeping frequently shaven skin in tip-top condition.

: Famous for its super-moisturizing abilities, shea butter is great for keeping frequently shaven skin in tip-top condition. Antioxidants galore: A full spectrum of powerful antioxidants including pomegranate extract, green tea leaf extract, vitamin E, and soybean extract help fight free radical damage and keep skin functioning at its highest capacity.

The Results: Balanced, smooth, and clear skin

Bryan Levandowski/Design by Cristina Cianci

The first thing I noticed after using PC4Men's Nighttime Repair was how balanced my skin felt. I applied it at 8 p.m., and by 11 p.m., my skin felt hydrated and dewy, but not oily. By the following morning, my skin was bright and the lines around my eyes were already less noticeable—an effect I could chalk up to the hydration, rather than the retinol, which typically takes at least six weeks to see a noticeable effect. After a week, I can officially say PC4Men Nighttime Repair lives up to its every promise, resulting in smoother, hydrated skin that looks and feels healthy and bright.

The Value: Worth the money

PC4Men Nighttime Repair features a bevy of super high-quality ingredients that appear noticeably high in the ingredients list—including retinol, which can be rare in men’s skincare—explaining why it works so effectively. It does exactly what it says and then some. The texture is awesome, and a little goes a long way, so its $33 price tag, in my opinion, is completely justified.

Similar Products: You've got options

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Anti-Wrinkle Cream + Hyaluronic Acid: This drugstore favorite from Neutrogena ($31) is one of the best in the business, famed for its combination of retinol and hyaluronic acid that renovates tired, dehydrated skin with moisture and smoothing action.

Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer: Formulated for intensity, Kate Somerville's heavy-duty treatment ($98) is packed with retinol and vitamin C to deliver serious anti-aging benefits.

Ceylon Facial Moisturizer: From much-hyped men's skincare brand Ceylon, this daily moisturizer ($30) is driven by alpha hydroxy acids, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, rather than retinol, to keep skin smooth, soothed, and even-toned.