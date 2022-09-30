Pat McGrath's Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette Is the Embodiment of Everyday Glam

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette, Moonlight Seduction
Contains various formulas and textures
Shade range has great depth
Shadows are pigmented and blendable
Color story is approachable and well-suited for all skin tones
Astral shades produce some fallout
The matte transition shades look similar on the eyes
The Pat McGrath Labs Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette: Moonlit Seduction isn’t just your everyday neutral palette. It’s excellent for creating neutral looks, but the undertones and textures of the eyeshadows make it stand out from other neutral palettes on the market. It’s high-quality, chic, and glamorous—the perfect representation of the Pat McGrath Labs brand.
In the fall of 2017 when Pat McGrath Labs released their first three Mothership eyeshadow palettes (the brand’s 10-pan palettes), I was blown away. Blown away by how eye-catching and luxurious they looked, and blown away by the price tag. Eyeshadow palettes that cost well over a hundred dollars seemed like a foreign concept at the time, but little did I know how absolutely iconic these coveted palettes would become.
After years of drooling over the palettes, I finally had the money to splurge on one and I went for it— thus starting my love affair with the brand’s range of eyeshadows. I’ve since purchased several more and cherished them as special members of my makeup collection, so I was giddy with excitement when the brand recently sent me the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette: Moonlit Seduction—the latest addition to the range.
I’ll admit it, my heart sank a little bit when the promo photos of the long-awaited tenth Mothership palette were released online—the color story seemed a bit lackluster to me. But when I got my hands on it, that feeling immediately changed. If there’s one thing I’ve learned since becoming a superfan of the brand, it’s that Pat McGrath knows what she’s doing when it comes to creating stunning eyeshadows. They have a truly special quality that can only be accurately captured in person.
So ahead, I’m sharing my in-depth review of the latest Mothership palette.
Best for: Anyone new to Pat McGrath Labs eyeshadow palettes or anyone who is looking for a versatile, luxury palette that they can take from day to night.
Finishes: Matte, metallic, astral
Byrdie Clean?: Yes
Cruelty-Free?: No
Price: $128
About the Brand: Pat McGrath Labs was founded by the iconic makeup artist Pat McGrath. The brand is known for its luxury products with unique formulations and finishes.
The Shades: Versatile neutrals and some pops of color
If you’re like me, then you’ll appreciate that this palette contains a mixture of cool, warm, and neutral shades as well as some wearable pops of color. While I could see loyal Pat McGrath Labs fans being slightly underwhelmed by the color story considering that most of the shades can be duped in her other palettes, I think those that are new to the brand or simply love elevated neutrals would really appreciate its approachability. I wasn’t overly excited about the shades at first, but once I put them on my eyes, I realized how beautiful they look when paired together. My one complaint about the shade range is that the two reddish matte shades appear very similar when applied—so I wish the brand swapped one of them out for a matte plum or even a caramel brown for even more versatility.
The Formulas: Matte, shimmer, metallic, astral
If you’re new to Mothership palettes, let me break down the formulas for you. Typically, the 10-pan palettes have mattes, shimmers, metallics, and what the brand calls “astrals” which are glittery metallics that often have duo-chrome finishes. The astral shadows are the four shades on the right side of the palettes, and they’re the ones that are truly very unique to the Pat McGrath Labs brand. In this palette, they’re particularly chunky—but in a way that makes them look incredibly dimensional on the eyes. Each formula is pigmented, blendable, and long-lasting. Just beware that the astral shades do produce some fallout, which is normal for glitter eyeshadows.
How to Apply: It depends on the finish
When it comes to the best application method, I find that it depends on the finish you’re working with. I would suggest using a fluffy brush to blend the matte shades, your fingers with the shimmers and metallics to get the most color payoff, and a flat eyeshadow brush with the astral shades. With the astral shadows, I’ve found that dipping a flat brush into the pan, spraying it with a few spritzes of water, and then using patting motions to apply the color on my eyelids creates the most impact. Wetting this formula a bit also helps to mitigate the fallout.
The Results: Versatile looks
What I love most about this palette is the versatility of the looks that can be created with it. While some Mothership palettes have a range of mainly vivid colors that are best for dramatic looks, this one features a nice mix, making it a great option to take from day to night. I’m able to create muted neutral looks as well as more glam looks thanks to the depth and sparkle in the palette.
The Value: Pricey, but worth it
There’s no denying that this $128 palette is expensive. But considering the variety of formulas it contains, how well-performing the eyeshadows are, and the stunning, weighted black packaging, I think it’s a worthwhile investment—that is, if you’re going to get use out of it. It’s a little slice of luxury that makes getting ready feel extra special.
To put it simply, the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette: Moonlit Seduction is a luxurious, elevated neutral palette that’s well-performing and versatile. The shade range allows for a wide range of makeup looks. The quality is in line with the existing Mothership eyeshadow palettes, so if you’re a fan of the color story, you won’t be disappointed.
Ingredients
Skintense Glow:
Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Mica, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Talc, Pentaerythrityl Tetraisostearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Magnesium Myristate, Hexylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol. (+/-): Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxide (Ci 77491), Carmine (Ci 75470), Yellow 5 Lake (Ci 19140).
Rosewood Romantique:
Talc, Mica, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Silica, Dimethicone, Maltodextrin, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Diisostearyl Malate, Hexyl Laurate, Caprylyl Glycol, Zinc Stearate, Hexylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol. (+/-): Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Carmine (Ci 75470), Ultramarines (Ci 77007).
Platinum Dusk:
Mica, Polybutene, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Isostearyl Neopentanoate, Phenyl Trimethicone, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Zinc Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Tin Oxide, Hexylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol. (+/-): Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499).
VR Sextasy:
Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Silica, Diisostearyl Malate, Hydrogenated Polycyclopentadiene, Tin Oxide, Polyethylene, Caprylyl Glycol, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax / Cera Carnauba / Cire De Carnauba, Hexylene Glycol, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol. (+/-): Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxide (Ci 77491).
Astral Gold Lust:
Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Polybutene, Isostearyl Neopentanoate, Mica, Diisostearyl Malate, Silica, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Tin Oxide, Caprylyl Glycol, Zinc Stearate, Hexylene Glycol, Hydrogenated Polycyclopentadiene, Polyethylene, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax / Cera Carnauba / Cire De Carnauba, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol. (+/-): Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492).
Xtreme Nocturne:
Mica, Talc, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Silica, Dimethicone, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Hexyl Laurate, Diisostearyl Malate, Zinc Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol. (+/-): Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499).
Bronze Devotion:
Mica, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Talc, Pentaerythrityl Tetraisostearate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Caprylyl Glycol, Magnesium Myristate, Tin Oxide, Hexylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol. (+/-): Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77499).
Plum Cabaret:
Talc, Mica, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Silica, Maltodextrin, Dimethicone, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Diisostearyl Malate, Hexyl Laurate, Zinc Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol. (+/-): Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77499), Carmine (Ci 75470), Ultramarines (Ci 77007).
Blitz Venus:
Mica, Polybutene, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Isostearyl Neopentanoate, Phenyl Trimethicone, Zinc Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Tin Oxide, Hexylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol. (+/-): Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxide (Ci 77491).
Astral Lilac Aura:
Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Polybutene, Isostearyl Neopentanoate, Mica, Diisostearyl Malate, Tin Oxide, Caprylyl Glycol, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Zinc Stearate, Hexylene Glycol, Hydrogenated Polycyclopentadiene, Polyethylene, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax / Cera Carnauba / Cire De Carnauba, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol. (+/-): Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Carmine (Ci 75470), Ferric Ferrocyanide (Ci 77510).