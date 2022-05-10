I Want to Bathe in Pat McGrath's New Essence

Unsurprisingly, Dame Pat McGrath's skincare debut didn't disappoint. Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence provides incredible hydration and calming benefits. It has quickly become the star of my skincare routine.

We put Pat McGrath Labs' Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

On April 22, I eagerly joined a Zoom webinar hosted by the one and only Dame Pat McGrath. Going into the call, I knew Pat McGrath Labs was gearing up for a new launch. I didn't know the brand would be breaking into an entirely new category—skincare. When the legendary MUA appeared on-screen, she began filling us in on her latest creation—Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence. "This beautiful formula unlocks the secrets to glowing, gorgeous, supple, smooth, sensuous skin—in an instant, and over time it transforms your skin," McGrath said in a statement.

McGrath selected longtime friend and muse Naomi Campbell as the first face of the skincare range (she also served as the face of the Divine Rose makeup collection). "I’ve been privy to Pat's top-secret Divine Skin Rose 001 The Essence throughout its development," Campbell said in a press release. "My skin has to look healthy every day; it’s my job. That's why I've incorporated it into my daily skincare routine."

Any product with McGrath and Campbell's stamp of approval is bound to be a game-changer, so I was eager to try it. When the essence arrived at my door a week ago, I immediately started using it (and like Campbell, it's become a must-have in my daily routine). Ahead, read my full review of Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence.

Pat McGrath Labs Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence Best for: All skin types Uses: Hydrating and calming the skin Active ingredients: HydraSphere 18 and Rose Biotic Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes About the brand: Created by the world's most celebrated makeup artist Pat McGrath, Pat McGrath Labs offers highly coveted and luxurious cosmetics and skincare products.

About My Skin: Perpetually parched

Dryness is my primary skin concern—it seems like my skin is always parched. Year-round, I curate my routine with rich products focused on delivering long-lasting hydration. Lately, my skin has also been more sensitive than usual (perhaps due to increased traveling, stress, etc.), so I've refrained from using products with abrasive qualities or harsh ingredients. Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence is just what my skin needs right now—a calming, hydrating skin savior.

The Feel: Lightweight and refreshing

Olivia Hancock

Part of the beauty of this essence is how it feels on your skin. It is comprised of two different textures: milk and water. Though it's made with several botanically-derived oils, there's nothing greasy about this formula. When applied to your skin, the essence feels lightweight and refreshing.

Ingredient Quality / Concentration: Powered by botanical oils and roses

Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence is suitable for all skin types, formulated with 97% naturally-derived ingredients. The main ingredients that power this product are HydraSphere 18 and Rose Biotic. The former is a moisture-replenishing combination of botanically-derived oils (like sweet almond) enriched with lipids and vitamin E. The latter is a potent rose blend (centifolia rose petal extract and Damascena rose water) enhanced by Molecular extraction technology. The floral concoction helps calm, rebalance and fortify your skin barrier. The formula is also free of silicone, paraben, sulfate, gluten, mineral oil, petrolatum, and phthalates.

The Results: Glowing, hydrated skin

Olivia Hancock

To apply the essence, the brand recommends shaking the bottle to activate the formula, adding a few drops to your hands to warm it up, and massaging it into your skin. To thoroughly test its hydration properties, I've worn the essence on its own a few times. It's a risky move for someone with dry skin, but I've been pleased with the results.

Immediately after application, my skin looked and felt rejuvenated. Areas that felt dry were now thoroughly hydrated. Parts of my skin that appeared dull were now radiant. Hours after drenching my skin in the essence, it was still soft, plump, and moisturized. I honestly wish I could bathe in it—it's that good.

The brand says they specifically formulated the essence to boost the effectiveness of your overall skincare routine. On the days I chose to use other products, the essence paired well with the serums and moisturizers I applied. Regardless of how you incorporate it into your routine, your skin will reap its incredible benefits.

The Value: Pricy, but worth it

Full-size products from Pat McGrath Labs can range from $28 to $128. Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence rings in at $85. Yes, $85 is pricy for skincare—there's no arguing that. However, it's a worthwhile investment for avid beauty enthusiasts and Pat McGrath devotees. With every launch, you can tell that quality and performance are prioritized. The essence delivers on both fronts, with its thoughtful ingredient list and ability to thoroughly nourish your skin. You won't regret adding it to your routine—trust me.

Similar Products: You have options

Neogen Hyal Glow Rose Essence: If you're looking for an affordable rose essence, try this one from Neogen. The Hyal Glow Rose Essence ($19) is made with Damask rose water, rose extract, and rose flower oil. The blend works to hydrate and maintains your skin's moisture throughout the day.

African Botanics Rose Treatment Essence: This essence works to tighten pores, restore moisture levels, and boost radiance. The African Botanics Rose Treatment Essence ($160) is formulated with a powerhouse blend of ingredients: Pure rosewater, CO2 extract of rosa centifolia, botanical emollients, peptides, humectants, B vitamins, oligosaccharides combined with a bioactive medicinal plant, and yeast beta-glucan.

