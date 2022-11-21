Parachute’s Best-Selling Robe Is on Rare Sale—Shop It Before It Sells Out

The brand is having a 20% off site-wide sale

By
Avery Stone
byrdie associate commerce editorial director avery stone
Avery Stone
Avery Stone is a commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith. She writes and edits beauty pieces for Byrdie. She previously worked at HuffPost, For The Win, and DEPARTURES.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on 11/21/22 09:00PM EST
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Parachute Robe Sale One-Off

Parachute

We'll just say it: There are few better feelings than getting out of the bath or shower and putting on your favorite robe. While there are many robes that are beloved by Team Byrdie (consider us members of the #seriousbathersclub), Parachute's Classic Turkish Cotton Robe is our top pick. It's ultra-plush and soft—you can thank 100% long-staple Turkish cotton for that—and its shawl collar is peak cozy.

And now for the great news: Parachute rarely has sales, but this year, the brand's Black Friday event is here early! From November 21 to 28, you can score 20% off site-wide—which includes this must-have robe (snap it up before it sells out!), as well as deals on other bedding, bath, and home décor essentials.

Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe
Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe $109.00 $87.00
Shop

A few more details to note: the Classic Turkish Cotton Robe is offered in sizes from extra-small to 3X, though the brand recommends sizing up for a more relaxed fit. It also comes in a range of chic neutrals, including white, blush (a dusty rose), mineral (a pale blue-grey), stone (a medium grey), dusk (a darker blue-grey), and fawn (a beige). For a full, in-depth review of this robe, click the link below.

Other Deals We Love

In addition to the Classic Turkish Cotton Robe, there are plenty of other Parachute deals to take advantage of during the brand's sale, from other robes and loungewear to bedding and towels. Shop some of our favorites, here.