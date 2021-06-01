Every so often, we come across makeup trends that keep us wanting more. While eyeshadow is something most of us wear every day, pastel eyeshadow is something new we can all get behind. From soft lilacs to neon green, pastel eyeshadow looks have become increasingly popular, and for good reason. Ahead, we've compiled a stunning gallery of our favorite pastel eyeshadow looks to date; which ones will you re-create?