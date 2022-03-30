Pattern’s Transition Mask Instantly Defined and Hydrated My Dry Curls

Pattern's Transition Mask helps nourish and heal textured hair. The formula's blend of honey, white tea, and castor oil revive your curls after one use.

If you have curly hair, you know how much of a difference a deep conditioning mask can make. Pattern recently released its Transition Mask, formulated to nourish and heal textured hair, especially while transitioning out of protective styles or chemical treatments.

After a harsh winter that cast my hair into a dry spell, I had to see what this mask could do to bring some life back into my curls. I recently stopped doing weekly deep conditioning masks for two reasons. First, I wasn't making time. On top of that, my usual mask wasn't providing noticeable results anymore. But after using Pattern's new mask, I'll be extending my wash day routine again. After one use, I saw and felt a difference. Keep scrolling for my full review of Pattern's Transition Mask.

Pattern Transition Mask Best for: Curly, coily, and tight textures Uses: Nourishing, hydrating, and defining hair Potential allergens: If you have sensitive skin, there is a possibility you will react to the fragrances in this product Active ingredients: White tea and manuka honey Cruelty-Free?: Yes About the brand: Tracee Ellis Ross’ haircare brand Pattern Beauty offers thoughtfully-developed products for curly, coily, and tight textures.

About My Hair: A varied curl pattern

My curl pattern is in the 3b-c range, but my hair has different personalities and patterns based on the season. Living in Boston, the winter has made my hair seasonably dry, so that’s my current concern. My normal routine includes weekly or biweekly washes depending on how my scalp is doing. This means shampoo and conditioner followed by a leave-in, oil, and curl cream.

The Feel: Slimy and gel-like

Andrea Bossi

Every deep conditioning mask I've used before was rich and creamy, but Pattern's was the first that had a gel-like texture. It's slimy in a strangely satisfying way, and it glides effortlessly onto your hair. When I felt how lightweight it was, I was immediately doubtful it could do much to moisturize my hair. However, the ingredients easily penetrate the hair shaft, making this mask incredibly powerful.

The Ingredients: A nourishing blend

A nourishing blend of ingredients powers the Transition Mask. The formula contains white tea to help reduce shedding and manuka honey to help prevent breakage and maintain moisture balance. As always, this Pattern product is also paraben-free, free of SLS/SLES, color-safe, silicone-free, phthalate-free, and formaldehyde-free.

The Results: (Pleasantly) shocked to my core

Andrea Bossi / Design by Tiana Crispino

I applied the mask liberally after using shampoo and a very light conditioner. I wanted my hair to be fully covered, so the mask could do what it needed to. I braided my hair and let the mask sit for 15 minutes, per the instructions. I noticed its light smell of white tea and a very soft flower. It was gentle enough to leave just a trace of scent but be thoroughly enjoyable as the mask sat in my hair.

When I rinsed it out, I did my usual routine (leave-in conditioner and oil followed by a curl cream). Even before applying these products, my hair felt softer and silkier to the touch. It still felt softer once my hair dried and my curls were more defined.

When I’m trying a new product, I often feel like I never know how much the perceived effects are placebo. But I know this mask made a huge difference because I can see it in the photos, and my friends noticed it too. I used the mask a second time within a week, and it still had a powerful effect. I can only imagine what happens when you use this mask more regularly.

The Value: Well worth it

You can find other deep conditioners and hair masks for less, but if we’re talking about value, Pattern’s Transition Mask over-delivers. There’s enough product in the jar to last for several wash days. I think this mask offers a phenomenal value for the results and amount of product you get.

