Parachute’s Best-Selling Robe Is on Rare Sale—Shop It Before It Sells Out

We'll just say it: There are few better feelings than getting out of the bath or shower and putting on your favorite robe. While there are many robes that are beloved by Team Byrdie (consider us members of the #seriousbathersclub), Parachute's Classic Turkish Cotton Robe is our top pick. It's ultra-plush and soft—you can thank 100% long-staple Turkish cotton for that—and its shawl collar is peak cozy.

And now for the great news: Parachute rarely has sales, but this year, the brand's Black Friday event is here early! From November 21 to 28, you can score 20% off site-wide—which includes this must-have robe (snap it up before it sells out!), as well as deals on other bedding, bath, and home décor essentials.

Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe $109.00 $87.00 Shop

A few more details to note: the Classic Turkish Cotton Robe is offered in sizes from extra-small to 3X, though the brand recommends sizing up for a more relaxed fit. It also comes in a range of chic neutrals, including white, blush (a dusty rose), mineral (a pale blue-grey), stone (a medium grey), dusk (a darker blue-grey), and fawn (a beige). For a full, in-depth review of this robe, click the link below.

In addition to the Classic Turkish Cotton Robe, there are plenty of other Parachute deals to take advantage of during the brand's sale, from other robes and loungewear to bedding and towels. Shop some of our favorites, here.

