6 Reasons Pat McGrath Is the Industry’s Most Legendary Makeup Artist

It’s not often we use the word "legendary" but makeup artist, industry vet, and founder of Pat McGrath Labs, now officially Dame Patricia Ann McGrath DBE, is just that. Pat McGrath DBE, or "Mother" as she’s know to her legions of fans and devotees, just made history as the first makeup artist to be named a dame of a British empire. "I am beyond humbled that I have been awarded a Damehood in the Queen’s New Year 2021 Honours List as a D.B.E—Dame of the British Empire for Services to the Fashion and Beauty Industry and Diversity," Dame McGrath said of the honor in a press release.

"I am truly delighted and humbled to be given this wonderful honour. My mother’s obsession with beauty and fashion ignited my passion for this amazing industry and I feel blessed to have the privilege of working with some of the most extraordinary people throughout my career," continued McGrath.

With over 25 years of experience working in the industry and a long list of firsts, it’s no surprise she’s achieved the honor. The industry vet and British Vogue beauty editor-at-large has created some of the most iconic looks on and off the runway, leading the show backstage at Dior, Valentino, Givenchy, Prada, and Louis Vuitton, to name a few. She’s crafted memorable looks—crystals-covered eyes and lips, feathered brows and lashes, and metallic lips that look like liquid gold—recreated by other MUAs and beauty-lovers alike. Let's not forget her CFDA awards and billion-dollar beauty brand Pat McGrath Labs, which launched in 2015.

To celebrate we took a look into how the widely influential makeup artist reached legend status.