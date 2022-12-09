PSA: Parachute Is Having a Holiday Sale—Score Deals on Robes and Loungewear Now

'Tis the season—for the holidays, yes, but also for cozy robes, slippers, and loungewear. This month, Parachute‚ the bedding, bath, and home décor brand, is having a major sale from December 9 through 13. During this time, virtually all of the brand's robes and loungewear offerings will be 20 percent off with code COZY20. So whether you're looking to level-up your post-bath ritual or are craving a pair of slippers for keeping warm on cold nights, consider this your sign to just go for it.

Below are our favorite deals from Parachute's holiday sale.

Best Robe Deals

Courtesy of Parachute

We're not exaggerating when we say Parachute's robes are the stuff of dreams. The brand's best-selling Classic Turkish Cotton Robe is a Team Byrdie favorite, but there's so much more to choose from, including different materials and textures (from waffle-knit to linen) in a range of colors. You can't go wrong.

Best Clothing Deals

Courtesy of Parachute

Made from pure linen, Parachute's loungewear is soft, comfortable, and effortless. With options including tank tops, pants, shorts, and an oversized long-sleeve shirt, mix and match for an outfit that'll take you from bed to breakfast and beyond.

Best Slippers Deals

Courtesy of Parachute

Who doesn't love slippers? Parachute's pairs are equal parts ultra-plush and cozy. Snag them on sale now, either for yourself or as a last-minute holiday gift for a loved one.

