Pattern's New Curl-Friendly Blow Dryer Took Two Years to Create

Last night, Pattern sent out an email blast to subscribers titled, "Ready to be blown away?!" Immediately, I thought about what product(s) the brand could be getting ready to drop. A blow dryer? Heat protectant? Well, both of my predictions were right. Today, Pattern launched a Blow Dryer, Heat Protectant, and Shine Spray.

The launch of the Blow Dryer marks the brand's debut in the heat category. For founder Tracee Ellis Ross, creating hot tools was a natural next step. "I had a negative relationship with heat," she explained during a launch event for the new collection. "After so many years of straightening my hair, I was nursing it back to health, but I was still on-camera [doing Girlfriends] and trying to figure out ways to style my hair safely. In that process, I learned how to use hot tools on a low setting and discovered new things with my hair. So, when Pattern started, I always wanted to reframe our relationship with heat."

Pattern

For Ross, that meant innovating traditional blow dryers in a way that protected textured hair. She says she disliked how many blow dryers got too hot, had finicky heat sensitivity buttons, or came with attachments that wouldn't stay on. After two years, Ross and her team were able to create one that addresses all of these qualms.

The Blow Dryer has three heat settings, two speed options, and a lock-in cool shot button, giving you up to six customized airflow and heat settings. In addition, it includes an ion-controlled switch that activates ions to smooth the cuticle or deactivates to add volume. The dryer's ceramic-coated grill ensures even heat distribution, helping to minimize heat damage.

Pattern

Ross is most excited about the Blow Dryer's four attachments (a diffuser, concentrator nozzle, wide-tooth comb, and brush), which are tightly secured using a dual-locking mechanism. The diffuser, a curly hair essential, boasts ventilated prongs to allow even air distribution and an aluminum plate that radiates heat for a quicker dry time. The vortex shape also allows for controlled airflow, whether you're gently sectioning your hair or diffusing your roots with your head upside down. "When I discovered the diffuser, it cut down on drying time, especially when I had to be on camera," Ross shared. "I used to wake up four hours in advance to allow my hair to air dry."

The concentrator nozzle makes it easy to achieve a salon-quality blowout at home, thanks to the focused airflow. The last two attachments, the wide-tooth comb and brush, were especially important to Ross as she relies on them to help fluff her hair. The wide-tooth comb mimics the design of the brand's wide-tooth comb (one of Ross' favorite tools), helping to smooth and detangle wet or dry curls gently. Ross says the idea for the brush attachment came to her during one of the many times she used Pattern's shower brush and a blow dryer to blow out her hair. Her dream was to combine the two, and the resulting attachment helps dry, detangle, and stretch coils in less time.

The accompanying Heat Protectant and Shine Spray were created with the same attention to detail. The former provides thermal protection and is infused with nourishing oils (like Crambe abyssinica seed, sunflower, and jojoba). The latter will keep your curls and coils looking radiant and fresh all day. The lightweight spray is infused with castor oil and plumeria flower extract to help boost moisture and reduce frizz.

The Pattern Blow Dryer is available today on patternbeauty.com for $189 and will be exclusively sold at Ulta Beauty in stores and online later this year. The Pattern Heat Protectant and Shine Spray retails at $20 and will be launching along with the Pattern Blow Dryer on patternbeauty.com.

