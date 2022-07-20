15 Party Girl Pieces That Nail the Aesthetic

For the night-out group chats that start with the simple question of “So, what’s the vibe? Are we going out-out?” there’s no better look than what’s being deemed party-girl chic. Gone are the days of business casual to the club and gaggles of girls in matching jeans and sneakers; today’s night-outs are bringing the late-night sparkle of Studio54 to the 2020s.

Taking inspiration from party girls of present—think the pop-glam of Dua Lipa paired with the smudged eyeliner of Charli XCX—and past, our going-out looks are incorporating more eye-catching materials and slinky cut-outs than ever.

So when your group chat’s vibe check is “party-girl chic” and you need the perfect thing to wear, start here. We've rounded up 15 pieces that have the perfect hybrid of glamour and getting down.

Zara Rhinestone Draped Dress Limited Edition $129.00 Shop

Zara’s latest limited-edition collection, “Into the Night”—modeled by famous '90s party girl Kate Moss—effortlessly combines elegance and fun, adding rhinestone and glitter to timeless designs. The Rhinestone Draped Dress features a low back, short cut, and dazzling straps, taking you from a cocktail speakeasy to your favorite club for dancing.

Ganni Beaded Netting Crop Top $231.00 Shop

If you’re someone who prefers a more versatile piece than one strictly reserved for “going out,” consider this beaded crop top from Ganni, which, with the right styling, can go from day to night. Follow their stylist’s suit and layer it over an undershirt or take it into the late-night hours by showing a little more skin and pair it with your favorite bralette.

LaQuan Smith Strapless Bra Top $207.00 Shop

Party looks don’t have to be bedazzled and glitter covered; sometimes something sleek and sexy can be just as eye-catching.

Mango Sequin Appliqué Dress $60.00 Shop

If Dua Lipa is your night-out inspiration, there are few better picks than the Sequin Appliqué Dress from Mango, which is strikingly similar to this look that I’ve now spent two years coming back to. This sparkling mini dress is available in both blue and a silvery-purple.

Baun Studio Blue Glitter Pants $97.00 Shop

Take it back a few decades with these disco-inspired pants from Baun Studio (also available in just about any color you would want). This is a great option for the dancer who feels more secure with a full-coverage bottom.

Rachel Comey Carissa Sequin Dress $475.00 Shop

While Rachel Comey has become a staple for everyday work-ready clothes, we love the sparkling Carissa Sequin Dress, with a silhouette inspired from the styles of the Roaring '20s (is Daisy Buchanan not the OG party girl?). The drop waist and low V-neck are timeless, while the updated pattern and bold colors bring this piece into the 2020s.

Free People Disco Nights Top $78.00 Shop

If you’re looking for something slightly more casual than a mini dress or glittering pants, consider the Disco Nights Top from Free People. This top can be dressed up for a full party-girl look or worn with your favorite pair of jeans for a night where the vibe is not quite full glam.

Retrofête Mich Sequined Dress $327.00 Shop

Channel party girls of the '90s with this sequined pick from Retrofête. While at a higher-price point, the beadwork on this dress is precise, creating a zebra-like pattern out of mixed beads, jewels, and sequins.

Theophilio Red Denim Mini Skirt $293.00 Shop

Have your own Sydney-Sweeney-on-the-red-carpet moment with this iridescent red mini skirt from Theophilio. While the color and shine are eye-catching enough, the details of this skirt—featuring small, metal-clad eyelets on the front—are what make it a unique night-out piece.

Rotate Birger Christensen Red Jasy Dress $330.00 Shop

This dress is dazzling, sexy, and yet one of our more modest picks. It’s the mullet of dresses, with the front featuring a high-neck, elbow length sleeves, and a looser fit. Turn around for the “party in the back” to reveal a bit more skin with an open, low-cut design.

LoveShackFancy Kalasie Skirt $445.00 Shop

We love the romantic, playful details of the Kalasia Mini Skirt from LoveShackFancy. Pair it with the matching top for a truly show-stopping look.

Aliette Beaded Lasercut Silk Chiffon Midi Skirt $1,518.00 Shop

And on the topic of show-stopping pieces, there is the beaded lasercut skirt from Aliette. It’s meticulous in design, with a chainmail-like appearance, and incredibly sexy. You could pair this with a slip during the day and then for your night out opt for a mini skirt, biker shorts, or (for something a little more cheeky) just underwear underneath.

Area Crystal-Embellished Metallic Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress $375.00 Shop

Area is the brand for night-out looks. If you’re wanting to splurge on your next piece, this pink mini dress combines a metallic fabric with crystal details for a dazzling party look.

Danielle Guizio Low Rise Paillette Skirt $260.00 Shop

Another disco moment, this time brought to you by Danielle Guizio. Take the disco ball home with you by wearing it as a mini skirt.

Dodo Bar Or Yuli Draped Sequined Halterneck Bikini Top $235.00 Shop

Show skin in this cowl-neck crop top from Dodo Bar Or. The deep purple sequins are a nice change-up from classic golds and silvers, and the tie at the back allows you to secure this top for a comfortable fit that will keep it in place during a long night of dancing.

