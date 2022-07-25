We're Bringing Back Parachute Pants With These 13 Picks

Many of the recent top trends have paid homage to the late '90s and early 2000s as we revisited kitten heels, baguette purses, and tube tops, but the newest trend takes us back even further. Parachute pants—which became mainstream in the late '80s and early-'90s and grew in popularity thanks to MC Hammer's U Can’t Touch This—are re-emerging as one of the 2022's biggest trends.

Though parachute pants are a bit of a throwback, the newest interpretation leans more into an off-duty athleisure look, bringing something new to the everyday jogger. Like the pairs seen in the '80s, parachute pants feature elastic waists with a roomy fit through the leg while tapering in at the ankle. But while the originals were made of nylon and tended to be decked-out in gaudy zippers, today’s are sleeker, feature quality materials, and show off the season’s best colors. Rather than being a statement piece, today’s parachute pants are meant to become a staple.

While not all reboots rival the originals, we believe these 13 parachute pants might just surpass their '80s predecessors. To help you take it back while still keeping with today’s trends, we rounded up the best parachute pants you can shop today, from military-inspired, pocket-clad pants to the Hailey Bieber-approved favorites.

If you’ve seen a pair of parachute pants come across your Instagram feed, they’re likely from Jaded London, whose parachute pants have become a staple of celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, and Tanner Reese. Their interpretation combines the '80s staple with cargo pants and features an elastic waistband, drawcord at the leg, and six pockets.

For a pair under $50 that can be dressed up just as easily as down, Abercrombie has you covered. The tie at the bottom allows you to easily elevate them, taking them from day to night by simply adding a strappy heel.

These pants from Diesel’s spring/summer 2022 collection are perfect for those wanting something a little more unique. The viscose satin in an iridescent pink adds elegance and a touch of femininity to a style that tends to lean more simple and masculine.

Urban Outfitter’s take on the parachute pants stays relatively traditional, being made of nylon and featuring a drawstring waist and gathered ankle cuffs. Available in a deep plum, which pairs well with earth-toned hues, this selection is great as a more casual, everyday pant.

Looking for something bold? Öfuurë's Folabi African Print Cargo Pants have bright colors, an intricate pattern, and a flattering high-waisted design. This selection is made of 100% cotton and features an elastic waist.

Australian designer Dion Lee’s approach to womenswear features smooth lines, sleek cuts, and clean neutrals—and his parachute pants are no exception. Rather than reinventing the wheel, Lee fine-tuned the classic style with a flattering straight-legged fit and silver and gold hardware.

While the last selection from Dion Lee elevated a classic style, this midi skirt from the brand rethinks what they previously perfected, introducing us to the parachute midi skirt. If you’re someone who prefers your wardrobe to be pantsless, this midi skirt allows you to try the trend while maintaining your style.

Horoscopez reinterpreted the parachute pant with their satin trousers. Rather than tapering at the ankle, this selection features a straight cut as well as some ruching at the seams. But despite their reinvention, this lightweight pair still features that beloved roomy fit.

Dress up this Anine Bing athleisure selection—a black-and-tan parachute-inspired jogger—with a sleek blazer. This look is ideal for the “It Girl” who pairs their matching gym set with a favorite business-wear jacket.

Pair your 2020s-walkman—Spotify and wired headphones—with these metallic track pants from Ivy Park for a very 80s look. This pair is available September 16th, and given how quickly Beyonce’s line tends to sell out, you’ll probably want to set a reminder.

If you’re looking to try out the parachute pant trend without committing to a higher-end pair, consider Bershka's Baggy Parachute Tech Pants, which are available in vibrant green, pink, and blue.

Another budget-friendly option, this selection from H&M is great for more casual wear, with a relaxed fit and cargo-style pockets. As a bonus, this pair is high-waisted, making them a perfect selection for those looking to cinch their waist.

Ganni's neutral colorblocked pants are the perfect hybrid of trouser and jogger. With an elastic waistband, these can easily be thrown on with a tank, blazer, and loafers for a sophisticated take on the trend.

