Pat McGrath Labs Just Launched Its First Blush—So, We All Tried It

When it comes to Pat McGrath, there are a few things we know to be true. First, she is the beauty industry's most legendary makeup artist. In 2020, McGrath became the first makeup artist to be named a dame of a British empire. Second, she creates iconic products. Since launching Pat McGrath Labs in 2015, the beauty luminary has rolled out plenty of highly coveted launches (think: the lipstick collaboration with Supreme last summer).

From foundation to eyeshadow, McGrath has infused her premier artistry into a plethora of products. But, one category she had yet to touch is blush. Until now, that is. After receiving countless requests, Pat McGrath Labs recently unveiled its Skin Fetish: Divine Blush. And it's not a stretch to say the nine shade collection is a work of art— both in terms of the packaging and formula. With so much buzz surrounding the brand's first-ever blush range, we leaped at the opportunity to get our hands on them. Keep scrolling to learn more about the Pat McGrath Labs Divine Blush and read our honest reviews.

Skin Fetish: Divine Blush BEST FOR: All skin types USES: A daily blush to complete your makeup look PRICE: $38 ABOUT THE BRAND: Created by the world's most celebrated makeup artist Pat McGrath, Pat McGrath Labs offers highly coveted and luxurious cosmetics.

The Formula

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Divine Blush $38 Shop

With the Skin Fetish: Divine Blush, Pat McGrath Labs wanted it to have petal-soft touch, buildable color, and mistake-proof application. The final formulas offer all of that and then some. The collection includes a range of demi-matte and satin pearl finishes. Each blush delivers a featherlight yet vivid wash of color that flatters every skin tone. All nine shades can easily be layered, allowing you to create a sheer look or bold blush moment.

The Application

When it comes to application, the brand has a few tips. The makeup icon prefers to apply the Divine Blush over foundation (before powder) or moisturizer to create the freshest, skin-like finish. But if you want to create a more multidimensional look, you can layer your cheek with two Divine Blush shades and a highlighter.

The Reviews

Bianca Lambert, contributing writer

Bianca Lambert/Design by Tiana Crispino

"Blush: a product I thought I would never wear and now can't live without. I was so excited to give Pat McGrath's Divine Blush Collection a try because her products never disappoint (cc: the Mattetrance lipstick). For starters, I loved the vibrant hue of the Electric Bloom. But, when I saw the color staring back at me in the black palette, I wondered if it would be too bright. I applied the blush with a Beauty Blender by bouncing it off my cheeks (I'm a one beauty tool kind of girl).



The formula felt creamy on my skin and made my brown skin pop without venturing into clown territory. With this formula, you can start slow and build if you're looking for more color payoff. In my opinion, it would be hard to go overboard unless that's what you wanted. The only downside I found was with the packaging. The blush didn't fair well in transit and broke into powdered pieces, which was a bummer. So when packing this blush, you'll want to make sure it's packed tightly or even in a little bubble wrap."

Olivia Hancock, associate editor

Olivia Hancock/Design by Tiana Crispino

"There was a time where I didn't understand the hype behind blush, but I have since seen the light and now add it to almost all of my makeup looks. I've found that pink, rosy blushes work best with my skin tone through trial and error. So, I decided to give the shade Nude Venus a try. Using a blush brush, I swept the shade across the apples of my cheeks, and it instantly added a subtle hint of pink to them. The product's claims that it is lightweight and layerable are true as I could easily build the product to my desired intensity without it feeling cakey on my skin. As the day wore on, the blush continued to melt into my skin and left me with a beautiful, natural flush of color on my cheeks. Dame McGrath, you did it again with this one."

Star Donaldson, senior beauty editor

Star Donaldson/Design by Tiana Crispino

"Pat McGrath is known for pigmented and bold shades, which I am obsessed with when it comes to eyeshadow and eyeliner. But, when it comes to blush, I like more of a subtle look. Initially, I was slightly nervous that this formula might be too bold for me because I have pinkish undertones and am battling hyperpigmentation on my cheeks which blush can sometimes bring out. But, to my delight, the formulation was very buildable, and when I first applied very light strokes, I was happy to see that Nymphette didn't overpower my face. This shade is a soft pink with golden undertones, which is perfect for my fair and olive skin. I always go for a light flush, and to get this look, I didn't need very much product; just a few swipes brought out the color. After a few hours of wear, I didn't notice any new texture on my cheeks, just a soft and rosy glow that was just as pretty as after applied it."

Madeline Hirsch, senior news editor

Madeline Hirsch/Design by Tiana Crispino

"Pat’s most requested launch ever” is no exaggeration—I feel like I’ve been waiting for this blush for years. And it lives up to my expectations on all fronts. Both shades I received (Nymphette and Fleurtatious) worked well with my skintone: the former delivered a summer-in-the-sun glow and the latter provides a more subtle rose shade. I love how layerable the blush is, allowing for application everywhere (I always put a bit of color on my nose). I was able to build the exact saturation I wanted, allowing for a bit of a blush contour effect."