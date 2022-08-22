Pat McGrath Is Teaming Up With Supreme Again For Its First-Ever Nail Polish

Other than accessorizing with statement jewelry or killer shoes, one of the best ways to spruce up any outfit is with a great manicure. Just in time for fashion week, makeup brand Pat McGrath Labs and streetwear titan Supreme join forces to up the ante on your streetwear-ready manicure with their latest collaboration, the Supreme / Pat McGrath Labs Nail Polish. This limited-edition launch follows Pat McGrath and Supreme’s limited-edition collaboration back in 2020, when they created an iconic red lipstick—aptly named "Supreme"—that sold out in less than 10 seconds.

The Supreme / Pat McGrath Labs Nail Polish collab is both brands’ first foray into the nail category—but make no mistake, this launch is worth the hype (from hypebeasts and beauty lovers alike, of course). This collection was designed exclusively for Supreme by McGrath and includes three long-lasting and high-shine shades: Supreme White, Supreme Red, and Supreme Black. This set also comes with custom logo nail decals, just in case you’re interested in rocking either brand's iconic logos on your digits, too.



McGrath is a household name in the beauty and fashion industries, so much so that Vogue named her the most influential makeup artist in the world, and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II made her a Member of the Order of the British Empire for services to the fashion and beauty industry. For over two decades, the legendary McGrath became an inspiration for makeup artists around the globe by working backstage at numerous fashion shows and creating striking looks on stars like Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, and Gisele Bündchen. McGrath launched Pat McGrath Labs in 2015 to create runway-ready makeup products accessible to everyone.

So, when should you dust off your beauty top shelf to make way for this marriage between beauty and fashion geniuses? Well, in true streetwear fashion, the exact launch date of this collectible nail set is still TBD. In the meantime, sign up for alerts on patmcgrath.com and keep your notifications turned on and cuticles manicure-ready—if history predicts the future, this drop will sell out quicker than it takes for a single coat to dry.