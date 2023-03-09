Everyone’s self-care routine looks a little different, but one element is the same regardless: We all crave being as comfy as humanly possible. For me, self-care usually entails a long, multi-step shower followed by something super relaxing—whether it be a face mask, an LED therapy tool, or lathering myself in body lotion and laying horizontal in front of my TV. Though I can technically wear whatever I want during these moments of me-time, nothing beats the feel (and aesthetic) of a big, comfy robe.

While there are many robes that are beloved by Team Byrdie, Parachute's Cotton Cloud Robe is (high) up there. It's soft and luxurious—you can thank fluffy 4-ply gauze made of 100% long-staple Turkish cotton for that. And we have good news: Parachute rarely has sales, but this year, the brand is offering their first ever Warehouse Sale. From March 9 to March 13, you can score up to 60% off Parachute’s Last Chance Section—which includes this must-have robe, as well as steep discounts on other bedding, bath, and home décor must-haves.

Parachute

Shop now: Cloud Cotton Robe $59 (originally $109) with code HAPPYHOME20

We’ll be snatching up the robe, which comes in XS through 3X, in a chic range of earth tones like mulberry (a dark purple), celery (a light green), and amber (a warm yellow), but there are plenty of other incredible deals to shop.

As the brand makes room for exciting new pieces, they’re offering customers a rare discount on select styles from best-selling bedding, cozy loungewear, and even furniture—you just have to use the code HAPPYHOME20 at checkout for up to 60% off.