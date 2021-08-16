Reviewed: This Patrick Ta Blush Gives Me an Ethereal Glow

The Major Beauty Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush duo is my first foray into Patrick Ta’s makeup line, and I’m impressed. The cream formula is dewy and fresh, while the powder is buildable and luminous. I'll definitely be finishing this product.

We put the Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I've always admired the work of Patrick Ta. He’s an immensely talented makeup artist and a master when it comes to graphic eyes and statement lips. When he launched his eponymous makeup line last year, I was excited to try it—who better to trust in makeup than one of the world’s most sought-after makeup artists?

Admittedly, it’s taken me until now to get my hands on some (pandemic problems), but I feel compelled to talk about the Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush. For starters, it’s nearly impossible to find a cream/powder blush compact duo, let alone one with beautiful color payoff and the most incredible luminosity. But Ta has done it, so it feels especially important to share with you.

If you’re looking for a fresh new blush or just love a luxurious makeup moment, this might just be the sign you need to add this Patrick Ta blush to your cart. Keep scrolling for my review.

Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Best for: All skin types and complexions, but some shades in the limited range may not show up as vividly on darker skin tones. Uses: As a blush to create full, bold color that pulls together your makeup look. Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEGs. Potential allergens? Not likely Price: $34 About the brand: Patrick Ta Makeup is a cosmetics line founded by the makeup artist of the same name. Ta is an experienced creative and frequently works with many high profile clients including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Lucy Hale, and Kourtney Kardashian. Now, he's bringing his bold yet natural-looking aesthetic to the masses with his own products.

About My Skin: Normal to combination with olive tones

My skin is pretty normal. In winter it’s a little dull, and it can be quite shiny during the summer, but overall it's pretty balanced. As for my skin tone, I have a medium olive complexion, so I err towards peachy, warm, and slightly golden hues. My makeup aesthetic is definitely less is more, so I also gravitate towards formulas that are buildable and light.

The Ingredients: Two formulas tailored to complementing skin

This Patrick Ta blush contains two different formulas in one compact: a dewy cream formula and a pressed powder. The brand uses a technology called patented biomimetic pigments, which means the formula is able to mimic the skin’s unique ceramide structure for optimal adhesion and finish. There’s no other real skincare benefits—the focus is more on color payoff, pigment, longevity, and the finish on the skin.

The Shades: Warm and wearable

Patrick Ta's Major Beauty Headlines Blush comes in four shades: She’s That Girl (soft pink), She’s So LA (bronze), Do We Know Her (peach coral) and Oh She’s Different (plum). I feel the shades are all quite warm and wearable, but I do think the shade range could be broader so that varying skin tones have more options to find their best match. But overall it’s a beautiful mix. The cream and powder pairing are complementary and designed to be worn together, as well.

How to Apply: Layer up

This Patrick Ta blush duo is designed to layer on, powder first and cream second, for a bold, multi-dimensional finish. I tried this method and truly loved it—the finish was fresh, long-lasting, and made me look like I’d just come back from a wellness retreat.

You can also use either formula on its own, depending on your preference. The powder is velvety and luminous, while the cream is really dewy and my favorite of the two. I used my fingers to tap it onto the apples of my cheeks, then buffed it in with a soft complexion brush. The finish was like summer skin: dewy, glossy, and slightly sun-kissed. Bonus tip: both the cream and powder format work well as eyeshadows, too.

The Results: A post-pilates glow

For the purpose of this review, I tried Patrick Ta's Major Beauty Headlines Blush in the shade Oh She’s Different, and it really did light up my whole face. The plum shade has that sunburnt-but-not effect, and layering the powder and cream meant the look really lasted all day. When it comes to the dual cream and powder situation, I think I’d call on the cream alone for "no-makeup makeup" days, and layer both if I was going out or wanted to look more "done."

Overall, the finish is really bright and punchy—I had a glow and looked really fresh. It's definitely one of the better blush products I’ve tried in recent months, and to me, you can definitely tell it was designed by a makeup artist.

The Value: Not bad for a dual formula

$34 for a makeup artist-developed blush compact is not too bad, especially when you consider you get two separate formulas in one. The compact has quite a luxurious feel, as well.

Similar Products: You've got options

Kosas Color & Light Crème Cream Blush & Highlighter Duo: These duo palettes from Kosas ($34) are all blendable cream formulations that come in both normal and high intensity so you can pick and choose depending on your skin tone. Tap one shade on cheeks and the other on cheekbones for instant vacation skin.

Natasha Denona Blush Duo: These soft, silky powders ($38) are rich and pigmented, so a small amount of product goes a long way. You can use the complementary colors within each palette to sculpt and lift the face.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trio: If you like a bit more choice (and who doesn’t), these best-selling blush trios ($30) have all your cheek needs sorted. Pick your favorite shade, or layer all three to add definition.