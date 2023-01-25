The Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Concealer is an amazingly lightweight, buildable concealer that can give blemishes and under-eyes the perfect amount of coverage. Easy to work with and long-wearing, this concealer melts into skin for a super natural finish.

We put the Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Concealer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

When it comes to under-eye concealers, I’m not very motivated to try new ones. It’s taken a while for me to find the products that I like—and I don’t divert from them often. But I always knew that I wanted to give the Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Concealer a try at some point to see what it was like.

Pat McGrath, otherwise known as "Makeup Mother," is one of the most legendary makeup artists of all time, so it's only natural that her makeup line, which she launched in 2015, is full of cult-favorite products as bold and high-quality as her decades of runway and editorial creations. I was curious about if the concealer would work for me and my skin concerns as well as the brand's other offerings have. Hopeful that this product would impress me and live up to the high standard I've come to hold Pat McGrath Labs to, I put this concealer to the test for two weeks. To read more about my experience, keep scrolling.

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Concealer Best for: Most skin types, especially anyone who prefers full coverage products. Uses: A concealer that brightens the under-eye area, covers blemishes, and evens out areas of discoloration including hyperpigmentation and dark circles. Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEGs. Price: $34 Shade range: 36 shades About the brand: Founded in 2015 by Pat McGrath, one of the most influential makeup artists of all time, Pat McGrath Labs is an innovative cosmetics brand with a collection of inclusive, high-performing cosmetic products that encourage creativity and self-expression.

About My Under-Eyes: Hereditary dark circles and prone to puffiness

When it comes to my eye area, I deal with a few hereditary challenges at the same time: dark circles, puffiness, and tear troughs. Because of this, I need a product that can strike the appropriate balance between coverage, texture, and finish. Right now, I use the NARS Cosmetics Radiant Creamy Concealer—I have a natural, everyday shade that I wear and two lighter shades that I use depending on the type of look I’m creating. For the Pat McGrath concealer, I chose a shade two shades lighter than my complexion that could work for both natural or fuller-coverage looks.

How to Apply: Use a small amount and blend

For under-eye coverage, Pat McGrath Labs suggests applying three small dots of the concealer to dark areas and blending them in with a brush. If you have any blemishes or hyperpigmentation spots, use the tip of the applicator to apply a small amount of concealer on the area, then use your finger to blend it in. For the two weeks that I tested this concealer under my eyes, I alternated between a brush and a beauty sponge to see which method worked best for me. Ultimately, I settled on using a blending brush to pat the product into my skin, then smoothing it out with my Beautyblender.

The Results: Brighter, natural-looking under-eyes

Very rarely do I find a concealer that I’m completely happy with and love using; that’s why the majority of my favorites have remained the same for so long. After two weeks of testing out the Pat McGrath concealer, this product, without question, has become one of my all-time favorites. I wouldn’t have expected anything less from Pat McGrath and her eponymous brand.

As I mentioned above, I have a few concerns with my under-eyes, but I prefer to use a product that can still look pretty natural. When I applied the concealer, I liked how intensely rich and pigmented it was while still having a thin, creamy texture that settled on my skin nicely, had a natural matte finish, and didn’t look too artificial.

What I enjoyed the most about this concealer was how much time I had to work with it. Depending on your needs, you might like a product that dries fast, but I prefer a concealer that doesn’t have a quick dry time so that I can build and blend it to my desired finish. Because I had time, I was able to add more product in areas that needed it without the result looking thick or patchy.

I worked and went out a bunch of times while testing the product, and it held up well throughout the day without creasing; I could apply it in the morning and still have the same coverage and finish hours later. This concealer is one of the more impressive products I’ve tried lately, and it will be a staple in my makeup bag moving forward. I was a big fan of Pat McGrath and her brand before, and this concealer further cements why she is one of the best makeup artists to ever do it.

The Value: Totally worth the investment

At $34 for 0.16 oz. of product, this concealer is a bit expensive, but it’s worth the cost. Its thin texture and buildable coverage make it a pretty spectacular multipurpose complexion product, and even with daily use, it can easily last you a few months.

Similar Products: You've got options

NARS Cosmetics Radiant Creamy Concealer: Easily one of the most popular concealers out there, the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer ($32) is award-winning for a reason. With its buildable coverage, expansive shade range, and natural-radiant finish, this concealer is a worthy alternative to the Sublime Perfection Concealer (and is just a bit more skin-like).

e.l.f. Cosmetics Hydrating Camo Concealer: Budget-friendly but still incredibly impressive, the e.l.f. Cosmetics Hydrating Camo Concealer ($7) is one of the better affordable concealers you’ll find. This full-coverage product glides over dark circles and blemishes easily, drying with a satin finish. If you’re after a concealer that works well but is easy on the wallet, go with this one.

Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer: Although it’s not a liquid concealer like Sublime Perfection, The Sensual Skin Enhancer from Kevyn Aucoin Cosmetics ($34) is another incredible concealer that can cover up just about anything without looking too thick or matte. If coverage is of the utmost importance to you, this product is where it’s at.