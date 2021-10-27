The Best Passport Holders to Stay Secure in Style

If you've ever traveled, you certainly know the challenge of finding your wallet and other essential documents when you get to the airport. And while you may have your trusty oversize tote, things can easily get lost in a bottomless pit of lipsticks, tweezers, and packs of gum.
To that end, we suggest that you alleviate some of your traveling angst—whether for a staycation or a trip abroad—by getting a stylish, functional passport holder. While you may be an expert at finding the best flight and hotel deals, a practical detail like this often slips to the back of our minds, but attending to it will transform your travel experience for the better.
If you aren't sure where to start, we did a little research for you and found an array of styles to choose from, so you can find one you love no matter what you're looking for. Ahead, see some of the best passport holders to shop now, and get excited to feel more put-together and secure on your next trip.
Plum Is the New Black
While black has a long reputation as the perfect neutral color to have, this plum passport holder will have you thinking differently. Sleek and sophisticated, you'll want to use it for more than just traveling. If plum isn't your top choice, the design is also available in butterscotch, deep green, and light rose.
The Multi-Tasker
If you're looking for looking for a small carryall that can fit your passport as well as your makeup, then this clutch cover is the perfect buy. It's available in a whole range of colors and finishes, so you really have your pick of which option best fits your style.
The Organized Crossbody
Keep yourself organized by carrying your credit cards, wallet, and other essentials in this pale blush passport holder. It comes with a sturdy, detachable strap that allows you to adjust your look depending on what the day has in store. Six card slots, an interior, and a deep zipper pocket ensure everything has a place.
Simple Organizer
If you're looking for a basic passport holder, this one from Samsonite is the way to go. This brand knows about travel, as it has some of the most sturdy suitcases. The oversized design of this travel wallet means you can carry your money, credit cards, passports, and boarding passes all in one place.
The Seasoned World Traveler
Show your sense of style with this cartographical passport holder. It's a slim organizer made with Italian leather (the map design ensures you never forget that), and interior pockets keep all your essential documents snug and secure.
Minimalist Luxe
Michael Kors understands how to design pieces with classic style, and this passport wallet represents that beautifully. The brown and gold leather design has four interior slip pockets, six credit card slots, and an ID window, so all your essentials stay organized.
Functional Nostalgia
Quite frankly, few understand what living out of a suitcase feels like as well a flight attendant does. This passport holder from Bosca is designed to accommodate a boarding pass, seven cards, and your ID, with two large pockets for additional documents and zippered areas for stashing cash. The hand-stained, high-gloss leather is eternally chic.
Make a Statement
This passport holder was created in collaboration with Anthropologie, and its cheery appearance can add a bit of joy to your day. The stylish polyurethane design is easy to care for, as well.
Sophisticated Wild Side
ASOS is always great at making on-trend and affordable items, and the brand has done it again with this passport holder. The silver foil lettering and mono spot print are stunning, and multiple compartments ensure you can stash more than just your ID.
Getaway Motto
Passport holders can be less than exciting, but this Etsy find is nothing short of splendid. The design is a reminder of the fun of weekend getaways, and may just inspire you to find more reasons to travel with your crew.
Subtle Metallics
Pottery Barn is known for its ability to create a modern classic aesthetic for home goods and beyond. This passport cover is simple enough, but the shiny finish allows you to be flashy in a subtle way.
Sporty Chic
If you love sports (specifically basketball), this collection may just have the perfect passport holder for you. Get it personalized with names or initials alongside your favorite team. It's made from genuine basketball leather and has folded interior corners that keep your passport safe.