Loungewear is a serious game these days. With many of us spending the majority of our work hours at home, it makes sense to want to invest in high-quality pieces that we’ll be wearing everyday—even if we don’t leave the house. If you’ve been on a cozy kick and are on the hunt for the perfect item to complete your wardrobe, a luxury robe is what you’ve been looking for. The two most popular picks on the market right now are the Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe and the Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe. They are similar styles and a luxury price point to match, so you want to be sure that you’ve picked the best one for you—that’s where we come in.

To help you decide, we tested out both robes over several weeks, and found the pros and cons of each. Below, we detail the key differences between them to see which one came out on top.

Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe

The Parachute Classic Robe is definitely the hero product of the brand, with over 2600 reviews on the brand’s website. Made with 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, it has a comfy, slouchy fit with an adjustable tie waist and two front pockets. It’s lightweight but cozy—so you can wear it year-round—and comes in six muted colors to perfectly match any home’s aesthetic.

Price at time of publish: $109

Material: 100% Turkish cotton | Sizes: XS-3X | Colors: 6 | Machine Washable: Yes

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

As the name suggests, Brooklinen’s Super Plush Robe is soft, cozy, and comfortable. It’s very similar to the Parachute robe—as they’re made with the same material and have almost identical silhouettes as well. We love that it comes in basic colors and funky ones, even including multicolored striped options. The wide cuffed sleeves and long collar give it a stylish touch.

Price at time of publish: $99

Material: 100% Turkish cotton | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 8 | Machine Washable: Yes

What We Considered

Feel

Winner: Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

The Brooklinen and Parachute robes are made with the exact same material—Turkish cotton—which is why they’re often compared to each other. Because of this, I wasn’t expecting them to have a noticeable difference in terms of the overall feel. After wearing them both, I noticed that the Brooklinen has a more plush texture, while the Parachute is comfy but more sturdy. The Brooklinen robe was super-soft and cozy—it felt like a luxurious experience as soon as I put it on. It was reminiscent of a lush spa or hotel robe that you want to bring home with you. It also had a thicker, more absorbent texture, and I frequently would just put it on without drying with a towel first. Because of this, it felt toasty—which is great for the winter months—but I definitely felt overheated when putting on after a hot shower once it started getting warmer outside.

On the other hand, the Brooklinen robe—while still soft—doesn’t cling to the skin as much, which I prefer for the spring and summer. It has a more relaxed silhouette and a tougher texture, so I feel comfortable wearing it around the house or sitting on the couch, without fearing it’ll catch on furniture or get messed up. But in all, the Brooklinen robe felt more lavish and expensive, so the wearing experience was more elevated and it won for this category.



Quality

Winner: Parachute Classic Robe

Both robes are extremely high quality (as they should be for the price). However, with continued wear, I noticed that the Brooklinen robe started to have loose threads on the sleeves and hanging from the very bottom. I haven’t washed it yet, but that concerns me for how well it would hold up over time after multiple rounds in the washer and dryer. I didn’t notice this with the Parachute robe, and the sturdier texture makes me more confident in its longevity.

Fit

Winner: It’s a tie

Both brands suggest sizing up for a more relaxed fit, but I ordered my normal size and found that they fit perfectly. They both are somewhat oversized and loose-fitting—I think getting a size up would actually be too big. The tie can be adjusted to fit around the waist as snug as you would like, and I didn’t find the sleeves on either to be too long.

Final Verdict

The Parachute Classic Robe just edged out the competition to score the win in this battle of the plush, luxury robes. While they had equal fits and Brooklinen won the feel category, Parachute had it beat when it comes to quality. Parachute also has a more expansive size range—up to 3X—whereas Brooklinen stops at an XL. Parachute scored bonus points for being named best overall in our best robes for women story.

What You Can Expect to Pay

The Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe and Brooklinen Super-Plush have comparable prices, at $109 and $99, respectively. Robes found at more affordable retailers can cost anywhere from $25 to $60, but are often made from lower quality material, like polyester or modal. While over $100 might seem pricey for an item that can only be worn at home, they’re both made with authentic Turkish cotton—a material that’s popular for being softer and fluffier than regular cotton and can last better for longer.

How We Tested

The Parachute and Brooklinen robes are probably two of the most popular luxury robes on the market, and are very similar in terms of material and price. We wore both for a month, considering the quality, comfort, and fit of each. We then gave each a rating from one to five based on our findings. These products also were tested previously by different writers for their full first person reviews. Both perspectives were considered in making our rankings and final winner selection.

