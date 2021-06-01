Every so often, we come across makeup trends that keep us wanting more. While eyeshadow is something most of us wear every day, pastel eyeshadow is something new we can all get behind. From soft lilacs to neon green, pastel eyeshadow looks have become increasingly popular, and for good reason. Ahead, we've compiled a stunning gallery of our favorite pastel eyeshadow looks to date; which ones will you re-create?
Pretty Pastel Accents
Neon pastel accents on the eyes are just as good as a whole pastel eyeshadow look. The thin lines in the crease and under the brow give us a modern take on just how amazing pastel colors can look. Period.
Lilac and Lavender Love
Give us all the pastel variations of purple and give them to us now. The mix of pastel lilac and lavender shadows on the lids are exquisite and a modern way to rock purple shadow that's a serious head-turner.
The Inner Corners Have It
Accentuate the inner corners of the eyes with pastel shadows instead of highlighter next time you're in the mood to try something different. Eyeliner and a smoky shadow in the crease set this look off perfectly.
Neon Fever
Who knew these colors would look so incredibly chic when paired together? The boldness of the neon green is everything, and more, we're completely obsessed.
More Pink, Please
You can never wear enough pink, and that's a philosophy we stand by. Pastel pink shadow graces the lids ever so eloquently for this makeup look; the monochromatic pink blush and lips set the tone off right for this flattering hue.
Unicorn Dream
Create an ethereal pastel shadow look reminiscent of a unicorn by using these contrasting colors. The soft blue, green and purple look seriously magical together when placed side by side. Need some inspiration? This pastel eyeshadow palette from Huda Beauty has some gorgeous shadow options.
Hot Pink Pursuit
Hot pink pastel shadow and light purple pastel work together to create a pastel eyeshadow look that brings a real pop of color. Start by applying the deeper shadow color on the top lid and line the bottom with the softer colored shadow to create a noticeable contrast.
Marigold-en Lids
Shades of pastel yellow might not be something you thought you could wear on your lids, but these marigold peepers are soothing our creative need for color. Blend different shades of pastel yellows to create your custom marigold hue, and pair with soft pastel pink or any other color you'd think would create a lovely contrast. For a palette with some gorgeous yellow pastel shadow options, try Colourpop Fade Into Hue Eyeshadow Palette ($34).
Sweet Tropical Starburst
Pastel orange and green come together to create a totally delicious sherbet vibe. When experimenting with pastel eyeshadow, be sure to wear a base primer that will help pop the colors of the shadow more intensely and keep them from creasing. Apply your shadow primer, let it dry, and then move on to blending your eyeshadows on the lid and in the crease.
Vivid Violet
The wonderful thing about pastel shadow is that it can be super soft and light, or vivid and bright, and still have that pastel finish. These vividly violet lids give us the color we're craving and look beautiful paired with minimal blush and a long-lasting lip stain.
60s Mod Pastel
The perfect example of how a single swipe of pastel shadow paired with eyeliner can look ever so stunning. Each pastel-colored shadow pictured shows you how pastel hues are so versatile and easy to wear,
Baby Blue Hues
Pastel baby blue shadow applied to the inner corners of eyes and blended down below the lashline shows off a modern take on pastel shadow and application. Blend the shadow on the inner corners with a fluffy shadow brush, like Julep Beauty Classic Eyeshadow Brush ($14) and extend the color towards the crease, and then blend on the bottom lash line to complete the look.
Candy Colors
Reminiscent of sweet candy, these colors work so well together and are a pastel dream. While the purple and blue look so chic together, you can start to think of all the pastel-colored shadow duos you can create on the lids and never run out of amazing options.
Green With Envy
Green is here to stay and looks flawless as a pastel eyeshadow. Apply liberally all over lids and on the bottom lash line, making sure the green pops. Pair with a bold lipstick to make a dramatic statement, or light lipgloss if you want to do something more natural.
70s Groovy Teal
Create a 70s vibe with this teal pastel shadow and some serious graphic eyeliner. The bold contrast of the shadow applied in the crease with the liner is everything! Pastel pink lips set the tone for a look that is serving some gorgeous glam.
Beaming in Bright Blue
Bold pastel blue shadow is the move we've been waiting for. This powerful color packs a punch when applied to the inner corners of the lids as accents. Wear it minimally or go bold; we encourage you to use your creativity to its fullest potential.
Golden Girl
The right kind of light gold eyeshadow can give off pastel vibes, and this monochromatic look is the ideal example of how colors you might not think would be pastel absolutely pass the test when worn. Apply the soft golden shadow color all over lids and finish with a few coats of volumizing mascara, like this one here from Wander Beauty.
Denim Diva
Denim blue pastel eyeshadow looks incredibly chic when paired with smoky eyeliner and matte lips. The blue gives us just enough color, not to mention the bold brows are a real game-changer.
Kaleidoscope Dreams
The contrast between this kaleidoscope-inspired makeup look pairing neon and pastel shadows together is breathtaking. Using pastel shadows as accents to more vivid, bolder colors is always a great move when creating a real work of art.
Pinks and Blues
Pink and blue have long been a color-combo that works well together, yet the pastel tone of this blue shadow is seriously next-level gorgeous. The blue in the crease and pink towards the inner corners creates a magical color play that we can't get enough of.
Mesmerizing Eyes
A color combination of pastel sea greens in all different variations brings together a truly memorable eyeshadow look. Apply the pastel tones all over the eyes to truly make them stand out.
Yes To Purple
Varying purple pastel tones create a show-stopping eyeshadow look that we'll be thinking about for quite some time. The magic of the candy-coated colors works to illuminate the eyes and show off just how nicely pastel plays with others.
The Right Kind of Drama
Soft pastel golden-green shadow paired with a dramatic winged eyeliner shows how delicate shadow tones and bold liner can be quite the power couple.
Watercolor Beauty
Create a series of playful colors inspired by watercolor paints with these pastel eyeshadows; each color brings something wonderful to make this eyeshadow look one to remember.
Pastel Shadows and Sunshine
The gorgeous combination of pink and periwinkle pastel eyeshadows is so stunning we can't stop staring. Periwinkle graces the inner corners of the lids while the pink is blended in the crease and brought up to the eyebrow for maximum color payoff.