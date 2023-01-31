Bring Paris Hilton's Iconic Aesthetic Into Your Style with These 7 Outfits

Paris Hilton walked so a new wave of social media influencers could run. While she was born into notability as her great-grandfather is the founder of Hilton Hotels, she truly has made a claim to fame all her own with her recognizable style and confident personality. In the early 2000s, Hilton was a definitive face of Y2K pop culture, and she matched that with her fashion, styling velour track suits and one-of-a-kind looks that fans everywhere would emulate. The star is unapologetically herself, continuing to set trends to this day—just like her latest catchphrase, she's truly "sliving" her best life.

In September 2020, the world got to know a different, more vulnerable side of Hilton through her documentary, This Is Paris. In the made-for-YouTube feature, Hilton discusses intimate details of her life, her childhood trauma, and the brand and persona she created for the world. Behind her fabulous outfits and unforgettable personality is a woman who is working to end abuse at youth residential treatment centers, a philanthropist, author, businesswoman, and so much more.

If you've followed Hilton for years and are looking to add her alluring flair to your wardrobe, we've got you covered. From monochromatic tracksuits to bright printed dresses and everything in between, ahead, see seven looks inspired by Paris Hilton's iconic style.

Pink Velour Tracksuit

Hilton's tracksuit collection is unmatched. In the early 2000s, she famously had a penchant for velour Juicy Couture sweatsuits, which she styled in every color, and the look has now come back as part of the Y2K style revival. In true Paris fashion, style your bling velour hoodie and track pants with matching pink sneakers for a playful, athleisure-on-the-go look.

Chainmail Dress

Paris Hilton stepped out for her 21st birthday dressed to the nines in a chainmail mini dress that had everyone swooning. Decades later, celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski continue to pay homage to the iconic style with looks of their own. Style your chainmail dress with statement heels and a rhinestone choker for an ensemble that goes all out on the glam.

Iconic Accessories

Hilton never lets a stone go unturned when it comes to her outfits: Her accessories are always as fabulous as the focal point of her looks. Grab your favorite flowy mini dress, then style it with iconic heels and a coordinating purse for an effortlessly chic look.

Bandana Print Halter Dress

One of the best things about Hilton's style is that she's always open to fun and splashy prints. Stay on trend this spring with a handkerchief print mini dress styled with platform sandals and a metallic shoulder bag. This look is quintessential '90s fashion.

Denim Mini Skirt

Luckily for us, denim skirts are back in style and here to stay for spring and summer. Style your denim mini with a classic white tank, then complete the look with your favorite aughts-inspired hat. It's giving Limited Too in the best way possible.

Festive Lace

Paris Hilton is never one to pass on a themed party. In festive fashion, the star styled a stunning red lace dress for the 2022 Hilton holiday bash. Whether you're headed to a chic cocktail party or planning your Valentine's Day ensemble, embody romanticism by styling a lace dress with jeweled heels and a sparkly tennis bracelet.

Monochromatic Barbie

When you think Paris Hilton, one color likely comes to mind: pink. Pink is her signature color, and it's perfectly fitting with newer trends like Barbiecore. You can't go wrong with an oversized blazer paired with a matching bodycon slip dress and coordinating fuchsia heels.