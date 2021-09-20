Paul Mitchell: Brand Review and 7 Must-Have Products

My first impression of Paul Mitchell came when I decided to go to beauty school. The name itself represented an elitist standard; it epitomized what it meant to be a good hairdresser, and I had wished so badly for the opportunity to attend one of their schools. I wanted to learn from the best, and Paul Mitchell was one of the best, in my mind.

My maternal grandfather, who was also a hairdresser, worked among what are now legendary brands at big hair shows back in his day, when he was trying to sell his own shampoo formulation out of the trunk of his car, and he used to tell me stories about the beginnings of these brands. The Paul Mitchell story was one that always stuck with me: With only $700 to their names, business partners Paul Mitchell and John Paul DeJoria launched the John Paul Mitchell Systems. Their first line, Paul Mitchell, kicked off the brand's success with three revolutionary products: Shampoo One, Shampoo Two, and The Conditioner. It was one of the first professional haircare companies to take a stand against animal testing, and have remained cruelty-free since its inception in 1980. Since then, the John Paul Mitchell Systems have branched out into various lines of products, tools, and of course, prestigious schools for soon-to-be hairdressers all over the world.

Paul Mitchell Founded: Paul Mitchell and John Paul DeJoria, in 1980 Based In: Santa Clarita, CA Pricing: $$ Best Known For: Providing hairdressers with the best products and education Most Popular Products: Awapuhi Shampoo, The Conditioner, Extra Body Finishing Spray Fun Fact: Back in 1980, it was the first professional haircare company to be cruelty-free. Other Brands You’ll Love: Redken, Wella, Aveda

"At Paul Mitchell, our goal has always been to provide hairdressers with the best products, education, and resources," notes JPMS CEO Michaeline DeJoria. "By using the highest-quality ingredients and the latest technologies," she tells Byrdie, "every one of our innovative contributions is made with both hairdresser and client in mind, working to best complement their needs." What I've personally always loved about Paul Mitchell is that it doesn't just claim to be salon-quality. It is the epitome of exactly that, and it begins at the roots of the hairdresser. They train us as professionals and educate us to know and understand the ins and outs of what's important in caring for our clients. Even though I never got to experience the Paul Mitchell schooling firsthand, many of my mentors did, and their teachings still impact me to this day.

With time, the John Paul Mitchell Systems have evolved its thinking toward a cleaner, more sustainable footprint for its brands, and we know that's one of the key contributors to its lasting legacy—it is constantly evolving and meeting needs that are relevant not just to the professional but to consumers worldwide. "Our goal is to make the planet better in whatever small and big ways that we can," DeJoria tells us. "Less plastic use, less trash to landfills, cleaner oceans, healthier people and animals...where there's a way to help, we're trying."

Paul Mitchell's continued commitment to giving back and supporting a wide range of philanthropic causes both domestically and internationally is not only one of the company's best qualities, but something that really makes it stand out against other haircare lines. "As a celebration of our heritage and our pledge to remain cruelty-free, we're reaffirming our commitment to no animal testing with our Global Ambassador and proud pet parent, Winnie Harlow, in our latest Peace Love & Cruelty Free Campaign," DeJoria says. And as if that weren't enough, DeJoria goes on to tell us that the brand partnered with Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025.

