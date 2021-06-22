25 Pastel Nail Ideas to Show Your Manicurist ASAP

Whether you're headed to the salon or planning to get hands-on with your own nail art, chances are, you're looking for stylish ways to take your manicure to the next level. As much as you may feel inspired to reach for bright, hot hues to match the season, if you scroll through Instagram, you'll learn that pastel nails are actually what's hot right now. With nearly 530,000 posts dedicated to the hashtag, there are so, so many pastel nail art ideas to choose from. To help make it a little easier, we've rounded up 25 of our faves. Check them out, below.