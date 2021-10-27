The Best Passport Holders to Stay Secure in Style

If you've ever traveled, you certainly know the challenge of finding your wallet and other essential documents when you get to the airport. And while you may have your trusty oversize tote, things can easily get lost in a bottomless pit of lipsticks, tweezers, and packs of gum.

To that end, we suggest that you alleviate some of your traveling angst—whether for a staycation or a trip abroad—by getting a stylish, functional passport holder. While you may be an expert at finding the best flight and hotel deals, a practical detail like this often slips to the back of our minds, but attending to it will transform your travel experience for the better.

If you aren't sure where to start, we did a little research for you and found an array of styles to choose from, so you can find one you love no matter what you're looking for. Ahead, see some of the best passport holders to shop now, and get excited to feel more put-together and secure on your next trip.

