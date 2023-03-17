Pat McGrath's First-Ever Bronzer Promises a Bronzed Goddess Glow

When Pat McGrath says she has a new product on the way, you listen. Today, the legendary makeup artist announced that Pat McGrath labs would launch its first-ever collection of bronzers. If you’ve ever tried the brand’s beloved Skin Fetish Blush (or really any of their complexion products, for that matter), it’s a safe assumption that a gorgeous, innovative formula is on its way—one that might give our current bronzer faves a run for their money.

Intrigued? Us too. Read on for more information on Pat McGrath Labs’s bronzer collection—straight from the woman herself.

Let’s get one thing out of the way: This isn’t just a bronzer launch. This May, the brand is debuting a full collection of sun-kissed products, dubbed the Divine Bronze Collection, with a range of sculpting products for your face, eyes, and lips. Basically, no part of your face will go un-bronzed if Pat McGrath has anything to say about it. “Experience the ultimate in sun-sculpting technology for your very own goddess-worthy glow,” explains McGrath about the new collection. “My curated colors, infused with touches of golden pearls, easily blend for customized warmth, luminosity, and definition.”

Pat McGrath Labs

The lead product, of course, is the new Skin Fetish: Divine Bronzer, which McGrath calls “my ultimate must-have for creating the look of sun-kissed beauty.” Like the brand’s blush, the formula is a velvety powder that feels soft on the skin and plays well with liquid complexion products. The product was built to deliver that soft focus sculpt—without a cakey finish. Coming in eight distinct shades, the options range from light to deep. Plus, there are one pearlescent and seven demi-matte finishes, so you can customize your level of shine and heat.

“I love the look of bronzed, radiant, sun-kissed skin," McGrath tells Byrdie exclusively. "That's why I created a formula in eight shades, for all skin tones, that not only looks natural, but feels heavenly light, silky, and melts into the skin. It's infused with touches of golden pearls that lock your complexion into an endlessly divine dimension. I want everyone to unleash their inner light and let their radiance shine through every day."

Along with its titular bronzer, the collection also features a new Divine Luxe Quad palette: Venusian Sunrise. If you’re into sultry, sculpted eyes with a little shimmer and warm, vibrant shades (who isn’t?), this one's for you. Alongside the brand’s bronzer, this palette provides the most sculpted, sun-kissed glow everywhere you want it. Plus, the brand’s shadows are known for intense color payoff and buildable formulas, so you can expect only the richest gold, nude, and chocolate hues when you dig in.

Pat McGrath Labs

Last but not least, the brand released a new shade of their cult favorite blush to pair with the collection's other bronzed goddess offerings. The Divine Blush in Divine Rose III will deliver a healthy, colorful glow alongside the sculpting bronzer. The two were formulated to work together, so doubling down on your Divine Bronze application will give you twice the sunny glow.

Pat McGrath Labs

Read on for Pat’s step-by-step guidelines on how to get the most luminous look.

Pat McGrath's "Sun Worship" Look

This routine is about "perfected skin, bronzed by the warmth of the sun."

1. Perfect the skin with Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation, then set with Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder.

2. Using the Skin Fetish: Divine Bronzer Brush, blend a wash of Skin Fetish: Divine Bronzer over the high points of the face where the sun would fall naturally.

3. Using sweeping motions, diffuse Divine Bronzer across the cheekbones, temples and jawline, softly layering for added warmth and luminosity.

4. Give the face a sun-kissed glow by diffusing Divine Bronzer over the bridge of the nose and across the cheeks and temples.

5. Finish by generously sweeping a wash of Divine Bronzer across the neck and décolletage for skin bronzed to perfection.

Pat McGrath's "Sun-Kissed Structure" Look

This step-by-step is about highlighting features so they look "naturally sculpted by the warmth of the sun."

1. Prep and perfect the skin with Sublime Perfection Foundation, then set with Sublime Perfection Setting Powder.

2. Apply Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer to brighten under the eyes.

3. Using the Divine Bronzer Brush, apply a soft veil of Divine Bronzer around the perimeter of the face, blending away any perceptible edges.

4. Emphasise bone structure by sweeping Divine Bronzer within the depth of the cheekbones and along temples for sun-sculpted effect.

5. Accentuate facial features by blending Divine Bronzer along the bridge of the nose and below the lips.

6. Complete the look by softly blending Divine Bronzer along the jawline and finish by adding a wash across the neck and décolletage.

The Pat McGrath Divine Bronzer Collection will be available in May on patmcgrath.com and sephora.com.