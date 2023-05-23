You've probably heard it before, and you’ll most likely hear it again every year – Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial, official start of summer. While some use the (for many people) three-day weekend as a chance to take a vacation, have a backyard barbecue, or spend time with family and friends, the holiday is also a popular shopping day for major retailers, including Parachute. And we don't want you to miss out on the chance to upgrade your bedrooms, living rooms, and even kitchen with the posh and oh-so-comfortable Los Angeles-based brand.

So, here's the deal: from now until Monday, May 29, the coveted home brand is offering 20 percent off the entire website. There's no promo code to sweat over either. Since the 20 percent discount will be applied automatically at checkout, now is the time to buy anything you've been eyeing.

Linen sheets, brushed cotton duvet covers, coffee tables, fabulous mug sets, Turkish cotton bath towels, TikTok's famous Cotton Cloud robes, and much more await you as you pull out your credit card and that Pinterest board you named "home decor inspiration”.

The Best Parachute Deals

Classic Turkish Cotton Robe

Parachute

Shop now: Classic Turkish Cotton Robe, $87 (originally $109)

We always reach for this Turkish cotton robe when we want to kick back and relax. We can’t get enough of its luxurious texture; it feels like the softest towel to ever touch our skin. It's great that there's no need to worry about sizing up or down because it fits as expected (and it goes up to a 3X). This robe also wins for lightest weight among those that have pockets; we were able to stow our mobile device without feeling like we were lugging around a block of ice. Not only will this robe keep you toasty after the summer is over, but it can also be used in the spring and fall.



Cloud Cotton Robe

Parachute

Shop now: Cloud Cotton Robe, $87 (originally $109)

How would you sum up a night of pampering for yourself? A face mask? Body scrub? Aroma candle? Check, check, check. But there's one more thing to consider if you want to create a spa oasis atmosphere in your home. That's the Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe. Pair them with your favorite silk pajamas and plush slippers, and prepare to be crowned the chillest of them all. The robe comes in six beautiful hues (including cobalt, rose, and clay) and is made of a warm, fluffy two-ply gauze material with a belted waist and two concealed side pockets.

Classic Turkish Cotton Slippers

Parachute

Shop now: Classic Turkish Cotton Slippers, $31 (originally $39)

The Classic Turkish Cotton Slippers from Parachute are calling our names because they are as comfortable as walking on clouds, are made of 100 percent cotton, and are available in a variety of neutral tones like blush (a soft pink) and coal (a dark gray). This must-have loungewear item is available in sizes XS through XL (women’s 5 up to men’s 12).

Heading: Linen Tanks and Shorts

Parachute

Shop now: Women’s Linen Tank, $27 (originally $49)

Shop now: Women’s Linen Shorts, $19 (originally $49)

The brand's linen tanks and shorts are perfect for those hot summer days and nights, so don't wait to get your hands on them. Bye, bye, pajama-induced night sweats. Both are made from 100 percent European flax and have a relaxed fit, making them ideal summer staples.

Classic Turkish Cotton Towels

Nordstrom

Shop now: Classic Turkish Cotton Towels, starting at $31 (originally $39)

You know you’ve reached a new level of adulting when you’re excited about investing in chic towel sets. These luxurious Parachute towels, woven from Turkish cotton, are just what you need to dry off and feel great after a bath or shower. If you've been waiting to buy a bath towel, washcloth, hand towel, or bath sheet—highly recommend the sheet, you won’t go back to too-small towels again—now is the time to do so.

Linen Sheet Set

Parachute

Shop now: Linen Sheet Set, starting at $151 (originally $189)



Since Parachute almost never has sales, we're planning on snagging a few of their renowned linen sheet sets over the Memorial Day weekend. Because they're made from European flax, they're incredibly comfortable, breathable, and soft. They come in a variety of sizes to fit any bed, from twin to Cal king, and in a wide range of classic and sophisticated colors such as cream, clay, wave (deep blue), and more. A flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases are included in this set of linen sheets. You won’t be disappointed with this purchase as it’s worth every penny.

Loop Coffee Table

Parachute

Shop now: Loop Coffee Table, $615 (originally $1,099)

Big-ticket items like the Loop Coffee Table are also on our wish list; its open shelf design makes it ideal for displaying decorative accents like colorful coffee table books, a vanity tray with candles, or anything else. To put it simply, we are just as excited as you are about this Parachute Memorial Day sale.

